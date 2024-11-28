NFL Thanksgiving game live updates: Scores, highlights from Week 13 Turkey Day matchups

Thanksgiving is here in all its glory. Football. Turkey. Football. Apple pie. Football. Family. Football. Stuffing. And, oh, football.

The NFL is back on Turkey Day with a trio of Thanksgiving games. First up: The Detroit Lions defend home turf against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears as their quest for that elusive Super Bowl victory continues. Detroit has morphed into an unstoppable football machine, only fitting of the "Motor City."

NFC East opponents meet in the late afternoon slot in a quarterback matchup no one quite expected: Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys welcome in Drew Lock and the New York Giants. The Cowboys are all but out of playoff contention, but they have an opportunity to stick it to the longtime rival Giants and Lock, who will be filling in for an injured Tommy DeVito.

NFL ON THANKSGIVING: Everything to know about football tradition

For dessert, the hot Miami Dolphins offense travels to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Frozen might be an understatement: The temperatures for the matchup are expected to be below freezing at kickoff, meaning Mother Nature might be the third opponent for the matchup.

However you slice it (or the turkey), Thanksgiving should be a doozy once again. USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more from the three Thanksgiving Day matchups below.

NFL Thanksgiving TV schedule

There are three games scheduled for kickoff on Thanksgiving, bringing you all the way from charcuterie boards to dessert:

12:30 p.m. ET: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions (CBS)

4:30 p.m. ET: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (Fox)

8:20 p.m. ET: Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers (NBC)

NFL Thanksgiving game scores

Bears: 0Lions: 0

Giants: 0Cowboys: 0

Dolphins: 0Packers: 0

NFL Thanksgiving game highlights

This section will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Thanksgiving game live updates: Scores, highlights from Week 13