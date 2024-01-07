NFL schedule today: Everything to know about football games on Jan. 7

The final Sunday of the NFL's regular season has arrived, and there is still plenty to play for teams to play for.

There are still four playoff spots up for grabs – two in the AFC and two in the NFC. Wins on Saturday by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans have put pressure on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills to win Sunday. The Bills' clash with the Miami Dolphins on "Sunday Night Football" will not only determine the AFC East champion, but it could also be Buffalo's only way into the postseason field.

In addition to the AFC East, other division up for grabs are: the AFC South (Texans or Jaguars), NFC East (Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles) and NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons).

Here is Sunday's schedule and the playoff significance for each matchup in Week 18:

How to watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX

What's at stake: It's go big or go home for the Buccaneers, who could still win their third consecutive NFC South title with a win. Lose, though, and they're out. They could still make the postseason with help if they tie the Panthers, who have clinched the worst record in the NFL.

How to watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS

What's at stake: Nothing. The Browns have already clinched the top wild-card spot in the AFC and will be the No. 5 seed when the postseason begins. The Bengals have been eliminated.

How to watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX

What's at stake: The Lions have already clinched the NFC North, while the Vikings still have a very outside chance of making the playoffs. Minnesota needs to win and get losses by the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, and they need the Atlanta Falcons to win the NFC South.

How to watch: 1 p.m. ET on FOX

What's at stake: Pride. Both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention.

How to watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS

What's at stake: While the Titans have been eliminated and will finish the season in last place in the AFC South, the Jaguars still have a whole lot riding on this game. If Jacksonville wins, they clinch the division. If Jacksonville loses, they're out and the Texans win the division.

How to watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS

What's at stake: Winning the NFC South is the only way in for either of these teams. The Saints need to win this game and get a loss by the Buccaneers to claim the division crown. They could still get in with a tie and losses by the Seahawks and Packers. In order to get in, the Falcons need to beat the Saints and need the Panthers to pull off the upset against the Buccaneers.

How to watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

What's at stake: The Seahawks can get in with a Week 18 win and a Packers loss. A loss would eliminate Seattle, but it can still get in with a tie as long as the Packers lose and either the Buccaneers or Saints lose or tie in their games. The Cardinals have no shot at the playoffs.

How to watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

What's at stake: The Bears have played well down the stretch, but they have no chance to make the playoff field. For the Packers, it's win and in, partially due to a strength-of-victory tiebreaker advantage on the Seahawks. Green Bay could actually get in without winning as long as the Vikings lose or tie, Seahawks lose and either Buccaneers or Saints lose. There are also three scenarios that get the Packers in if they tie against the Bears:

Seahawks loss or tie, Saints loss or tie

Seahawks loss, Buccaneers loss

Seahawks tie, Buccaneers loss or tie

How to watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

What's at stake: The Chiefs have already clinched their eighth consecutive AFC West title, while the Chargers have already been eliminated.

How to watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

What's at stake: Just a higher draft selection. Both teams are out of postseason contention.

How to watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

What's at stake: The Giants have been out of the picture for a while now. The Eagles' late-season struggles have put them in a spot where they can only win the NFC East with a win and a Cowboys loss. Otherwise, they're stuck as a wild card.

How to watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

What's at stake: The 49ers have already clinched the top seed in the NFC and the Rams have already clinched a wild-card spot. L.A. would drop to the No. 7 seed if they wind up tied with the Packers at 9-8.

How to watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

What's at stake: The Cowboys will dethrone the Eagles as the NFC East champions with a win. They can also clinch the division if they lose with an Eagles loss to the Giants, or a tie and Eagles tie. If Dallas loses and Philadelphia wins, the Eagles would repeat as NFC East champs. The Commanders are done.

How to watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

What's at stake: A whole lot. The Dolphins have already clinched a playoff berth, but can win the AFC East with a victory over their division rivals. The Bills are riding a five-game winning streak, and they can snatch the division title from the Dolphins with a win. Buffalo will know before kickoff what's truly at stake, as a Jaguars loss to the Titans would lock them into the field. But a Jacksonville victory makes this a must-win game.

USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What NFL games are today? The Sunday matchups to watch