NFL playoff picture: Who's in, out or clinched ahead of Week 17?

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After Week 17, we’ll have a couple more weeks of NFL action to decide who’s facing whom in the postseason, as the road to Super Bowl 59 will truly be locked in.

But for now, if you’re wondering what the playoff picture looks like, you’ve come to the right place.

A few teams have already been eliminated (sorry to your squad if you root for them, but here’s the NFL Draft order right now to help!), but we’ll split it into the NFC and AFC and see who’s up, who’s down and who’s in between as of right now:

AFC playoff picture

In right now:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (clinched a playoff spot)

2. Buffalo Bills (clinched a playoff spot)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (clinched a playoff spot)

4. Houston Texans (clinched a playoff spot)

5. Baltimore Ravens (clinched a playoff spot)

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Denver Broncos

Out but looming:

8. Indianapolis Colts

9. Miami Dolphins

10. Cincinnati Bengals

NFC playoff picture

In right now:

1. Detroit Lions (clinched a playoff spot)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (clinched a playoff spot)

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Minnesota Vikings (clinched a playoff spot)

6. Green Bay Packers (clinched a playoff spot)

7. Washington Commanders

Out but looming:

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Seattle Seahawks

Who's been eliminated from the playoffs?

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears

Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

New Orleans Saints

More NFL!

NFL Draft order 2025: The Giants have taken over ahead of Week 17

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: The Buccaneers, Falcons, and the NFC's most pointless standoff

Packers fans at Lambeau Field started roasting the Bears out of boredom during the Saints rout

This article originally appeared on For The Win: NFL playoff picture: Who's in, out or clinched ahead of Week 17?