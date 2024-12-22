Who is in the NFL playoffs so far? Who’s clinched, division winners, bracket matchups

We are smack in the middle of Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season. Half of the league's fan bases are looking ahead to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the other half are elbow deep in mock drafts and Tankathon to see the draft order following each game's conclusion.

Of the 14-team field, eight teams have secured playoff spots, meaning there's still plenty to be sorted before the playoff picture becomes crystal clear.

The Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) defeated the Denver Broncos (9-6) to kick off the week on "Thursday Night Football," shaking things up in the AFC wild card hunt. The defending champs took down the Houston Texans (9-6) on Saturday and inched closer to locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Kansas City (14-1) can clinch the No. 1 seed if the Buffalo Bills (11-3) lose today against the New England Patriots (3-11).

The Steelers (10-5) lost to the Ravens (10-5) on Saturday, but they still hold the tiebreaker for the AFC North title. There's a plethora of moving parts to sort out before the 2024 NFL season closes, but what does the NFL's playoff picture look like?

Below is a look at the potential NFL playoff bracket ahead of NFL Week 16 conclusion.

Who is in the NFL playoffs so far?

A total of eight teams have clinched playoff berths thus far. They are listed below by conference.

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

Houston Texans (9-6)

Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

NFC

NFL division winners 2024

Only three NFL divisions have been clinched entering Sunday's Week 16. Below is a look at the division winners thus far:

AFC

AFC East : Buffalo Bills (11-3)

AFC North : TBD

AFC South : Houston Texans (9-6)

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

NFC

NFC East : TBD

NFC North : TBD

NFC South : TBD

NFC West: TBD

NFL playoff bracket update

AFC bracket

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1, AFC West winners): BYE

The coveted No. 1 seed is in the Chiefs' sights as they will lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if they can hold off Buffalo. The AFC championship game had gone through Arrowhead Stadium for a record five consecutive seasons before the Ravens ended that streak in 2023.

2. Buffalo Bills (11-3, AFC East winners) vs. 7. Denver Broncos (9-6, wild card No. 3)

The Bills are the only team to defeat the Chiefs to this point. Josh Allen is poised to take home his first NFL MVP award, and Buffalo looks like the strongest challenger to the Chiefs in the AFC. If the season ended today, Buffalo would host Denver in an intriguing first-round matchup.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5, AFC North leaders) vs. 6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6, wild card No. 2)

This is where things get less sticky. The Steelers could falter over the final two weeks and Baltimore could claim the AFC North and be in this spot. However, if the season ended today this is where things stand. Russell Wilson would lead Pittsburgh at home against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Both teams are far from locked into this matchup as the AFC playoff picture will gain more clarity with the results from Sunday's games.

4. Houston Texans (9-6, AFC South winners) vs. 5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5, wild card No. 1)

The Texans clinched the AFC South in Week 15 by beating the Miami Dolphins. They can gear up for a first-round meeting with one of the top two AFC wild-card teams. This would be a playoff rematch. Baltimore crushed Houston 34-10 in the 2023 divisional-round matchup.

We're also in for a potential playoff preview as these two are scheduled to square off on Christmas. In this instance, the Texans would get a tough matchup with Lamar Jackson's Ravens. Jackson has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks this season and an MVP candidate. Baltimore can still jump on top of the AFC North in the final two weeks of the season so this matchup is also not concrete.

NFC bracket

1. Detroit Lions (12-2, NFC North leaders): BYE

The Lions were defeated by the Bills in Week 15 which snapped a 10-game winning streak and loosened Detroit's grip on the No. 1 seed.

The Lions still have the inside track to the No. 1 seed, which would guarantee them homefield advantage and a bye in the first round of the playoffs, but the Eagles have tied them with the NFL's best record. The Vikings are also breathing down their necks in the NFC North which could set up a potential Week 18 game for a battle for the division.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2, NFC East leaders) vs. 7. Washington Commanders (9-5, wild card No. 3)

The Eagles and Commanders are meeting for the second time of the season in Week 16. They are also poised to play one another during the opening round of the playoffs, provided that the Eagles don't rise to the No. 1 overall seed.

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles are poised for a deep run. If Philadelphia wins in Week 16 the Commanders could be fighting for their playoff lives with in Week 17 and 18.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6, AFC South leaders) vs. 6. Green Bay Packers (10-4, wild card No. 2)

The Packers have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season. They are 10-4, and their losses have all come against teams with 11-plus wins – two against the Lions, one against the Eagles and one against the Vikings. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield has been excellent for the Buccaneers and this game would be played at Raymond James Stadium.

4. Los Angeles Rams (8-6, NFC West leaders) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (12-2, wild card No. 1)

The NFC West likely won't be decided until Week 18. The Rams are in the driver's seat entering Week 16 and the Vikings with 12 wins have nearly guaranteed themselves as the top wild card team. This scenario will set up a matchup between Kevin O'Connell against mentor Sean McVay.

NFL playoff picture

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1, AFC West winners) Buffalo Bills (11-3, AFC East winners) Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5, AFC North leaders) Houston Texans (9-6, AFC South winners) Baltimore Ravens (10-5, wild card No. 1) Los Angeles Chargers (9-6, wild card No. 3) Denver Broncos (9-6, wild card No. 2)

In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (6-8), Miami Dolphins (6-8), Cincinnati Bengals (6-8).

NFC

Detroit Lions (12-2, NFC North leaders) Philadelphia Eagles (12-3, NFC East leaders) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6, NFC South leaders) Los Angeles Rams (9-6, NFC West leaders) Minnesota Vikings (12-2, wild card No. 1) Green Bay Packers (10-4, wild card No. 2) Washington Commanders (10-5, wild card No. 3)

In the hunt: Seattle Seahawks (8-6), Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

