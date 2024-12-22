Advertisement
NFL scores, live updates: Vikings visit Seahawks in critical NFC matchup with playoff implications

Both teams still have eyes on a division title and a home game to start the postseason

yahoo sports staff

The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 16 at 12-2 and, in the league's most top-heavy division, on the outside of the division lead. They'll end the season at the Detroit Lions, so there's much to still be settled in the NFC North. But having already clinched a playoff berth, the Vikings can start thinking about how they stack up against other playoff-caliber teams.

Enter the Seattle Seahawks, who are fresh off a Sunday Night Football loss to the Packers. They could have lost more than the game, with Geno Smith suffering a knee injury, but he's on track to play this Sunday and Seattle will need him. The Seahawks are tied with the Rams atop the NFC West and they lost to Los Angeles earlier this season. Their second matchup closes the regular season, and could wind up being for the division title, so Seattle needs to stack a win with a tough opponent in town this week.

Also in the later window, the 49ers visit the Dolphins and the Bills host the Patriots.

(No byes this week)

    Miami cuts into San Francisco's lead with another Jason Sanders field goal

    49ers have a 7-6 lead with just over five minutes gone by in the second quarter, Miami is moving the ball between the 20s right now, but haven't been able to get much in the way of chunk plays. The 49ers did answer the last Sanders field goal with a touchdown drive.

    Raiders answer with short TD rush

    Alexander Mattison gets on the board for Las Vegas to tie the game a 7-7 at the beginning of the second quarter.

    James Cook breaks free for a 46-yard touchdown

    Captain Cook's huge season in Buffalo keeps rolling along. He's now got 14 rushing touchdowns on the year— that's the most in a season by a Bills running back since O.J. Simpson had a team-record 16 rushing scores back in 1975. Josh Allen did have 15 rushing touchdowns last season.

    Deebo Samuel trucks his way into the end zone in Miami

    Deebo gets the 49ers on the board for the first time this afternoon in San Fran's first trip to South Florida since their Super Bowl 54 loss to the Chiefs. They'll miss the postseason for the first time since 2020, but Kyle Shanahan's. offense is still playing hard.

    Vikings re-take lead in Seattle with Darnold to Jefferson TD connection

    Justin Jefferson doing Justin Jefferson things. This is TD catch No. 9 this season for No. 18 who's just one away from his second career 10-touchdown season for a Vikings team that's suddenly in position to potentially be playing Detroit for the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18, after Philadelphia's loss earlier today.

    Jacksonville takes the early lead at Las Vegas

    In a game where you probably CAN win for losing — the loser of this game gets a little closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, its Jaguars' running back Tank Bigsby who opens the scoring with a short touchdown run.

    New England in control early IN Buffalo

    Division games are always hard, but the 3-11 Patriots are up 14-0 on the 11-3 Bills at the beginning of the second quarter after this 14-yard Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run, where he bounced off Buffalo defenders on his way to the end zone.

    Dolphins strike first against 49ers

    Miami takes a 3-0 lead late in a first quarter which has seen both defenses play well. Due to the Commanders and Rams wins in the early window, San Francisco is eliminated from playoff contention, while the Dolphins are still mathematically in the hunt in the AFC playoff chase.

    Smith to Metcalf for the Seattle TD

    D.K. with touchdown catch number four this season on this 25-yard connection. Despite the low TD number — he missed a couple of games with a knee injury — he's still on pace for a fourth career 1,000-yard receiving season in his sixth year in the NFL.

    49ers injury update

    Big Gainer from Brock Bowers

    The Raiders' rookie tight end entered Week 16 with 90 catches on the season. That's already the NFL rookie record for a tight end, and he's looking to become the first rookie tight end — and just the 10th in NFL history — with 100 catches in a season.

    Any time your accomplish in the Vikings' backfield are mentioned alongside Adrian Peterson, that means you're putting up some big numbers

    Vikings march down the field on opening drive for touchdown

    Sam Darnold came out sizzling on the opening series, going 7-for-8 for 50 yards and a five yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison, his third catch of the drive and 8th touchdown catch of the season.

    49ers vs. Dolphins inactives

    49ers Inactives vs. Dolphins:

    • QB Joshua Dobbs

    • LT Trent Williams

    • RB Isaac Guerendo

    • TE Jake Tonges

    • DL Khalil Davis

    • CB Rock Ya-Sin

    • DL Robert Beal Jr.

    Jaguars vs. Raiders inactives

    Patriots vs. Bills inactives

