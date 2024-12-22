NFL playoff scenarios: Which teams can clinch berths in Week 16?

One more AFC playoff opening has already been claimed in Week 16. By the end of Sunday, the conference's field could be fully locked in.

The Baltimore Ravens sealed their spot on Saturday with a 34-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos might not be far behind, but each will need help from multiple teams to clinch after their Thursday showdown. Meanwhile, the NFC also has a couple other teams who can wrap up berths in the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, but tight division races in the NFC West and South will extend at least another week.

Here are the NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 16:

Clinch AFC's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage with: Bills loss or tie



Denver Broncos

Clinch playoff berth with: Dolphins loss or tie + Bengals loss or tie + Colts loss or tie



Los Angeles Chargers

Clinch playoff berth with: Dolphins loss or tie + Colts loss or tie



Clinch NFC East title with: Eagles win or tie



Green Bay Packers

Clinch playoff berth with: Packers win or tie Falcons loss or tie + Rams loss or tie Falcons loss or tie + Seahawks loss or tie



Washington Commanders

Clinch playoff berth with: Commanders win + Falcons loss or tie + Rams loss or tie Commanders win + Falcons loss or tie + Seahawks loss or tie Commanders tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss or tie + Rams loss or tie + Seahawks loss or tie + (as long as Rams and Seahawks both don't tie)



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff scenarios Week 16: Which teams can clinch berths?