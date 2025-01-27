NFL playoffs schedule: Conference championship round games, bracket update, more info

The stage is almost set.

Only one more game stands in the way of determining the matchup for Super Bowl 59, which will bring the 14-team bracket down to just two finalists by Sunday night. The remaining teams each come with their own storylines in what's been a wild season.

The Bills survived a comeback attempt from the Ravens, advancing to the AFC championship game to battle Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the ninth time since 2020. Meanwhile in the NFC, the upstart Commanders saw their magical ride finally end against their division rivals in Philadelphia, losing to the Eagles.

The cold winter rages on as the NFL playoffs heat up. Here's what to know about the conference championship weekend schedule and how the bracket looks heading into the season's final weeks.

What NFL playoff games are this weekend?

Only four teams remain in the chase for the Super Bowl. Here are the matchups for the weekend:

AFC championship game

NFC championship game

NFL conference championship round schedule

The NFL's conference championship weekend is slated for Sunday, with both games set to go back-to-back.

Below is a full look at the NFL's conference championship weekend schedule.

Sunday NFL playoff games

Updated NFL playoff bracket

Two teams remain in each conference, with only one set to advance to the Super Bowl. The NFC's top seeded Lions were knocked out of the postseason last week, giving the Eagles an extra home game in their quest for becoming champions.

They took advantage of that, riding the home crowd and a significant talent advantage into the big game.

Now the Bills and Chiefs will compete for the chance to take on the NFC's last remaining team.

Here is a look at the updated NFL playoff bracket for 2025:

AFC playoff bracket

NFC playoff bracket

How does the NFL playoff bracket work?

The NFL playoff bracket is ever-changing, evolving as the postseason moves along. Both No. 1 seeds, one in each conference, earn a bye week to begin their playoff schedule. It's a departure from the old format, where the top two seeds were awarded bye weeks.

Matchups are determined by seeding, since the bracket is not a fixed one that is common in other sports. That provides a wide range of outcomes, especially if upsets take place throughout the playoffs.

When will the Super Bowl matchup be known?

The stage will be set for Super Bowl 59 on Sunday night following the conclusion of the Chiefs vs. Bills game in Kansas City.

Full NFL playoffs schedule

The NFL playoffs kicked off on Saturday, Jan. 11 with the league's wild card weekend and will conclude on Feb. 9 with Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Below is a look at the schedule, scores and results for that contest.

Wild card round

All times Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 11

Sunday, Jan. 12

Monday, Jan. 13

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 18

Sunday, Jan. 19

Conference championship round

Sunday, Jan. 26

Super Bowl 59

Date : Feb. 9, 2025

Location : Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Time : 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

