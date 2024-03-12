NFL rumors abound as free agency begins. The buzz on Tee Higgins' trade drama and more

Is Tee Higgins on his way out of Cincinnati?

The Bengals wide receiver requested a trade, a person close to the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Bengals placed Higgins under the franchise tag this offseason, but the wideout is seeking a long-term deal.

The Bengals already gave quarterback Joe Burrow a lucrative extension and have prioritized signing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to a long-term contract in the near future.

It’s unlikely the Bengals acquiesce to Higgins’ trade demands. The Bengals were in a similar situation a few years ago with Jessie Bates, when the safety said he was unwilling to play under the franchise tag. The Bengals stood firm on their stance and Bates eventually played one more season in Cincinnati before departing in 2023 for the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s worth noting, Higgins and Bates have the same representation.

Here's a look at some other notable rumors after Day 1 of free agency.

Latest on Justin Fields

The Falcons, Steelers and Raiders previously expressed interest in Fields this offseason. Both the Falcons and Steelers have since found quarterbacks. The Raiders also reportedly agreed to terms with Gardner Minshew. But the Raiders are still rumored to be in the quarterback market.

The Bears are running out of leverage as Fields’ trade market dries up. Many people throughout the NFL expect the Bears to draft USC QB Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft.

Vikings prepared to lose Danielle Hunter

The Vikings are signing former Texans edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to a four-year $76 million deal, per reports from the Minnesota Star Tribune, ESPN and other outlets. Greenard's new deal with the Vikings is an indication that Hunter’s time in Minnesota is over.

Hunter has played his entire career in Minnesota. His 87.5 career sacks rank third in Vikings history.

Greenard generated a career-high 15.7% pressure rate in 2023, per Next Gen Stats.

More on Panthers trading Brian Burns to Giants

The Giants and Burns agreed to a five-year contract worth up to $150 million with $87.5 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to disclose the deal.

Burns is now the second-highest paid defensive end in NFL history.

Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux give New York an imposing pass rushing tandem. Thibodeaux was the only Giants player with over five sacks. The Giants’ defense ranked 29th in total sacks last year.

Big day for running backs

The running back has been devalued in recent years as teams emphasize the pass game, but Monday proved the demise of the running back position has been exaggerated.

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, D'Andre Swift, Gus Edwards and Austin Ekeler are the big-name running backs who found new homes Monday.

Derrick Henry top RB still available

Henry's days in Tennessee are over. The Ravens are rumored to be interested in Henry, especially after the loss of a downhill running back in Edwards in free agency. Henry's running style would be a good scheme fit in Baltimore.

Aaron Jones hits free agency

Jones, who ESPN and NFL.com reported was released by the Packers, is another notable running back still available.

The Athletic reported late Monday that the Vikings are interested in Jones, but the Cowboys could also be a team to watch. Dallas knows firsthand the type of player Jones is. The former UTEP player scored three touchdowns and sent the Cowboys home in the 2023 playoffs, and the club needs a running back after the loss of Pollard in free agency.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL rumors: Latest on Derrick Henry, Justin Fields, Tee Higgins, more