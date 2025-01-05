NFL playoff scenarios Week 18: Bengals, Dolphins, Broncos all fight to clinch last AFC spot

The convoluted scenarios have narrowed down to straightforward conditionals.

In the weeks leading up to NFL Week 18, fans often had to keep several different variables in mind when mapping out the possibilities of how their teams could clinch a postseason berth – or be eliminated. But with much of the playoff picture already settled – and only so many permutations possible in the final week – the remaining contenders for the last few spots, division titles and seeds are well aware of what developments are needed for the optimal outcome.

For those who need a refresher, however, here are the remaining NFL playoff clinching scenarios heading into Sunday of NFL Week 18:

NFL Week 18 playoff scenarios

Cincinnati Bengals

Clinch playoff berth with: Broncos loss + Dolphins loss or tie



Denver Broncos

Clinch playoff berth with: Win or tie



Miami Dolphins

Clinch playoff berth with: Win + Broncos loss



Detroit Lions

Clinch NFC North and NFC's No. 1 seed with: Win or tie



Minnesota Vikings

Clinch NFC North and NFC's No. 1 seed with: Win



Atlanta Falcons

Clinch NFC South with: Win + Buccaneers loss



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Clinch NFC South with: Win or tie Falcons loss or tie



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff scenarios Week 18: How Bengals, Dolphins, Broncos clinch