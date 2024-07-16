NFL training camp 2024: Brandon Aiyuk requests trade from 49ers, per report

What's the latest news of 2024 NFL training camps?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has reportedly requested a trade. See more in our live blog below.

What are the top storylines of 2024 NFL training camps?

The performances of the first-round rookie quarterbacks, including Chicago's Caleb Williams, Washington's Jayden Daniels, New England's Drake Maye, Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy, Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr., and Denver's Bo Nix will be watched closely.

In terms of contract situations to monitor, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk all could be in line for new deals these next few weeks — or lingering drama if they don't get them.

As always, there are buzzy QB competitions in store as well, highlighted by Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields in Pittsburgh. Another to keep an eye on is Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O'Connell in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Maye, Nix, McCarthy and Penix will all try to push presumed starters as much as possible in their camps, and here's a wild card: Daniel Jones vs. Drew Lock with the Giants.

How does your team stack up entering NFL training camp?

Find out with Frank Schwab's season preview power rankings countdown right here.

Right here:

When do NFL training camps begin?

The Chicago Bears are among the first teams to get activities underway this month, with rookies (including No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams) reporting Tuesday. Here's when every team officially opens training camp:

Wednesday, July 17 — Houston Texans

Friday, July 19 — Chicago Bears

Saturday, July 20 — Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, July 21 — Green Bay Packers

Tuesday, July 23 — Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders

Wednesday, July 24 — Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers

When does the NFL preseason kick off?

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will meet in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

The preseason ends on Sunday, Aug. 25, and NFL roster cutdown day is Tuesday, Aug. 27.

What are each team's preseason and regular season schedules?

The entire preseason and regular season schedule can be found right here on Yahoo Sports.