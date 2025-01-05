Which NFL teams may rest starters in Week 18 in 2025? A guide for bettors
It's by far the hardest week of football to forecast in the NFL when it comes to betting: Week 18, in which the playoff picture is pretty darn clear, but there are still some of scenarios in which those still alive can make it to the postseason.
That means some teams have something to play for, whether it's for a higher playoff seed, a division title or just making it to the postseason. Then there are those who have a game that doesn't matter to them either way.
And it's that latter group we want to focus on to help you out. Here's a guide to all the teams who could be sitting their starters in Week 18, which will no doubt affect spreads on their games.
(NOTE: We'll update this as more information comes in):
Kansas City Chiefs (at Denver Broncos)
Philadelphia Eagles (vs. New York Giants)
They're the No. 2 seed in the NFC no matter what, so we'll see, but maybe expect them to bench their starters. Does that mean Saquon Barkley doesn't go for Eric Dickerson's record?
Nick Sirianni on playing #Eagles starters next week in meaningless season finale vs. the Giants:
"Still not there." Said he hasn't spoken to players yet because he gave them Monday off.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 30, 2024
UPDATE: Nope! They're benching Jalen Hurts and Barkley.
Buffalo Bills (at New England Patriots)
They're probably benching their starters, but expect to see Josh Allen make a cameo. From The Democrat & Chronicle:
“In Josh's case, one of the things that we know is very, very important to him is his consecutive starts streak,” McDermott said Monday. “And it's important to him for a great reason; he wants to be out there with his teammates. And so he will be out there for a very, very short-lived amount of time and then he'll be off rather quickly.”
Houston Texans (at Tennessee Titans)
They're the No. 4 seed in the AFC, but seems like starters will play some of the contest against the Titans? This one's a little cloudy at the moment.
DeMeco Ryans on managing reps for starters vs the Titans mentions “everybody has to be ready to go” & “we’ll see how the game goes”
Seems like most starters will get some reps to get a bad taste out of their mouths after BAL loss. What do you think we should do? pic.twitter.com/0Yd8GOCZr9
— Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) December 30, 2024
Los Angeles Chargers (at Las Vegas Raiders)
TBD. They could drop out of the No. 5 seed and down to No. 6 with a loss to the Raiders. The talk is they're not resting. We'll see!
Los Angeles Rams (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
A win and they've got the No. 3 seed, but it's not a MUST win to host a playoff game. So Sean McVay will rest starters, with Jimmy Garoppolo starting at QB.
