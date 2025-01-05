Advertisement
NFL scores, live updates: Buccaneers take on Saints, Falcons play Panthers with NFC South title in the balance

The Bucs are in the driver's seat, but the Falcons can still win the division if Tampa Bay stumbles

yahoo sports staff

The NFC South champion is the final puzzle piece to the playoff picture on the NFC side of the 2024 NFL playoff bracket, and the winner will either be the 9-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the 8-8 Atlanta Falcons. For Tampa Bay, it's simple — beat or tie the New Orleans Saints and win the division. But if the Buccaneers were to lose the game, the Falcons would win the division with a victory over the Carolina Panthers. If both clubs lose, the Bucs take the division crown. Both Atlanta and Tampa Bay head into Week 18 as big home favorites over the two clubs at the bottom of their division.

Elsewhere around the NFL in the Week 18 early window, the Bills (at Patriots) and the Eagles (vs. Giants) are both locked into the No. 2 seeds in their respective conferences and will be resting some starters ahead of the upcoming wild-card weekend. That includes Philadelphia resting Saquon Barkley, who is 101 yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record. In the NFC, the Rams, Packers and Commanders have all clinched postseason berths, but can maintain — or improve on — their seeding with Week 18 wins.

Saints vs. Buccaneers — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Panthers vs. Falcons — 1 p.m ET | CBS
Giants vs. Eagles — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Bills vs. Patriots — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Jaguars vs. Colts — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Texans vs. Titans — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Bears vs. Packers — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Commanders vs. Cowboys — 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Chiefs vs Broncos — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Dolphins vs. Jets — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Seahawks vs. Rams — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Chargers vs. Raiders — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Vikings vs. Lions — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

  • Liz Roscher

    Michael Penix extends for game-tying TD

  • Liz Roscher

    Packers WR Christian Watson carted off after non-contact knee injury

  • Liz Roscher

    Bryce Young gives Panthers lead over Falcons

  • Liz Roscher

    D'Andre Swift scores for Bears after turnover

  • Liz Roscher

    QB Joe Milton's NFL debut for Patriots is going well

  • Liz Roscher

    The Bills have had an extraordinary season

  • Liz Roscher

    The Fantasy football gods hate you

    Isn't this always the way it goes?

  • Liz Roscher

    Trubisky TD ties Bills-Pats at 7-7

  • Liz Roscher

    Bears take the lead in a game for the first time since Week 12

    Leave it to the Bears to dust off the interesting plays in Week 18, once most fans have stopped watching and everyone else thinks they're incompetent.

    And it worked! They pulled off a trick play and took their first lead in SIX WEEKS. Never change, Bears. (Don't worry, they won't.)

  • Liz Roscher

    Eagles backups are doing work

    Nearly every good/important Eagles player is inactive today, but the backups aren't screwing around against the Giants.

    Tanner McKee is making his first NFL start today, and he's already got Philly up 7-0 after throwing a pass to Ainias Smith, who caught it the ball for his first career touchdown!

  • Liz Roscher

    Micah Parsons is sacking it up vs. Commanders

    Micah Parsons has two sacks in the the Commanders' first possession. The Cowboys don't have much to play for, but Parsons is doing work.

  • Liz Roscher

    Josh Allen's consecutive starts streak continues

    Bills QB Josh Allen played one play then promptly went to the sideline and put on the QB parka coat. His streak is secure.

  • Liz Roscher

    Whoops! These Saquon fans traveled a long way to watch him sit on the sideline

    Saquon Barkley is inactive today and won't be attempting to break Eric Dickerson's all-time single-season rushing record, despite being just 100 yards short.

    These fans apparently did not get the message. At least they look happy to be there.

  • Liz Roscher

    Simone Biles wearing enormous coat to support husband Jonathan Owens

    It is 16 degrees in Green Bay right now, but there's no way cold weather will stop Simone Biles from supporting her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, in his last game of the season.

    Wearing an enormous floor-length puffer coat (i.e. the fashionable version of the famous sideline parka cape), she was on the field pregame to wish Owens luck.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bucs' duck is back!

    Remember the mallard that landed on the field of Raymond James Stadium during the Buccaneers' victory over the Panthers in Week 17?

    The duck is back!

    Credit to Tampa's social media team for finding the weirdest yet somehow perfect music for this duck video.

  • Liz Roscher

