NFL scores, live updates: Jalen Hurts out with concussion as Eagles look to keep pace for NFC's No. 1 seed

Philadelphia can win the NFC East with a victory in Washington Sunday afternoon

The top of the NFC is the place to be on Sunday afternoon of Week 16 of the NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are all 12-2 and vying for the No. 1 seed with the playoffs quickly approaching. The Lions are in the driver's seat right now, controlling their own destiny, but any slip-up means the Eagles would have a crack at that all-important first-round bye. Philly, which has already lost QB Jalen Hurts to a concussion, will be tested Sunday in Washington against a 9-5 Commanders team that is trying to develop a rhythm down the stretch. They've won their last two games, but looked shaky in a 1-point win over the Saints last week. The Eagles take the NFC East division title with a win, while the Commanders clinch a playoff berth with a win Sunday and losses by the Falcons and Rams or Falcons and Seahawks.

The Lions can hold on to that top spot in the NFC with a win at the Bears in the early window, while Minnesota takes on Seattle in the late window.

NFL Week 16 Sunday schedule

(No byes this week)

Early window

Late window