NFL scores, live updates: Buccaneers take on Saints, Falcons play Panthers with NFC South title in the balance

The NFC South champion is the final puzzle piece to the playoff picture on the NFC side of the 2024 NFL playoff bracket, and the winner will either be the 9-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the 8-8 Atlanta Falcons. For Tampa Bay, it's simple — beat or tie the New Orleans Saints and win the division. But if the Buccaneers were to lose the game, the Falcons would win the division with a victory over the Carolina Panthers. If both clubs lose, the Bucs take the division crown. Both Atlanta and Tampa Bay head into Week 18 as big home favorites over the two clubs at the bottom of their division.
Elsewhere around the NFL in the Week 18 early window, the Bills (at Patriots) and the Eagles (vs. Giants) are both locked into the No. 2 seeds in their respective conferences and will be resting some starters ahead of the upcoming wild-card weekend. That includes Philadelphia resting Saquon Barkley, who is 101 yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record. In the NFC, the Rams, Packers and Commanders have all clinched postseason berths, but can maintain — or improve on — their seeding with Week 18 wins.
Bills QB Josh Allen played one play then promptly went to the sideline and put on the QB parka coat. His streak is secure.
Josh Allen started Sunday’s game vs. New England and played one play. He now has started 105 straight games, the longest active streak for any QB and more than double the next closest streak that belongs to Lions QB Jared Goff.
Whoops! These Saquon fans traveled a long way to watch him sit on the sideline
Saquon Barkley is inactive today and won't be attempting to break Eric Dickerson's all-time single-season rushing record, despite being just 100 yards short.
These fans apparently did not get the message. At least they look happy to be there.
This Eagles fan traveled 1000 miles to see Saquon break the record
But remember in the final regular season game last year against the Giants, not only was AJ Brown lost for the playoff game, but Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown were as well. pic.twitter.com/1vckHwN0Qs