NFL playoff picture: Who's in, out or clinched ahead of Week 17?
After Week 17, we’ll have a couple more weeks of NFL action to decide who’s facing whom in the postseason, as the road to Super Bowl 59 will truly be locked in.
But for now, if you’re wondering what the playoff picture looks like, you’ve come to the right place.
A few teams have already been eliminated (sorry to your squad if you root for them, but here’s the NFL Draft order right now to help!), but we’ll split it into the NFC and AFC and see who’s up, who’s down and who’s in between as of right now:
AFC playoff picture
In right now:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (clinched a playoff spot)
2. Buffalo Bills (clinched a playoff spot)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (clinched a playoff spot)
4. Houston Texans (clinched a playoff spot)
5. Baltimore Ravens (clinched a playoff spot)
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Denver Broncos
Out but looming:
8. Indianapolis Colts
9. Miami Dolphins
10. Cincinnati Bengals
NFC playoff picture
In right now:
1. Detroit Lions (clinched a playoff spot)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (clinched a playoff spot)
3. Los Angeles Rams
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Minnesota Vikings (clinched a playoff spot)
6. Green Bay Packers (clinched a playoff spot)
7. Washington Commanders
Out but looming:
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Seattle Seahawks
Who's been eliminated from the playoffs?
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys
New Orleans Saints
This article originally appeared on For The Win: NFL playoff picture: Who's in, out or clinched ahead of Week 17?