NFL scores, live updates: Ravens look to lock up AFC North with Week 18 win over Cleveland
In the second matchup, the Bengals need a win vs. the Steelers to stay alive for a playoff berth
Week 18 of the NFL season is here, and the final regular-season games get started with a Saturday doubleheader in the AFC North. In the early matchup, the Ravens can win the division and secure an opening-round home game with a win over the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens were thoroughly dominant in a 31-2 Christmas win over the Texans. Lamar Jackson was brilliant, throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 87 yards and a score, and in doing so, becoming the NFL's all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks. He's thrown 39 touchdown passes and just four interceptions this season and will have a final shot at padding his resume for a potential second consecutive (and third career) NFL MVP award. He'd join a Mount Rushmore of NFL legends with a third MVP — Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas and Jim Brown are the only players to have won it three times.
The Cincinnati Bengals are clinging to slim playoff hopes, and the only thing they can do to help themselves is win their Week 18 matchup with the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati is 8-8, featuring one of the great offenses in the league this year, with Joe Burrow leading the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards. The Bengals need a win — and also losses by Denver and Miami — to sneak into the postseason. The Steelers will find out if this is a meaningful game for them after the Baltimore-Cleveland matchup. If the Ravens win, Pittsburgh is a wild-card team, but if Cleveland can sneak the upset, a Steelers win would mean an AFC North title and a first-round home game.
Week 18 NFL Saturday schedule
Browns vs. Ravens — 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN, ABC
Bengals vs. Steelers — 8 p.m. ET | ESPN, AB
Zay Flowers has been officially ruled out of the game with a knee injury
WR Zay Flowers (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2025
Ravens 14, Browns 3 at halftime
HALFTIME: The @Ravens have the lead after two quarters of play.
📺: #CLEvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/uqP716Jn2U
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
Lamar Jackson nimbly runs (and dodges) for a first down
Lamar Jackson is on a rushing tear today, managing to escape four tackles to pick up 15 yards give the Ravens a first down.
Lamar just kept going!
📺: #CLEvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/fOJze9VdOt
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
Browns DE Myles Garrett, who nearly got his hands on him first, is not happy about it.
Lamar was getting that first down one way or another 💪 pic.twitter.com/q8PyjYoy7X
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
The Ravens just can't get past the Browns on fourth down
The Ravens are 0-2 on fourth down conversions in this game. But this has been a pattern all season: Although Baltimore has a relatively successful fourth down rate against other teams, it has struggled to get past the Browns. The Ravens are 8-10 on fourth downs against other, non-Cleveland teams, but are 0-4 against Cleveland this season. It's a strange hangup, but it looks like the Browns might just have Baltimore's number on those conversions.
Let's try to explain this one ...
-Ravens are 0-of-4 on fourth down vs the Browns this season
-Ravens are 8-of-10 on fourth down vs all other teams
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 4, 2025
Another turnover on downs for the Ravens
Baltimore goes for it on fourth-and-three, but Jackson's pass to Mark Andrews is batted out of Andrews' hands by Cleveland CB Cameron Mitchell. The Browns get the ball back at their own 23 after forcing the Ravens' second turnover on downs of the game.
The @Browns get the ball back on another 4th down stop!
📺: #CLEvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/xIreH02rOr
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
Cleveland gets on the board with a field goal
A roughing the passer penalty helps move the chains an extra 15 yards for the Browns, but Bailey Zappe — who returned to the field on this drive — isn't able to lead Cleveland into the end zone. The team opts to go for a field goal (despite being only five yards away), and is now down 14-3.
Lamar Jackson keeps the MVP conversation going
Adding to the milestones. Is he your MVP? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rg10NkwFBy
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
Lamar Jackson connects with TE Mark Andrews for another score and a 14-0 lead
TOUCHDOWN, MANDREWS!!
Tune in on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/S3mzi5oc3t
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2025
Zay Flowers is down after an awkward tackle
Ravens receiver Zay Flowers picked up a 12-yard reception that ended with him getting tripped up and going down. After an awkward fall, Flowers stayed down while grabbing his right knee. Flowers was able to slowly walk off the field, but it is unclear how severe the injury might be. It'll be a brutal blow to the Ravens if he is unable to return to the game.
Zay Flowers is currently on the sideline with an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/r2FTRASjXn
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 4, 2025
Kyle Van Noy sacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson — and gets paid
Kyle Van Noy secured a big bonus with this sack, picking up $250,000 for getting 12 sacks this season. Van Noy only needed another half sack today to nab his bonus.
The outside linebacker celebrated his sack in fitting fashion — by making it rain.
Kyle Van Noy 😤💰
📺: #CLEvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/waEFQIaP2F
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
Van Noy can earn another $250,000 if he gets to 14, meaning that he only needs 1.5 sacks to get the next bonus.
Bailey Zappe benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The Browns are giving Dorian Thompson-Robinson another chance, bringing on the second-year quarterback and putting Zappe on the bench after that pick-six.
Lamar Jackson tries a cheeky pass, and falls short
Now it's the Ravens' turn to turn over on downs: On fourth-and-1, Jackson tries beat the tackl with a hook pass, but it falls incomplete. Cleveland gets the ball on their own eight-yard line.
The @Browns do just enough to disrupt this 4th down attempt 👀
Cleveland ball!
📺: #CLEvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ZAJzfK2O4b
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
Lamar Jackson moves the ball down the field with a gorgeous throw to Isaiah Likely
This throw by Lamar 😮💨
📺: #CLEvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/YQ2EeFyRD6
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
Browns go for it on fourth-and-1, but turn over on downs
The Ravens find themselves in excellent field position after the Browns make the bold choice of going for it on 4th-and-1 at their own 39-yard-line. Zappe's pass intended for Jerry Jeudy is batted down, and Baltimore is in a great spot to extend its lead.
The @Ravens take over after the 4th down stop!
📺: #CLEvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/N2VfisG2ry
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
Ravens Pick-Six! Rookie CB Nate Wiggins intercepts Bailey Zappe and takes it to the house
Poor Bailey Zappe doesn't even see Wiggins coming. Justin Tucker hits the PAT, and suddenly it's 7-0 Ravens.
Nate Wiggins takes his first career interception to the crib!
📺: #CLEvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/X7qwgp4NiS
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
The pick marks Wiggins' first career interception, and the Ravens' defense is thrilled for their rookie.
Squad fired up for the rookie's first career pick!!!#EasyToCelebrate | @budlight pic.twitter.com/PT1gdTqANb
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2025
Ravens forced to punt after two incomplete passes
Despite his rushing yards, Lamar Jackson is struggling to get things going in the air. Two incomplete passes — to TE Mark Andrews and WR Zay Flowers — force Baltimore to punt on fourth down. Not a lot coming from this game offensively so far.
Lamar Jackson with two huge first-down scrambles
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson rushes on back-to-back plays, picking up 12 yards and then 19 yards for Baltimore.
Lamar on the move!
📺: #CLEvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/idlL4l8pgH
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
Bailey Zappe starts off strong
Bailey Zappe is taking over as Cleveland's starting QB, and kicks off this game with a strong play. On the first drive, Zappe passed to tight end Jordan Atkins for a 21-yard gain to put the Browns into Ravens territory.
Zappe lets it rip for 21 yards on the first play!
📺: #CLEvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/hKQEuH97VW
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2025
Cleveland couldn't keep the momentum going, though, and are forced to punt to end the drive.
A top-three draft pick is at stake for the Browns
The Browns are currently in line to get the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With a loss today, Cleveland will lock up a top-three draft pick.
Browns safety Rodney McLeod wears a pair of custom cleats for his final NFL game
McLeod, who is retiring after this season, showed up to Saturday's game in a pair of custom Nike cleats, styled to look like Jordans and sprinkled with written notes about his career. McLeod was undrafted, but has spent the past two seasons of his 13-year career with Cleveland.
earned not given https://t.co/qVJAxZjruY pic.twitter.com/1OmzUn4k4j
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2025
Lamar Jackson hitting buckets in warmups
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2025