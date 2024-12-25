What NFL team has played the most Christmas games?

There have been 30 Christmas Day games in NFL history entering this year, and 25 teams have participated in at least one of them. Which NFL team has played the most Christmas games?

That distinction, for now, belongs to "America's Team:" the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have played five games on Dec. 25 in their history and hold a 2-3 record in those five games.

However, this year's games will bring a new team to a tie atop the list. The Kansas City Chiefs have played in four games on Christmas, including a 1971 divisional round game on Dec. 25 that is still the longest game in NFL history.

When the Chiefs kick off their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, they'll be tied with the Cowboys for most Yuletide games played.

Which NFL teams have played the most games on Christmas?

The Cowboys have played the most games on Christmas of any NFL team, with five.

The Chiefs will tie Dallas' mark when they kick off their game against the Steelers on Wednesday afternoon.

Which NFL teams have never played a game on Christmas?

Seven teams have yet to play a single game on Dec. 25 through the 2024 season:

NFL Christmas Day records

Here are all of the NFL teams that have played at least one Christmas game, how many games they've played on the holiday and their records in those games:

