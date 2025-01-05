NFL scores, live updates: Broncos look to clinch playoff spot vs. Chiefs, Miami needs a win and some help for wild-card berth

While that sounds appetizing to Denver, that's probably not the case for the Miami Dolphins, who need a win over the New York Jets — coupled with a Denver loss to Kansas City — to claim the AFC's final wild-card spot. The Dolphins got ready for this game thinking Tyler Huntley would be the starter in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa. Huntley led Miami to a Week 17 win in Cleveland to keep the Dolphins' playoff chances alive, Also, after their win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night, the Cincinnati Bengals are still in the mix, and would be the last AFC wild-card team with losses by Denver and Miami today.
Also wrapping up the regular season in the late Sunday window, the Los Angeles Rams can ensure the No. 3 seed in the NFC with a win over the Arizona Cardinals, and the Los Angeles Chargers close their regular season at the Las Vegas Raiders before opening the playoffs on the road as a wild-card team.
Miami settles for another field goal after the big Achane run
Miami is up 6-0, but a couple of deep red zone trips have resulted in the Jason Sanders field goals. Miami has 107 total yards on 18 plays which is about 6.0 yards per play....but 61 of them came on the Achane run, so the other 17 plays have netted just 46 yards — less than 2.8 yards per play.
Yahoo Sports Staff
De'Von Achane showing his WHEELS
He's one of the fastest players in the league, and he's showing off in New York in Week 18. 61 yards in this MASSIVE gain to get Miami a 1st and Goal.
Seattle can't make the playoffs, but it can knock the Rams down a peg. With a loss, the Rams slip to the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, which would mean a home date against either Detroit or Minnesota to open the playoffs next weekend.
Geno to Bobo! The @Seahawks open the scoring in LA.
Just under five minutes to go in the first quarter and Bo Nix already has two touchdown passes, the second to Courtland Sutton, who's got eight TD receptions on the season after this one to put the Broncos up by two scores.
Miami needs a win and some help, and this is a good start
The Dolphins pick off Aaron Rodgers and turn it into an early field goal against the Jets to go up 3-0. Miami would make the playoffs with a win and a Denver loss. If both were to lose today, the Bengals would claim the final wild card spot in the AFC.
