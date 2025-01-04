NFL scores, live updates: Ravens look to lock up AFC North with Week 18 win over Cleveland

In the second matchup, the Bengals need a win vs. the Steelers to stay alive for a playoff berth

Week 18 of the NFL season is here, and the final regular-season games get started with a Saturday doubleheader in the AFC North. In the early matchup, the Ravens can win the division and secure an opening-round home game with a win over the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens were thoroughly dominant in a 31-2 Christmas win over the Texans. Lamar Jackson was brilliant, throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 87 yards and a score, and in doing so, becoming the NFL's all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks. He's thrown 39 touchdown passes and just four interceptions this season and will have a final shot at padding his resume for a potential second consecutive (and third career) NFL MVP award. He'd join a Mount Rushmore of NFL legends with a third MVP — Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas and Jim Brown are the only players to have won it three times.

The Cincinnati Bengals are clinging to slim playoff hopes, and the only thing they can do to help themselves is win their Week 18 matchup with the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati is 8-8, featuring one of the great offenses in the league this year, with Joe Burrow leading the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards. The Bengals need a win — and also losses by Denver and Miami — to sneak into the postseason. The Steelers will find out if this is a meaningful game for them after the Baltimore-Cleveland matchup. If the Ravens win, Pittsburgh is a wild-card team, but if Cleveland can sneak the upset, a Steelers win would mean an AFC North title and a first-round home game.

Week 18 NFL Saturday schedule