NFL star Tua Tagovailoa urged to retire after latest concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion, suffered during Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills, has ignited a wave of concern about his long-term health and prompted calls for his retirement from football.

The concussion, the third in a string of head injuries that have marked his four-year NFL career, including a controversial concussion last season against the Bengals, has spurred both fans and former players to question whether the risks of continuing to play outweigh the potential rewards. Notable former NFL players such as Dez Bryant and Shannon Sharpe have publicly voiced their concerns about the potential long-term consequences of Tagovailoa's repeated head trauma. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged the seriousness of the situation but deferred to medical professionals for a definitive assessment of Tagovailoa's health and future in football.

