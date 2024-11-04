When is the NFL trade deadline? Date, time, top trade candidates and deals done so far

The most important day of 2024 in the United States is almost here – NFL trade deadline day.

After spending months on building their 2024 rosters, teams across the league are getting an early look at whether their projects will pass or fail by season's end. That is where the deadline comes in: A last ditch effort to put a contending team over the top, helping a tanking team race to the bottom or determine how a club is going to move forward.

In many ways, the deadline is where teams figure out who they'll be for the rest of this season and beyond. While the NFL trade deadline doesn't typically live up to the hype it has in some other leagues, there is always a chance for fireworks before the dust settles.

Here's when you can expect to see the trades stop in 2024 and who could be sitting in a different team's chair when the music stops.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Time: 4 p.m. ET

The phone lines close to any and all potential trades at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5. From that point on, teams will be stuck with the roster they've constructed as of that moment.

While signings can still take place, no players will be changing jerseys via trade until March at the earliest. The new league year is slated to begin on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, which is when the trade winds can start blowing again.

NFL trade deadline candidates

The top names on the market have already found new homes, but there are still plenty of players that could be booking flights and hotel rooms by Tuesday afternoon. Most of the remaining names are closer to depth pieces than true stars. However, a blockbuster trade can't be ruled out. Sometimes trade deadlines can bring surprises. While we wait to see which reinforcements are on the way, here's some of the notable players that could be available.

NFL trades so far

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the NFL trade deadline? Date, top targets, deals done so far