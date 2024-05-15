NFL Says They Do Not Agree with Harrison Butker's 'Views' in Graduation Speech, Are Committed to 'Inclusion'

Butker took aim at the LGBTQ+ community, working women, abortion rights and more in his controversial speech at Benedictine College

Cooper Neill/Getty

The NFL is batting down comments made by kicker Harrison Butker in the wake of his controversial commencement address.

In his speech at the graduation ceremony at Benedictine College on Saturday, May 11, the 28-year-old Georgia Tech alum took aim at the LGBTQ+ community, working women, abortion rights and more, drawing heavy criticism.

Commenting on Butker's speech for the first time May 15, the NFL said that his views differ from those of the organization.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, tells PEOPLE in a written statement. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Related: Chiefs' Harrison Butker Criticized for Graduation Speech Attacking Working Women While Quoting Taylor Swift

During his speech, Butker opined on various “diabolical lies told to women,” and offered his take on abortion, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy, as well as President Joe Biden. He also said Pride Month represented "deadly sins."

Then, seeking out the men in the audience, the athlete advised them to “be unapologetic in your masculinity," and to "fight against the cultural emasculation of men."

Butker’s comments were met with widespread disapproval.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Former Kansas City commissioner Justice Horn slammed Butker in a post, writing, "Harrison Butker doesn’t represent Kansas City nor has he ever. Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members."

Story continues

Others took issues with Butker for referencing Taylor Swift — who has long been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

"One of the worst parts of this NFL player's awful speech is that he quoted a Taylor Swift song before telling women they should be homemakers and serve their man's career,” OutSports said in a post on X.

Butker also singled out the female graduates, and then effectively put them down.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment," he began. "I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you."

Related: Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Raves Over 'Humble' Taylor Swift and Hopes for Her Future with Travis Kelce

He continued, “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Flavor Flav, who stood up as recently as last week for women by sponsoring the Olympic water polo team, had issues with the kicker’s alignment.

“Sounds like some players 'need to stay in their lanes' and shouldn’t be giving commencement speeches," the founding member of Public Enemy and longtime Swiftie wrote on X.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.