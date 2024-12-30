NFL scores: Vikings top Packers, Dolphins beat Browns as both clubs keep their playoff dreams alive

The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win

Sam Darnold and the Vikings held on to beat the Packers on Sunday afternoon. (AP/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Much like their Week 4 encounter, the Green Bay Packers' late rally against the Minnesota Vikings came up short by two points, this time in a 27-25 loss on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold was brilliant, throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Minnesota will now take on Detroit in Week 18 with the winner taking the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC — regardless of the the outcome of the Lions-49ers matchup on Monday night.

In Cleveland, the Miami Dolphins stayed alive for a shot at an AFC wild card berth with a 20-3 win over the Browns. Snoop Huntley started in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who's dealing with a hip injury, and had both a rushing and passing touchdown in the victory. Miami has fought through injuries at quarterback all season to still have a shot at the postseason. Miami needs to close with a win at the Jets in Week 18 and get some help to wind up with the No. 7 seed in the AFC and a first round date with the Bills.

Week 17 Sunday NFL schedule

Early window

Late window