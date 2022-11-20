NFL Week 11: Latest scores, schedule, odds, TV info

Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
·9 min read

The NFL returns to Mexico City on Monday night when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals headline Week 11.

The league is banking on another strong entry from these teams for its International Series. The 49ers and Cardinals also faced off in the inaugural regular-season game at Estadio Azteca in 2005, which drew an electric announced crown of more than 100,000.

For Monday's 8:15 p.m. game, there are a lot of NFC West implications on the line. The Cardinals (4-6) need a win to stay in contention and ahead of the last-place Los Angeles Rams (3-6). The 49ers (5-4) hope to chase down the leading Seattle Seahawks (6-4).

Around the league, Week 11 features interesting matchups. The New York Jets look to snap a 13-game losing streak to the New England Patriots. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields returns home to play the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills will begin a two-game slate in Detroit. The NFL moved the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field amid a massive snowstorm in Buffalo .

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers headline in primetime Sunday night. It will be a classic AFC West battle between two high-powered offenses.

HOT SEAT: Eight NFL coaches that could be in jeopardy this season

POWER RANKINGS: Vikings make leap to No. 2 as Seahawks fall outside top 10

GRASS DEBATE: NFL players voice concerns regarding field turf safety 

In this Oct. 2, 2005 file photo, performers are shown prior to the start of a regular season NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. Eleven years after the network telecast of an NFL game from Mexico City, it will do so again when the Oakland Raiders “host” the Houston Texans on Monday night. AP Photo/MARCO UGARGTE
In this Oct. 2, 2005 file photo, performers are shown prior to the start of a regular season NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. Eleven years after the network telecast of an NFL game from Mexico City, it will do so again when the Oakland Raiders “host” the Houston Texans on Monday night. AP Photo/MARCO UGARGTE

Here's a rundown of all the Week 11 action.

Tennessee Titans 27, Green Bay Packers 17

Briefly: The Titans rolled into Lambeau Field for Thursday Night Football and left with a huge victory. They improved to 7-3 behind the heroics of running back Derrick Henry. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound standout rushed for 87 yards on 28 carries. He accounted for two scores.  The Packers have lost six of their last seven games. Green Bay was held in check with just 271 total yards. However, rookie receiver Christian Watson continued his hot streak. He finished with four receptions for 48 yards and two scores. He now has five touchdowns in his last two games.

One highlight to know: Titans running back Derrick Henry threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper in the third quarter. Henry faked a halfback dive and executed a jump pass to Hooper as he walked into the end zone.

Next up: The Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. The Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday night.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Ravens got much-needed rest during their Week 10 bye. Several players returned to practice this week, including tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards. The Panthers will turn back to quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 pick is set to start as P.J. Walker nurses a high-ankle sprain. Mayfield is 3-5 in eight career games against the Ravens.

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Bears quarterback Justin Fields returns to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Fields grew up in nearby Kennesaw, Georgia, and attended Harrison High School. The second-year quarterback has been the talk of the NFL. He has 325 rushing yards in his last two games and ranks seventh in the league in rushing yards. This season, the Falcons have yielded 119.4 rushing yards per game to opposing teams. This is a crucial game as both teams look to hold onto bleak playoff hopes.

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Eagles look to rebound after suffering their first loss Monday night. This week, Philadelphia heads to Indianapolis. There is a different vibe around the Colts since Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach. Quarterback Matt Ryan is back under center, and the team is riding high after a big Week 10 victory. The Eagles present a difficult challenge, but their 20th-ranked run defense continues to be a problem.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The last time the New York Jets defeated New England was in 2015. And their last victory in Foxborough was during the 2011 Divisional Round. A lot is on the line. The Jets can vault into first-place in the AFC East with a victory and solidify their 2022 storybook season. The Patriots are still in playoff contention and have outscored opponents 48-20 during a two-game win streak.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Giants welcome the Lions to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Lions have won two consecutive games and looked better as of late. However, the Giants are in a good spot to unleash running back Saquon Barkley. The Lions rank last in total defense and 31st against the run. Last week, Barkley had 152 rushing yards on 35 carries against the Houston Texans.

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Commanders snapped the Philadelphia Eagles’ unbeaten streak last week. Now, they aim to build momentum against the Texans. Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has provided a spark offensively and has guided the team squarely into playoff contention. The defense also stepped up, allowing 17 points per game across the last five contests. The Texans are on a four-game losing streak and will look for their first home victory this season.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Browns and Bills game moved to Detroit after a massive snowstorm hit the Buffalo area. The indoor venue should benefit both teams. The Bills look to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen aims to eliminate turnovers against the Browns' 18th-ranked defense. Quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice for Cleveland this week. He must serve two more games of his NFL suspension. If the Browns want to make a playoff push, it starts with getting an upset against the Bills.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Rams are expected to get starting quarterback Matthew Stafford back in the lineup this week. Stafford missed Week 10 due dealing with concussion protocol. Injuries have hit the Rams roster, and star receiver Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve. Both teams have struggled to score points in recent weeks. The Rams are averaging 14.7 points their last three games. The Saints are averaging 15.7 points in the same time frame.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got emotional discussing his team’s disappointing start to the season. The Raiders have failed to live up to expectations and haven’t put it together under new head coach Josh McDaniels. Meanwhile, the Broncos have endured similar4 disappointments as losers of five of their last six games. Both teams need a win in what’s turning out to be a lost season.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Vikings continue to defy expectations this season. Minnesota sits at 8-1 overall and are tied atop the NFC standings. Football fans are still buzzing after their comeback victory against the Buffalo Bills last week. The Cowboys head to town reeling off a close road loss. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott could return from a knee injury. He would provide a big boost against a dynamic Vikings front seven led by Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Bengals and Steelers will write the latest chapter in their AFC North rivalry. The Steelers won the first meeting Week 1. It will also be the first time Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett faces off against the Bengals, who are allowing 205.2 passing yards per game. Cincinnati is led by the defensive end tandem of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, who have combined for 7.5 sacks this season.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Chargers get a chance to avenge a Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. Los Angeles has stayed afloat behind quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler offensively. Help could be on the way as top receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen returned to practice this week. If they can suit up Sunday, it will be the first time in a while that the Chargers have their full complement of playmakers. They will need them against the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to thrive in head coach Andy Reid’s offense, which is now armed with a new weapon in receiver Kadarius Toney.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET Monday

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: In 2005, the Cardinals beat the Niners in front of a massive crowd the first time a regular-season game was played in Mexico. . Things could be different this time around. The 49ers are hitting their stride after acquiring Christian McCaffrey. The Cardinals are in scramble mode at 4-6 in the NFC West race. All eyes will be on the health of star quarterback Kyler Murray. He missed Week 10 due to a hamstring injury.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL scores, schedule: Latest info for all Week 11 games

Latest Stories

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023. Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and h

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • N.L. announces $40M for 2 new Canada Games facilities

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced plans Thursday to spend $40 million in funding on a new outdoor track and field facility and an indoor multipurpose facility for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The federal and provincial government, as well as the City of St. John's, are investing about $11.6 million each, with the Canada Games making a contribution as well, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen at a news conference Thursday. The facilities will be built on the northwest side of the

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St

  • Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in OT 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored. Florida got goals from Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Jonathan Huberdeau a