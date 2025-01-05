Advertisement

NFL playoff scenarios Week 18: Bengals, Dolphins, Broncos all fight to clinch last AFC spot

michael middlehurst-schwartz, usa today
·1 min read

The convoluted scenarios have narrowed down to straightforward conditionals.

In the weeks leading up to NFL Week 18, fans often had to keep several different variables in mind when mapping out the possibilities of how their teams could clinch a postseason berth – or be eliminated. But with much of the playoff picture already settled – and only so many permutations possible in the final week – the remaining contenders for the last few spots, division titles and seeds are well aware of what developments are needed for the optimal outcome.

For those who need a refresher, however, here are the remaining NFL playoff clinching scenarios heading into Sunday of NFL Week 18:

NFL Week 18 playoff scenarios

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Clinch playoff berth with:

    • Broncos loss + Dolphins loss or tie

Denver Broncos

  • Clinch playoff berth with:

    • Win or tie

Miami Dolphins

  • Clinch playoff berth with:

    • Win + Broncos loss

Detroit Lions

  • Clinch NFC North and NFC's No. 1 seed with:

    • Win or tie

Minnesota Vikings

  • Clinch NFC North and NFC's No. 1 seed with:

    • Win

Atlanta Falcons

  • Clinch NFC South with:

    • Win + Buccaneers loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Clinch NFC South with:

    • Win or tie

    • Falcons loss or tie

