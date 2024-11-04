NFL trade deadline: 6 deals we'd love to see before Tuesday's cutoff

The NFL’s trade deadline is less than 24 hours away.

Several trades have already transpired. Three of the most notable trades include the New York Jets acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs trading for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Minnesota Vikings getting tackle Cam Robinson.

More trades are anticipated as the clock ticks closer to the NFL trade deadline. Will there be more big-name players on the move?

Some other names who might be in for a change of scenery include Browns rusher Za'Darius Smith, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and Jets wideout Mike Williams. That could make for a very busy Tuesday.

USA TODAY Sports explores some deals we’d like to see take place for Tuesday’s 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline.

Tee Higgins to the Steelers

The Steelers are looking for help at wide receiver before the trade deadline, a person close to the situation told USA TODAY Sports. They spoke on condition of anonymity because a trade hasn’t been completed yet.

Higgins is a strong receiver, has a good catch radius and is comfortable playing as the X or Z receiver.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said before that he’s not in the business of making other teams better, and the Bengals certainly don’t want to do business with a division rival. But Higgins would be an excellent fit in Pittsburgh’s offensive system and form a great pairing with George Pickens.

Higgins, who is playing on the one-year franchise tag tender, is likely playing his final year in Cincinnati. The Bengals run the risk of losing Higgins for nothing during free agency, but they are probably going to hold on to the wideout for the rest of the season.

Anthony Richardson to the Rams

Did Richardson lose some of the locker room when he voluntarily checked himself out of the game in Week 8? Richardson was benched in favor of 39-year-old QB Joe Flacco, which sparks questions about the young quarterback’s future in Indy.

Indianapolis’ handling of Richardson is perplexing. The Colts drafted a raw quarterback with an abundance of potential No. 4 overall in the 2023 draft. They played him prematurely and only allowed him 10 total starts to develop before pulling the plug.

Sure, the Colts could eventually go back to Richardson. However, some fences must be mended. A change of scenery might be best for both parties.

Rams coach Sean McVay has elevated every quarterback he’s had a chance to coach. Yet, he’s never had a QB with the athletic prowess as Richardson. Furthermore, Matthew Stafford restructured his contract and gave up his guaranteed money in 2025. The Rams have to eventually think about their quarterback of the future.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) prepares to pass the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Oct. 27, 2024.

Bryce Young to the Raiders

Young’s started the past two game for the Panthers after being benched following the team’s Week 2 loss, albeit only because veteran QB Andy Dalton sprained his right thumb in a car accident. Young’s improved his decision making and accuracy during his last two starts. His quarterback ratings in Week 8 (76.9) and Week 9 (77.6) were his best two of the year as a starter. Panthers coach Dave Canales even said Young is playing faster and more decisive.

However, Canales didn’t commit to Young as starter in Week 10.

The Panthers say they have a plan for Young. But maybe their plan is to trade him and recoup some of the draft capital they lost to get him. Carolina lacks talent on both sides of the football. It’s hard for any quarterback to achieve success without a good sporting cast.

The Raiders benched Gardner Minshew multiple times this year and aren’t committed to Aidan O'Connell, either. The Raiders could start over at QB with Young and simultaneously give the second-year QB a fresh start. Young and rookie TE Brock Bowers are promising building blocks on offense.

Travis Etienne Jr. to the Cowboys

Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott was inactive Week 9 for disciplinary reasons. Starting running back Rico Dowdle hasn’t rushed for over 90 yards in a single game this season. The Cowboys have the NFC’s worst rushing attack.

The Cowboys’ offense is one-dimensional this season. Things might get worse now that quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Dallas’ season appears to be going in the wrong direction, but they still need a running back for the present and future. Etienne can provide that. He’s surpassed 1,400 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons and he’s just 25 years old. His current contract runs through the 2025 season.

The Cowboys miss RB Tony Pollard, who they let walk in free agency. Etienne could step in and fill the void at running back.

Greg Newsome to the Commanders

Recent decisions indicate the Browns are sellers. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is gone, and defensive end Za'Darius Smith is rumored to be on the move before Tuesday's deadline.

Teams are always interested in secondary help. The Commanders defense is void of a shutdown corner. Newsome would easily be Washington’s top cornerback upon arrival. He’s allowed a 61% completion percentage when targeted.

Rookie QB Jayden Daniels has helped revitalize the Commanders. ESPN reported Washington’s turned into a desirable destination for players. The Commanders have a prime opportunity to build on what’s looking like a legitimate playoff run.

Mike Williams to the Chargers

Williams has been regulated to the Jets’ fourth receiving option and he hasn’t established good chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. Even with WR Allen Lazard on injured reserve, Williams only logged one catch for six yards in Week 9. He ranks fifth on the Jets in both catches (11) and receiving yards (160).

Multiple teams are interested in acquiring Williams, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

A reunion with the Chargers seems like a logical destination. The Chargers haven’t filled their hole at X receiver since they let Williams go during the offseason.

Williams was one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets. He has a big catch radius and excellent at 50-50 balls. He registered 309 catches, 4,806 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in a Chargers uniform.

