NFL coaching news, live playoff injury updates: Jalen Hurts' status, Lions' coordinators in the spotlight

The Eagles' QB played with a knee brace after suffering an injury in the divisional round win over the Rams

The conference championship games are set in the NFL. In the AFC, the Chiefs are back on the doorstep of the Super Bowl for the seventh-straight season and taking on the Bills in what’s become one of the preeminent rivalries in the NFL this decade. In the NFC, the Eagles are looking to get back to a second Super Bowl in three years, and they'll host the Commanders, who are in their first NFC title game since the 1991 season.

Bumps and bruises are the name of the game at this time of the season, and while some teams aren't dealing with many — at least that's what Andy Reid said coming out of the divisional round — others are waiting for some news from the trainer’s room.

Meanwhile, with the Texans, Lions, Rams and Ravens eliminated, some coaching searches may pick up, particularly with Detroit coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. The Jets, Bears, Jaguars, Saints, Raiders and Cowboys are still in the interview process for their head coaching vacancies.

Jalen Hurts’ knee injury

The Eagles quarterback, who missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a concussion, injured his knee in the third quarter of the 28-22 win over the Rams in the divisional round. He was able to finish the game, but he was wearing a knee brace. After the win, Hurts declined to say anything other than he "finished the game" when asked by NBC Sports' Melissa Stark if he was OK following the injury.

In his postgame press conference, Hurts did said he expects to be ready to play next week. The Eagles did not say anything about the injury — the team injury reports will be out later in the week ahead of the NFC title game on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Commanders starting guard out for the season

Sam Cosmi, who signed a 4-year, $74 million contract before the season as one of the top-10 highest-paid guards in the league, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the team's 45-31 win over the Lions. He's started every game for the Commanders over the past two seasons and is in his fourth season. Backup Trent Scott is likely to have the first crack at replacing Cosmi. He finished the divisional round win at right guard and had his biggest highlight of the season catching a touchdown pass in a win earlier this year over the Bengals.

