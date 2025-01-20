NFL coaching news, live playoff injury updates: Jalen Hurts' status, Lions' coordinators in the spotlight

The conference championship games are set in the NFL. In the AFC, the Chiefs are back on the doorstep of the Super Bowl for the seventh-straight season and taking on the Bills in what’s become one of the preeminent rivalries in the NFL this decade. In the NFC, the Eagles are looking to get back to a second Super Bowl in three years, and they'll host the Commanders, who are in their first NFC title game since the 1991 season.
Meanwhile, with the Texans, Lions, Rams and Ravens eliminated, some coaching searches may pick up, particularly with Detroit coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. The Jets, Bears, Jaguars, Saints, Raiders and Cowboys are still in the interview process for their head coaching vacancies.
Jalen Hurts’ knee injury
The Eagles quarterback, who missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a concussion, injured his knee in the third quarter of the 28-22 win over the Rams in the divisional round. He was able to finish the game, but he was wearing a knee brace. After the win, Hurts declined to say anything other than he "finished the game" when asked by NBC Sports' Melissa Stark if he was OK following the injury.
In his postgame press conference, Hurts did said he expects to be ready to play next week. The Eagles did not say anything about the injury — the team injury reports will be out later in the week ahead of the NFC title game on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Sam Cosmi, who signed a 4-year, $74 million contract before the season as one of the top-10 highest-paid guards in the league, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the team's 45-31 win over the Lions. He's started every game for the Commanders over the past two seasons and is in his fourth season. Backup Trent Scott is likely to have the first crack at replacing Cosmi. He finished the divisional round win at right guard and had his biggest highlight of the season catching a touchdown pass in a win earlier this year over the Bengals.
Stay tuned with Yahoo Sports as we track all the playoff injury and NFL coaching news this week:
Live6 updates
Featured
Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL playoff bracket and conference title game schedule
NFC championship: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Time: 3 p.m. ET
AFC championship: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Charles Robinson
Lamar Jackson on Ravens’ latest playoff frustration: 'Tired of this s***'
As Lamar Jackson spoke Sunday night, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback kept smacking his hands together as though he were awake, but trying to snap himself out of a bad dream.
"I tried to squeeze the ball, it slipped"…SMACK ... "out of my hand."
"Tonight, the turnovers, we can’t have that s***"… SMACK …"you know?"
"It's hold on to the f***ing ball. I’m sorry for my language”… SMACK …"but this s*** annoying. I'm tired of this s***."
It seemed like a momentary physical tick born out of angry energy. Or disappointment. Maybe some combination of disbelief and frustration. And it was unquestionably fitting. Almost any of those emotions — and maybe all of them — painted the proper picture of the Ravens after a 27-25 AFC playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills that was nothing if not a summary of mistakes and missed chances in the divisional round.
Kafka first interviewed with the Saints on Jan. 9, while Weaver spoke with team officials on Jan. 8.
Ian Casselberry
Lions' Dan Campbell expects to lose Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn
With the Lions' playoff loss, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are free to take head coaching positions that are offered. Detroit coach Dan Campbell says he expect to lose both coordinators, though he hasn't heard of any hirings.
Sighs of relief canvassed the Philadelphia Eagles’ postgame locker room.
“Thank God for our defense,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said when asked about the win.
“That’s a big part of why we’re in here celebrating now — because of that defense,” wide receiver DeVonta Smith added from another section of cubbies.
Even running back Saquon Barkley, fresh off 232 scrimmage yards but nonetheless part of an offense that failed to reach the end zone for more than 41 minutes in the middle of the game, joined the chorus.
“Man, our defense is special, making plays for us,” said Barkley, who rushed for a franchise playoff-record 205 yards. “We’re going to go back and see what we can do better on offense.”
In some ways, the concern floating over Philadelphia’s offense felt dramatic. The Eagles had just won their 16th game of the season, playoffs included, and will host the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game after powering past the Los Angeles Rams, 28-22.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald recap the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, including Josh Allen and the Bills getting the best of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. They also discuss Jayden Daniels' incredible performance over the Lions, Saquon Barkley's 200-yard game and the Chiefs' refereeing discourse.