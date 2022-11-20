NFL Week 11: Latest scores, schedule, odds, TV info

The NFL returns to Mexico City on Monday night when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals headline Week 11.

The league is banking on another strong entry from these teams for its International Series. The 49ers and Cardinals also faced off in the inaugural regular-season game at Estadio Azteca in 2005, which drew an electric announced crown of more than 100,000.

For Monday's 8:15 p.m. game, there are a lot of NFC West implications on the line. The Cardinals (4-6) need a win to stay in contention and ahead of the last-place Los Angeles Rams (3-6). The 49ers (5-4) hope to chase down the leading Seattle Seahawks (6-4).

Around the league, Week 11 features interesting matchups. The New York Jets look to snap a 13-game losing streak to the New England Patriots. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields returns home to play the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills will begin a two-game slate in Detroit. The NFL moved the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field amid a massive snowstorm in Buffalo .

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers headline in primetime Sunday night. It will be a classic AFC West battle between two high-powered offenses.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 11 action.

Tennessee Titans 27, Green Bay Packers 17

Briefly: The Titans rolled into Lambeau Field for Thursday Night Football and left with a huge victory. They improved to 7-3 behind the heroics of running back Derrick Henry. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound standout rushed for 87 yards on 28 carries. He accounted for two scores. The Packers have lost six of their last seven games. Green Bay was held in check with just 271 total yards. However, rookie receiver Christian Watson continued his hot streak. He finished with four receptions for 48 yards and two scores. He now has five touchdowns in his last two games.

One highlight to know: Titans running back Derrick Henry threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper in the third quarter. Henry faked a halfback dive and executed a jump pass to Hooper as he walked into the end zone.

Next up: The Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. The Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday night.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Ravens got much-needed rest during their Week 10 bye. Several players returned to practice this week, including tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards. The Panthers will turn back to quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 pick is set to start as P.J. Walker nurses a high-ankle sprain. Mayfield is 3-5 in eight career games against the Ravens.

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: Bears quarterback Justin Fields returns to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Fields grew up in nearby Kennesaw, Georgia, and attended Harrison High School. The second-year quarterback has been the talk of the NFL. He has 325 rushing yards in his last two games and ranks seventh in the league in rushing yards. This season, the Falcons have yielded 119.4 rushing yards per game to opposing teams. This is a crucial game as both teams look to hold onto bleak playoff hopes.

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Eagles look to rebound after suffering their first loss Monday night. This week, Philadelphia heads to Indianapolis. There is a different vibe around the Colts since Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach. Quarterback Matt Ryan is back under center, and the team is riding high after a big Week 10 victory. The Eagles present a difficult challenge, but their 20th-ranked run defense continues to be a problem.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The last time the New York Jets defeated New England was in 2015. And their last victory in Foxborough was during the 2011 Divisional Round. A lot is on the line. The Jets can vault into first-place in the AFC East with a victory and solidify their 2022 storybook season. The Patriots are still in playoff contention and have outscored opponents 48-20 during a two-game win streak.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Giants welcome the Lions to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Lions have won two consecutive games and looked better as of late. However, the Giants are in a good spot to unleash running back Saquon Barkley. The Lions rank last in total defense and 31st against the run. Last week, Barkley had 152 rushing yards on 35 carries against the Houston Texans.

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Commanders snapped the Philadelphia Eagles’ unbeaten streak last week. Now, they aim to build momentum against the Texans. Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has provided a spark offensively and has guided the team squarely into playoff contention. The defense also stepped up, allowing 17 points per game across the last five contests. The Texans are on a four-game losing streak and will look for their first home victory this season.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Browns and Bills game moved to Detroit after a massive snowstorm hit the Buffalo area. The indoor venue should benefit both teams. The Bills look to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen aims to eliminate turnovers against the Browns' 18th-ranked defense. Quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice for Cleveland this week. He must serve two more games of his NFL suspension. If the Browns want to make a playoff push, it starts with getting an upset against the Bills.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Rams are expected to get starting quarterback Matthew Stafford back in the lineup this week. Stafford missed Week 10 due dealing with concussion protocol. Injuries have hit the Rams roster, and star receiver Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve. Both teams have struggled to score points in recent weeks. The Rams are averaging 14.7 points their last three games. The Saints are averaging 15.7 points in the same time frame.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got emotional discussing his team’s disappointing start to the season. The Raiders have failed to live up to expectations and haven’t put it together under new head coach Josh McDaniels. Meanwhile, the Broncos have endured similar4 disappointments as losers of five of their last six games. Both teams need a win in what’s turning out to be a lost season.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Vikings continue to defy expectations this season. Minnesota sits at 8-1 overall and are tied atop the NFC standings. Football fans are still buzzing after their comeback victory against the Buffalo Bills last week. The Cowboys head to town reeling off a close road loss. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott could return from a knee injury. He would provide a big boost against a dynamic Vikings front seven led by Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Bengals and Steelers will write the latest chapter in their AFC North rivalry. The Steelers won the first meeting Week 1. It will also be the first time Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett faces off against the Bengals, who are allowing 205.2 passing yards per game. Cincinnati is led by the defensive end tandem of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, who have combined for 7.5 sacks this season.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

What to know: The Chargers get a chance to avenge a Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. Los Angeles has stayed afloat behind quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler offensively. Help could be on the way as top receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen returned to practice this week. If they can suit up Sunday, it will be the first time in a while that the Chargers have their full complement of playmakers. They will need them against the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to thrive in head coach Andy Reid’s offense, which is now armed with a new weapon in receiver Kadarius Toney.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET Monday

TV: ESPN

What to know: In 2005, the Cardinals beat the Niners in front of a massive crowd the first time a regular-season game was played in Mexico. . Things could be different this time around. The 49ers are hitting their stride after acquiring Christian McCaffrey. The Cardinals are in scramble mode at 4-6 in the NFC West race. All eyes will be on the health of star quarterback Kyler Murray. He missed Week 10 due to a hamstring injury.

