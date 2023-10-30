NFL trade deadline live updates: Latest news, buzz on teams' plans

The NFL trade deadline is drawing near.

At 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the window for teams to engineer a swap with another franchise will officially close. And as the NFL's midseason point closes in, it represents one of the last big opportunities for general managers and coaches to make a substantial addition to their roster − or load up on draft picks for next year in an effort to reboot.

In recent years, the deadline has spurred a heightened level of activity, with big names such as Christian McCaffrey, Bradley Chubb and Roquan Smith moving last year. And several players have already been dealt, including two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard heading from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chase Young and Montez Sweat of the Washington Commanders celebrate after a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Check back here for all the latest updates on the buzz and news leading up to the deadline:

Quiet for the Cowboys?

Jerry Jones is signaling the Dallas Cowboys don't have much in store for the trade deadline.

"It doesn’t look like we’ll be doing anything," Jones said after the Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams 43-20 to move to 5-2.

Ahead of last year's deadline, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys went on re-sign Hankins, who has started all seven games for the team this year.

Could Vikings make a move for a QB after Kirk Cousins' injury?

If the Minnesota Vikings are going to make a trade in light of Kirk Cousins' suspected season-ending injury, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell will have to act fast.

But given the short turnaround, cap considerations and potential options, this might be a matter of bargain-bin shopping, if that.

USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis examined some signal-callers who could catch the Vikings' eye. Among the notable names: Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett and Ryan Tannehill.

Derrick Henry trade possibilities

The Tennessee Titans have told Derrick Henry they don't plan to trade the star running back, according to multiple reports. But the door might not be completely closed on a potential move.

Story continues

With that in mind, USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis took a look at five potential intriguing destinations for Henry if a deal could be worked out.

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the most compelling possibilities, as putting Henry and Lamar Jackson in the same backfield would surely change the outlook for offensive coordinator Todd Monken's attack.

What time is the NFL trade deadline?

The trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL trade deadline: Latest rumors, news on teams' plans, top players