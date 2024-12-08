NFL playoff scenarios Week 14: Which teams can clinch berths on Sunday?

The Detroit Lions already wrapped up their postseason berth this week, joining the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills as firmly entrenched in the NFL playoff picture. Which teams could follow their lead in Week 14?

Other than the Chiefs wrapping up their ninth consecutive AFC West crown with a simple win over the Los Angeles Chargers in "Sunday Night Football," the remaining candidates face complicated paths in their clinching scenarios. While the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to join the Lions in the NFC field, each will need to win or tie against their respective opponents and then receive some help elsewhere.

Here are all the NFL clinching scenarios to know for Sunday:

NFL playoff scenarios - Week 14

Kansas City Chiefs

Clinch AFC West title with: Chiefs win



Minnesota Vikings

Clinch playoff berth with: Vikings win + Seahawks-Cardinals tie Vikings win + Cardinals loss + Rams loss or tie Vikings tie + Buccaneers loss + Cardinals loss + Rams loss Vikings tie + Cardinals tie + Rams loss + Eagles win or tie



Philadelphia Eagles

Clinch playoff berth with: Eagles win + Falcons loss or tie + Seahawks-Cardinals tie Eagles win + Falcons loss or tie + Cardinals loss Eagles win + Buccaneers loss or tie + Seahawks-Cardinals tie Eagles win + Buccaneers loss or tie + Cardinals loss Eagles tie + Falcons loss + Seahawks-Cardinals tie Eagles tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss + Rams loss or tie Eagles tie + Buccaneers loss + Seahawks-Cardinals tie Eagles tie + Buccaneers loss + Cardinals loss + Rams loss or tie



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff scenarios Week 14: Which teams can clinch berths today?