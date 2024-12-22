NFL scores, live updates: Vikings visit Seahawks in critical NFC matchup with playoff implications

Both teams still have eyes on a division title and a home game to start the postseason

The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 16 at 12-2 and, in the league's most top-heavy division, on the outside of the division lead. They'll end the season at the Detroit Lions, so there's much to still be settled in the NFC North. But having already clinched a playoff berth, the Vikings can start thinking about how they stack up against other playoff-caliber teams.

Enter the Seattle Seahawks, who are fresh off a Sunday Night Football loss to the Packers. They could have lost more than the game, with Geno Smith suffering a knee injury, but he's on track to play this Sunday and Seattle will need him. The Seahawks are tied with the Rams atop the NFC West and they lost to Los Angeles earlier this season. Their second matchup closes the regular season, and could wind up being for the division title, so Seattle needs to stack a win with a tough opponent in town this week.

Also in the later window, the 49ers visit the Dolphins and the Bills host the Patriots.

NFL Week 16 Sunday schedule

(No byes this week)

Early window

Late window