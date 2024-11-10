NFL Week 10 injury report: Live updates on active, inactive players for Sunday's games

With four teams on a bye for Week 10, Sunday's slate of games will be slightly thinner than usual. However, that doesn't mean this week is devoid of exciting matchups.

Fans can look forward to 12 total games on Sunday. The action all starts with the Carolina Panthers' clash with the New York Giants in Germany and ends with a faceoff of first place with the Houston Texans taking on the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football."

Also featured in Week 10 is another first place matchup between the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as a divisional rivalry game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

At this point in the season, injuries can play a big role in the outcomes of different games, and there has already been an excess of injuries to impact players. Ahead of Week 10, there are several key players that may be able to make returns from injuries – like the Texans' Nico Collins and the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey – while others are still questionable to play.

USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates on the latest active and inactive players heading into NFL's Week 10, 1 p.m. ET slate of games on Sunday:

NFL Week 10 injury report

Players' names that are italicized indicate they are listed as questionable or doubtful entering today's games. Players with bolded names indicate they are listed as out for Sunday.

DL Darius Robinson (calf)

S Jalen Thompson (ankle)

OT Jonah Williams (knee)

LB JD Bertrand (concussion)

C Drew Dalman (ankle)

WR Drake London (hip)

WR Keon Coleman (wrist)

WR Amari Cooper (wrist)

FB Reggie Gilliam (hip)

WR Curtis Samuel (pectoral)

LB Baylon Spector (calf)

RB Jonathon Brooks (knee)

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee)

OT Ikem Ekwonu (ankle)

S Jordan Fuller (hamstring)

S Lonnie Johnson (quadriceps)

S Jammie Robinson (knee)

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)

TE Tommy Tremble (back)

OLB D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps)

OT Kiran Amegadjie (calf)

OL Ryan Bates (shoulder)

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

OT Braxton Jones (knee)

LB Noah Sewell (knee)

DE Darrell Taylor (knee)

OT Darnell Wright (knee)

CB DaRon Bland (foot)

CB Trevon Diggs (calf/illness)

OT Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder)

LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder)

LB Micah Parsons (ankle)

QB Dak Prescott (hamstring)

S Juanyeh Thomas (concussion)

LB Nick Vigil (foot)

LB Drew Sanders (Achilles)

S Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee)

C Luke Wattenberg (ankle)

T Taylor Decker (shoulder)

DT Brodric Martin (knee)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle)

DE Za'Darius Smith (personal)

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back, finger)

OL Ezra Cleveland (ankle)

WR Gabe Davis (shoulder)

WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring)

RB D'Ernest Johnson (hamstring)

QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder)

RB Keilan Robinson (toe)

DT Maason Smith (ankle)

S Daniel Thomas (hamstring)

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (chest)

S Andrew Wingard (knee)

DE Joey Bosa (hip)

RB Gus Edwards (ankle)

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)

DE Khalil Mack (groin)

LB Denzel Perryman (toe)

T Trey Pipkins (ankle)

TE Stone Smartt (ankle)

LB Blake Cashman (toe)

DE Gabriel Murphy (knee)

LB Ivan Pace Jr. (knee)

CB Alex Austin (ankle)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

DE Daniel Ekuale (abdomen)

LB Christian Elliss (abdomen)

G Mike Jordan (ankle)

OT Vederian Lowe (shoulder)

LB Marte Mapu (neck)

G Layden Robinson (ankle)

DT Jaquelin Roy (neck)

DB JT Gray (back)

DB Will Harris (hamstring)

G Shane Lemieux (knee)

C Erik McCoy (groin)

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)

WR Chris Olave (concussion)

OL Lucas Patrick (ankle)

CB Rico Payton (back)

DT John Ridgeway (oblique)

LB Nephi Sewell (knee)

RB Jamaal Williams (groin)

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)

OLB Matthew Adams (calf)

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles)

K Graham Gano (right hamstring)

LB Darius Muasau (hamstring)

S Jason Pinnock (adbomen)

WR Darius Slayton (concussion)

CB Michael Carter II (back)

TE Tyler Conklin (ankle)

C Jake Hanson (hamstring)

OT Morgan Moses (knee)

LB C.J. Mosley (neck)

LB Chazz Surratt (heel)

DE Solomon Thomas (knee)

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle/non-injury/personal)

LB Ben VanSumeren (concussion)

S Terrell Edmunds (illness)

LB Nick Herbig (hamstring)

LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring)

WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder)

DE Nick Bosa (hip)

WR Chris Conley (hamstring)

C Jon Feliciano (knee)

DT Kevin Givens (groin)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles)

S Malik Mustapha (calf)

WR Deebo Samuel (rib, oblique)

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

RB Julius Chestnut (foot)

T Dillon Radunz (toe)

CB L'Jarius Sneed (quadricep)

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)

T Cornelius Lucas (ankle)

RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)

K Austin Seibert (right hip)

T Andrew Wylie (shoulder)

TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 10 injury report: Inactives lists for Sunday's games