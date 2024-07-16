Advertisement
NFL training camp 2024: Brandon Aiyuk requests trade from 49ers, per report

yahoo sports staff
(Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has reportedly requested a trade. See more in our live blog below.

The performances of the first-round rookie quarterbacks, including Chicago's Caleb Williams, Washington's Jayden Daniels, New England's Drake Maye, Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy, Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr., and Denver's Bo Nix will be watched closely.

In terms of contract situations to monitor, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk all could be in line for new deals these next few weeks — or lingering drama if they don't get them.

As always, there are buzzy QB competitions in store as well, highlighted by Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields in Pittsburgh. Another to keep an eye on is Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O'Connell in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Maye, Nix, McCarthy and Penix will all try to push presumed starters as much as possible in their camps, and here's a wild card: Daniel Jones vs. Drew Lock with the Giants.

The Chicago Bears are among the first teams to get activities underway this month, with rookies (including No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams) reporting Tuesday. Here's when every team officially opens training camp:

Wednesday, July 17Houston Texans

Friday, July 19Chicago Bears

Saturday, July 20Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, July 21Green Bay Packers

Tuesday, July 23Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders

Wednesday, July 24Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will meet in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

The preseason ends on Sunday, Aug. 25, and NFL roster cutdown day is Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The entire preseason and regular season schedule can be found right here on Yahoo Sports.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk requests trade

    The 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appear headed for a divorce, per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here's where every NFL training camp will be held

    Want to catch your favorite team in training camp this summer?

    Here's a full rundown of where they'll all be practicing.

    Five teams will be in the Los Angeles area, including the Cowboys in Oxnard, the Raiders in Costa Mesa, the Saints at UC Irvine, and of course the Rams at Loyola Marymount University and the Chargers in El Segundo.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chargers debuting "The Bolt," their new training facility

    Check out the Chargers' new digs in El Segundo, Calif.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Catch up with Frank Schwab's NFL team preview power rankings

    Our Frank Schwab is previewing all 32 NFL teams this summer, one a day every weekday up until the Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and Texans on Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

    The latest is the Miami Dolphins, and you can check all the NFL team previews out here.

    (Gregory Hodge/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Rookies are now reporting to NFL training camps

    The beginning (of the beginning) of the 2024 NFL season is here!

    Today, rookies for the Chicago Bears will report to camp, a group that includes No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, the ninth overall pick and one of the best receiver prospects this class.

    Elsewhere, rookies for the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers will report as well.

    Off we go!

    Caleb Williams and the Bears rookies report today. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
