NFL scores, live updates: Broncos look to clinch playoff spot vs. Chiefs, Miami needs a win and some help for wild-card berth

The final spot on the AFC playoff bracket is up for grabs in Week 18

The Denver Broncos are in the driver's seat for the final AFC wild-card spot heading into Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season. To wrap up that final spot, they'll have to get a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who've already locked up the No. 1 seed and will be resting key starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While that sounds appetizing to Denver, that's probably not the case for the Miami Dolphins, who need a win over the New York Jets — coupled with a Denver loss to Kansas City — to claim the AFC's final wild-card spot. The Dolphins got ready for this game thinking Tyler Huntley would be the starter in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa. Huntley led Miami to a Week 17 win in Cleveland to keep the Dolphins' playoff chances alive, Also, after their win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night, the Cincinnati Bengals are still in the mix, and would be the last AFC wild-card team with losses by Denver and Miami today.

Also wrapping up the regular season in the late Sunday window, the Los Angeles Rams can ensure the No. 3 seed in the NFC with a win over the Arizona Cardinals, and the Los Angeles Chargers close their regular season at the Las Vegas Raiders before opening the playoffs on the road as a wild-card team.

Buccaneers 27, Saints 19
Panthers 44, Falcons 38
Eagles 20, Giants 13
Patriots 23, Bills 16
Colts 26, Jaguars 23
Texans 23, Titans 14
Bears 24, Packers 22
Commanders 23, Cowboys 19

Chiefs vs Broncos — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Dolphins vs. Jets — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
49ers vs Cardinals — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Seahawks vs. Rams — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Chargers vs. Raiders — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Vikings vs. Lions — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

    Miami settles for another field goal after the big Achane run

    Miami is up 6-0, but a couple of deep red zone trips have resulted in the Jason Sanders field goals. Miami has 107 total yards on 18 plays which is about 6.0 yards per play....but 61 of them came on the Achane run, so the other 17 plays have netted just 46 yards — less than 2.8 yards per play.

    De'Von Achane showing his WHEELS

    He's one of the fastest players in the league, and he's showing off in New York in Week 18. 61 yards in this MASSIVE gain to get Miami a 1st and Goal.

    Cardinals emptying the special teams playbook in Week 18

    Both the Cardinals and 49ers are headed to the offseson after today, so why not have some fun with it? Reserve running back DeeJay Dallas with the big gainer on the fake punt.

    Seattle gets on the board first in L.A.

    Seattle can't make the playoffs, but it can knock the Rams down a peg. With a loss, the Rams slip to the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, which would mean a home date against either Detroit or Minnesota to open the playoffs next weekend.

    Sutton follows up big play with TD catch

    Cincinnati and Miami fans wont like this...

    Just under five minutes to go in the first quarter and Bo Nix already has two touchdown passes, the second to Courtland Sutton, who's got eight TD receptions on the season after this one to put the Broncos up by two scores.

    Kansas City is resting starters, but Denver is getting BIG chunks in the passing game early

    Courtland Sutton caught this rainbow from Bo Nix to get over 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

    Safe to say this trickeration by the Jets DID NOT GO WELL

    Aaron Rodgers has completed LOTS of passes to Davante Adams over the years, but this is one he probably wants back.

    Ouch.

    Miami needs a win and some help, and this is a good start

    The Dolphins pick off Aaron Rodgers and turn it into an early field goal against the Jets to go up 3-0. Miami would make the playoffs with a win and a Denver loss. If both were to lose today, the Bengals would claim the final wild card spot in the AFC.

    Broncos race out to early lead

    Denver couldn't have asked for a better start. Bo Nix finds Marvin Mims for the 32-yard touchdown pass, and Denver is up 7-0 early with just under 12 minutes to play in the first quarter.

    Broncos and Chiefs are underway in Denver

    For the Broncos it's simple — win and you're in (and in their classic uniforms) against the rival Chiefs.

    The seven NFC playoff teams are set

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the champions of the NFC South, and will face the loser of the Vikings-Lions game — or the Vikings, in case of a tie — or the Commanders in the wild-card round.

    49ers-Cardinals Inactives

  • Ryan Young

    Dolphins-Jets Inactives

    Seahawks-Rams Inactives

    Chargers-Raiders Inactives

    Chiefs-Broncos Inactives