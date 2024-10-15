When is the NFL trade deadline? Date, time for 2024 cutoff

The NFL trade deadline this year is still weeks away, but that hasn't stopped a few teams from making moves early.

The Seattle Seahawks got things started when they sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris on Monday. Big moves came a day later, as two star wide receivers were traded Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Raiders traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets, reuniting the receiver with his old Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Adams was in the third year of a five-year deal he signed with the Raiders before the 2022 season.

Las Vegas received a conditional third-round pick that can become a second-rounder based on performance.

Hours later, the Cleveland Browns sent wide receiver Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick. The move gives quarterback Josh Allen a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver going forward after Buffalo traded away Stefon Diggs in the offseason.

When is the 2024 NFL trade deadline?

This year's NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Election Day – at 4 p.m. ET.

After that time, the 32 NFL teams will not be allowed to complete any more trades until the official start of the 2025 league year. That's Wednesday, March 12, with the trading period beginning at 4 p.m. ET that day.

