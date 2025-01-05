NFL scores, live updates: Broncos look to clinch playoff spot vs. Chiefs, Miami needs a win and some help for wild-card berth

The final spot on the AFC playoff bracket is up for grabs in Week 18

The Denver Broncos are in the driver's seat for the final AFC wild-card spot heading into Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season. To wrap up that final spot, they'll have to get a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who've already locked up the No. 1 seed and will be resting key starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While that sounds appetizing to Denver, that's probably not the case for the Miami Dolphins, who need a win over the New York Jets — coupled with a Denver loss to Kansas City — to claim the AFC's final wild-card spot. The Dolphins got ready for this game thinking Tyler Huntley would be the starter in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa. Huntley led Miami to a Week 17 win in Cleveland to keep the Dolphins' playoff chances alive, Also, after their win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night, the Cincinnati Bengals are still in the mix, and would be the last AFC wild-card team with losses by Denver and Miami today.

Also wrapping up the regular season in the late Sunday window, the Los Angeles Rams can ensure the No. 3 seed in the NFC with a win over the Arizona Cardinals, and the Los Angeles Chargers close their regular season at the Las Vegas Raiders before opening the playoffs on the road as a wild-card team.

NFL Week 18 Sunday schedule

Early window

Buccaneers 27, Saints 19

Panthers 44, Falcons 38

Eagles 20, Giants 13

Patriots 23, Bills 16

Colts 26, Jaguars 23

Texans 23, Titans 14

Bears 24, Packers 22

Commanders 23, Cowboys 19

Late window

Chiefs vs Broncos — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Dolphins vs. Jets — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

49ers vs Cardinals — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Seahawks vs. Rams — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Chargers vs. Raiders — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Vikings vs. Lions — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC