NFL Power Rankings entering Week 16: Bills are hot, but they're not the NFL's best team yet

The Buffalo Bills are the talk of the NFL. That's what happens when your quarterback likely clinches an MVP with an impressive road win over a team that was 12-1. The Bills are very good, and obviously capable of winning a Super Bowl.

But they're not the best team in the NFL at this moment.

For as great as Josh Allen and the Bills were Sunday in beating the Detroit Lions, they still gave up 42 points, including 494 yards and five touchdowns to Jared Goff. A week earlier they gave up 44 points to the Los Angeles Rams and lost.

There's another team out there that hasn't lost since September. Another team with a stellar defense that has allowed 48 points in its past three games combined, while having an offense that is top 10 in points scored and yards gained but chooses to run it more with its MVP candidate running back. The Philadelphia Eagles might not have a highlight win like Buffalo's victory in Detroit on Sunday, but their overall dominance and consistency is why Philly is No. 1 right now.

The Eagles started 2-2 but they were without star receiver A.J. Brown in both losses. They're a perfect 10-0 since their bye. The Bills are very good (though an underdog to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC) but the Eagles are more well-rounded, didn't recently lose to the Rams and are capable of winning every remaining game. Still, Bills vs. Eagles would make for an entertaining Super Bowl even if the Lions, Chiefs and maybe a few others would disagree.

Here are the NFL power rankings after Week 15 of the NFL season: