NFL scores: Vikings top Packers, Dolphins beat Browns as both clubs keep their playoff dreams alive
The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win
Much like their Week 4 encounter, the Green Bay Packers' late rally against the Minnesota Vikings came up short by two points, this time in a 27-25 loss on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold was brilliant, throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Minnesota will now take on Detroit in Week 18 with the winner taking the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC — regardless of the the outcome of the Lions-49ers matchup on Monday night.
In Cleveland, the Miami Dolphins stayed alive for a shot at an AFC wild card berth with a 20-3 win over the Browns. Snoop Huntley started in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who's dealing with a hip injury, and had both a rushing and passing touchdown in the victory. Miami has fought through injuries at quarterback all season to still have a shot at the postseason. Miami needs to close with a win at the Jets in Week 18 and get some help to wind up with the No. 7 seed in the AFC and a first round date with the Bills.
Week 17 Sunday NFL schedule
Early window
Late window
Sunday Night Football
Falcons vs. Commanders — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER30 updates
Cam Akers seals it with tremendous catch on a 3rd and 2
The Packers were THIS close to getting a stop. Green Bay will fall to 0-5 against the top three teams in the NFC while being 11-0 against the rest of the NFL.
CLUTCH catch by Cam Akers for the first down to seal it!


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
Dolphins stay alive in playoff chase with 20-3 win in Cleveland
THAT’S A 🐬 WIN pic.twitter.com/Vop9vAsw24
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 30, 2024
Malik Heath catches TD pass with just over two minutes to go
Green Bay is somehow still in this game, and with 2:18 left, the Packers are down 27-25. Minnesota has 417 yards of offense, but will need to hold on and get a couple of first downs to close the deal, after being up 27-10 with seven minutes left on the clock.
WE GOT A GAME, FOLKS!! @Packers get the TD just ahead of the 2 min warning.


— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
Packers force a quick punt, and start with good field position
A penalty dropped Minnesota back, deep in its own end, resulting in Green Bay starting the drive near their own 40 yard yard line, down by nine with just under 5 minutes to go.
Packers stay in it with Emmanuel Wilson TD and 2-point conversion
It's 27-18 after a quality Green Bay drive that ends in a Wilson TD run. It was the Packers' best drive of the day. With just over six minutes left in the game — and two timeouts — Green Bay is still in it.
Wilson with the score!#GBvsMIN pic.twitter.com/nlDTNzXPXE
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 30, 2024
Minnesota's defense is getting its licks in now
Jordan Love swarmed under for a 3rd down sack with under 14 minutes to go in the game. The Minnesota D has been every bit as god as the offense, holding the Packers to just 137 total yards to this point in the game.
Everyone on the @Vikings was fired up for this sack on 3rd and 13


— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024
Sam Darnold is torching Green Bay, and now has three touchdown passes today
The interception to Carrington Valentine aside, Darnold has been in complete control of the game. 29-of-36 for 312 yards and three touchdowns after this catch and run by Cam Akers. It's 27-10 and looks like Minnesota is on a crash course with Detroit for a massive, winner-take-all showdown for the NFC North and No. 1 seed in Week 18.
Cam Akers sneaks it in for the score! @Vikings extend their lead in the 3rd


— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024
Josh Jacobs cashes in the pick, and the Packers cut it to two scores
Make it seven-straight games with a touchdown for Josh Jacobs after this two-yard TD run, and it's 20-10 with five minutes left in the third quarter. The Packers are back in it.
Josh Jacobs doing what he does best.
TOUCHDOWN!#GBvsMIN pic.twitter.com/VrCRORcCBC
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 29, 2024
Packers pick Darnold, have some life late
Carrington Valentine comes up huge for the Packers, who have one of their best scoring chances of the day after that pick, starting deep in Minnesota territory.
YESSSIR!#GBvsMIN pic.twitter.com/cpYeaPRATd
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 29, 2024
Darnold finds Jordan Addison for second TD pass of the game
The Vikings are cooking. It's 20-3 — and 20 straight points for Minnesota — after Addison's 9th touchdown catch of the season. Minnesota is in control in the third quarter, now up three scores.
Jordan Addison.
My goodness.
📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/aM1msezXyx
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2024
Tyler Huntley pads Miami's lead
This 13-yard run was the first touchdown of the game and put Miami up by 10 early in the third quarter. He's got 20 rushing yards in the game after this one, and has been very efficient through the air — 17-of-20 for 189 yards.
Tyler Huntley takes it in himself! TD @MiamiDolphins


— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024
Will Reichard closes first half with a field goal after an adventure final play
After Green Bay took an "ice the kicker" timeout, Reichard missed from 55 yards with zeros on the clock. One problem Green Bay was flagged for offsides. Reichard then knocked through a 50-yard attempt, through a chorus of whistles, as Matt LaFleur called a second timeout — something he was able to do because of the penalty — before the Vikings kicker finally made the 50-yard kick that went into the books and ended the half with a 13-3 lead.
Vikings take 10-3 lead
Minnesota got into a goal-to-go situation, but was unable to come up with a TD, and Will Reichard knocked through his second field goal of the game to give the Vikings a one touchdown advantage.
Dolphins close first half with field goal to take lead
A low-scoring game in Cleveland is at the half with Miami holding on to a 6-3 lead. Snoop Huntley has been efficient for Miami, in place of Tua Tagovailoa, going 13-for-16 for 143 yards in the first half. Tyreek Hill had five catches for 69 yards. Miami needs a win to stay alive in the AFC wild card chase.
Vikings on the move after Packers' failed 4th down
Another Darnold 🎯


— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024
The Vikings followed this up with a big run by Cam Akers to get it to a first and goal.
Packers fail to convert 4th down deep in Vikings territory
Matt LaFleur chooses to go for it and comes up short on a 4th and 2, rather than going for another Brandon McManus field goal attempt. Score remains 7-3, Vikings, midway through the second quarter.
Sam Darnold hits Jalen Nailor for six
When Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison get the bulk of the attention, it's time for a No. 3 receiver to step up. Nailor has been filling that role all season, and now he's got six touchdown catches on the season after this rainbow from Darnold to give Minnesota a 7-3 lead.
Jalen Nailor WIDE OPEN in the end zone! TD @Vikings!


— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024
Aaron Jones cooking early for Minnesota
Aaron Jones running through the Packers D 💪


— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024
Packers take 3-0 lead
After the Reichard miss, Green Bay marched it down into the red zone, but had to settle for a Brandon McManus field goal, late in the first quarter.
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 29, 2024
Dustin Hopkins gets Cleveland on the board with a field goal
Points look like they might be hard to come by in Cleveland, with the Browns finally getting some points to make it 3-3 on a 25-yard field goal with just under 11 minutes to play in the first half.
Will Reichard comes up short for Minnesota, and game remains scoreless
The Vikings' kicker hits the crossbar from 57 yards and the game remains scoreless as the two defenses are in control in the first quarter.
Tyreek Hill trying to keep Miami in the playoff hunt 🐆
Gain of 25 for @cheetah!


— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024
Vikings force quick three-and-out
Minnesota's defense has forced a fumble and a quick punt on the first two Green Bay series and has looked great for their first two trips.
We're all in this together 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ztDdLzxOua
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2024
Packers dodge a bullet, get a stop after a turnover
Green Bay was able to get a confidence inspiring stop after a sudden change situation that could have gone south. Minnesota got out to a 28-0 lead in Green Bay the first time these two teams met, back in Week 4, on its way to a 31-29 win.
Miami Gets on the board first with Jason Sanders field goal
Sanders got JUST enough of this one to bounce it off the crossbar and in.
Sound up on this one:
Off the cross bar and through for the 54-yarder! @MiamiDolphins are on the board


— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024
Snoop Huntley has been sharp early on, hitting six of his first seven throws for 63 yards
Josh Jacobs fumbles it away on Green Bay's first drive
Vikings' defensive end Jerry Tillery knocked it out, and Minnesota is in business early after recovering the ball. The Vikings will start with good field positioning after their 31st takeaway off the season, which ranks second in the NFL this season.
Tillery forces it. Bynum recovers it.#Vikings come up big early.
📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/DG7VU8F2l5
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2024
Vikings and Packers are underway in Minnesota
Green Bay won the toss and will start with the ball. They're still fighting for wild card position in the NFC, and will need to win on the road in the playoffs if they're going to make a run to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, and with Minnesota still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed, this will be a litmus test for the Packers, in a huge road game, late in the season.
Dolphins and Browns trade punts to open Week 17
A couple of backup quarterbacks are running the show in Cleveland with Snoop Huntley starting for Miami — which is trying to keep some slim playoff hopes alive — against Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Cleveland.
Vikings-Packers Inactives
Sunday's #Vikings inactives pic.twitter.com/ivc0QwhLnO
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2024
Who's in and who's out#GBvsMIN inactives list: https://t.co/0Qh3wzKN1y pic.twitter.com/MVC6DAmrhE
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 29, 2024
Dolphins-Browns Inactives
Both Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle are out for the Dolphins today.
Inactives for #MIAvsCLE pic.twitter.com/Jb9tunK0CO
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 29, 2024
Our inactives for Week 17 against the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/4nugn3rmec
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2024