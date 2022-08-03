NFL training camp 2022: Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after 3rd day of fighting

New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning is having a brutal start to training camp.

Penning was kicked out of practice on Wednesday after starting a fight for the third day in a row. The offensive tackle started a fight with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, who was also kicked out.

#Saints rookie 1st round pick, OL Trevor Penning, has been kicked off OTAs on Wednesday after starting a fight at practice for 3 consecutive days.pic.twitter.com/ZYj5yMJcdg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2022

"We don't have time for that," Saints coach Dennis Allen said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell . "I sent two guys in today and we've got to get our work done. We've got to learn as a team how to compete and how to play and how to practice and push ourselves to the limit but yet not take it over the edge.

"... It's not unusual for something like that to occur in training camp. It's certainly something we don't want to see happen. It'll be addressed and we'll move forward."

Penning got into an altercation with defensive ends Payton Turner and Taco Charlton on Monday, and then with defensive back J.T. Gray and defensive end Scott Pachan on Tuesday.

While both were relatively minor incidents, three days of them in a row is clearly something the Saint’s aren’t going to put up with.

#Saints went full pads today, and first-round pick Trevor Penning no doubt enjoyed the change in training camp. Penning and Payton Turner with some extra curricular activities after the whistle. pic.twitter.com/yzdtZU8Eod — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 1, 2022

Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning continues to make friends with the #Saints defense. First he got into with J.T. Gray, then it was Scott Pachan. pic.twitter.com/BkqpRb08Wd — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 2, 2022

Penning, a former Northern Iowa standout, was selected by the Saints with the No. 19 overall pick in the draft in April.

"It's football; we're competing," Penning said Monday after practice, via ESPN . "It's a tough game for tough people and you've got to be able to take that. There's no bad blood between us. We're just competitors competing.”