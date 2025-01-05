NFL playoff scenarios Week 18: Bengals, Dolphins, Broncos all fight to clinch last AFC spot
The convoluted scenarios have narrowed down to straightforward conditionals.
In the weeks leading up to NFL Week 18, fans often had to keep several different variables in mind when mapping out the possibilities of how their teams could clinch a postseason berth – or be eliminated. But with much of the playoff picture already settled – and only so many permutations possible in the final week – the remaining contenders for the last few spots, division titles and seeds are well aware of what developments are needed for the optimal outcome.
For those who need a refresher, however, here are the remaining NFL playoff clinching scenarios heading into Sunday of NFL Week 18:
NFL Week 18 playoff scenarios
Cincinnati Bengals
Clinch playoff berth with:
Broncos loss + Dolphins loss or tie
Denver Broncos
Clinch playoff berth with:
Win or tie
Miami Dolphins
Clinch playoff berth with:
Win + Broncos loss
Detroit Lions
Clinch NFC North and NFC's No. 1 seed with:
Win or tie
Minnesota Vikings
Clinch NFC North and NFC's No. 1 seed with:
Win
Atlanta Falcons
Clinch NFC South with:
Win + Buccaneers loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Clinch NFC South with:
Win or tie
Falcons loss or tie
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff scenarios Week 18: How Bengals, Dolphins, Broncos clinch