NFL upholds Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair's 3-game suspension for hit that concussed Trevor Lawrence, sparked brawl with Jaguars

The NFL upheld its three-game suspension of Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for the hit that concussed Trevor Lawrence in Houston's 23-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The blow knocked Lawrence out of the game and sparked a brawl that preceded two ejections, including Al-Shaair's. Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was also ejected for his role in the ensuing melee.

Lawrence was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Hours after that move, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Lawrence is expected to have season-ending shoulder surgery to "repair his significant AC joint injury" in his non-throwing shoulder. Jacksonville (2-10) has five games remaining before its season ends. It was eliminated from playoff contention after the combination of Sunday's defeat to the Texans and victories by the Denver Broncos (8-5) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-4).

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension. In the NFL's public announcement, Runyan says Al-Shaair "delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area when you had time and space to avoid such contact.” Runyan then broke down Al-Shaair's actions after the hit: engaging in a brawl, escalating the brawl by pulling a player down by the facemask, and continuing to fight with Jags players in the end zone after the referee had delivered his ejection call.

Those actions, in addition to "multiple offenses for personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations in recent seasons," are what led Runyan to issue a three-game suspension.

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL … Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

Al-Shaair appealed the suspension which he ultimately lost Wednesday night.

The incident took place in the second quarter as Houston held a 6-0 lead. Lawrence scrambled on second-and-7 and slid near the line of gain. As Lawrence slid, Al-Shaair dove headfirst and made contact with Lawrence's head.

Azeez Al-Shaair laid a really late hit on Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars immediately responded by pouncing on the Texans players involved. Big fight broke out. pic.twitter.com/oLeI4OHQvU — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 1, 2024

Officials immediately flagged Al-Shaair for the hit. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram then knocked Al-Shaair to the turf in defense of Lawrence as Al-Shaair protested the penalty. A brawl ensued and spilled over onto the Jaguars' sideline.

"You'll see this in slow motion and Azeez Al-Shaair does everything you're trying to prevent in this situation," Daryl Johnston. pic.twitter.com/YJhrCVEWjS — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) December 1, 2024

Al-Shaair and two of his teammates were surrounded by Jaguars players on the sideline before officials eventually subdued the fight. Lawrence remained lying on the field as the fight carried on. He eventually stood up before leaving the field on a cart.

A second skirmish started when Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff confronted Al-Shaair near the end zone. Officials squashed that confrontation before Al-Shaair was escorted off the field.

Lawrence was diagnosed with a concussion and did not return to the game. Mac Jones finished the game at quarterback for Jacksonville.

Not Al-Shaair's first offense

Sunday's was not the first controversy this season involving Al-Shaair. In Week 2 against the Bears, Al-Shaair punched Chicago running back Roschon Johnson in the facemask during a sideline altercation.

Why did the refs allow AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR punch on a Bears player? pic.twitter.com/cF4a7ftXcz — BearsKickAss (@BearsKickAss85) September 16, 2024

That infraction did not draw a penalty during the game. The NFL later issued a roughly $11,000 fine for Al-Shaair.