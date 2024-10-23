When is the NFL trade deadline in 2024?

The NFL trade deadline is just under two weeks away.

Despite the deadline arriving around the midway point of the season, several teams have already kick-started the trade market with some early acquisitions.

The New York Jets acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last Tuesday. Later that same day, the Buffalo Bills completed a trade with the Cleveland Browns for receiver Amari Cooper. Both wideouts played their first game for their new teams during Week 7 games.

By the time Week 9 action is over, all 32 teams' front offices will need to have decided if they're going to make a push for playoff – and Super Bowl – contention. Those best set up for a playoff run may add more star power to their teams as deadline buyers, while others may opt to be deadline sellers and build draft capital by trading veteran players as they rebuild their rosters.

When the NFL trade deadline passes, there will also be several teams that ended up standing pat – not making any moves in one direction or the other.

Here's what to know about the NFL trade deadline in 2024:

When is the NFL trade deadline?

This year's NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Election Day – at 4 p.m. ET.

After that time, the 32 NFL teams will not be allowed to complete any more trades until the official start of the 2025 league year. That's Wednesday, March 12, with the trading period beginning at 4 p.m. ET that day.

