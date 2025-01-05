NFL playoff picture Week 18: Ravens clinch AFC North, Bengals face must-win against Steelers

Every week for the duration of the 2024 NFL regular season, USA TODAY Sports will provide timely updates to the league's ever-evolving playoff picture − typically starting after Sunday afternoon's late games and then moving forward for the remainder of the week (through Monday's and Thursday's games or Saturday's, if applicable.)

NFC playoff picture

x – 1. Detroit Lions (14-2), NFC North leaders: They couldn't gain anything substantive with Monday night's win at San Francisco aside from the resumption of the overall NFC lead. But the Lions can achieve everything they want from the regular season, including home-field advantage and the division title, by sweeping Minnesota at Ford Field in the final regular-season game of the league's 2024 schedule Sunday night. Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, right, celebrates a touchdown against 49ers with quarterback Jared Goff during the first half of the NFC championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

y – 2. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3), NFC East champions: They locked down the division crown in Week 17 and the NFC's No. 2 seed. For now – with nothing to gain Sunday and key starters like RB Saquon Barkley resting – they need to get QB Jalen Hurts (concussion) healthy while awaiting their wild-card round opponent. Remaining schedule: vs. Giants

y – 3. Los Angeles Rams (10-6), NFC West champions: Like Philly, they wrapped up their division in Week 17 and just want to get through Week 18 intact before preparing for their playoff opener. Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7), NFC South leaders: Their Week 17 rout of the Panthers moved them back into first place, and Atlanta's overtime loss at Washington kept Tampa Bay there. Win their Week 18 game, and the Bucs earn a fourth consecutive division crown – and they'd also elevate to the third seed if the Rams lose Sunday. Remaining schedule: vs. Saints

x – 5. Minnesota Vikings (14-2), wild card No. 1: They're one Week 18 win from wrapping up the division, home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the NFC. Who saw this coming? Remaining schedule: at Lions

Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Images

x – 6. Washington Commanders (11-5), wild card No. 2: A thrilling overtime victory in Week 17's Sunday night game against Atlanta launched them into the field ... and maybe won QB Jayden Daniels the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Washington's 8-3 record in NFC games is two better than Green Bay's, so the Commanders will get the sixth seed if those teams wind up with the same record. Remaining schedule: at Cowboys

x – 7. Green Bay Packers (11-5), wild card No. 3: Getting swept by Detroit and (eventually) Minnesota relegated the Pack to wild-card status even before Week 17. Should be notable to see how hard they and the Commanders work to engineer a matchup with the No. 3 seed next week rather than facing a trip to Philadelphia. Remaining schedule: vs. Bears

Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium.

8. Seattle Seahawks (9-7), eliminated: Though they have a better record than the Falcons, whom the Seahawks beat earlier this season, Seattle has no path to the playoffs. Remaining schedule: at Rams

9. Atlanta Falcons (8-8), in the hunt: A gut-wrenching Week 17 loss to the Commanders means they need to beat Carolina in Week 18 and hope the Bucs also lose in order to win the NFC South. Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers

AFC playoff picture

yz – 1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1), AFC West champions: By crushing Pittsburgh on Christmas, they secured home-field advantage and a first-round bye – and two-plus weeks off in actuality with many starters resting in what's now a meaningless (for K.C., anyway) Week 18 contest at Denver. Remaining schedule: at Broncos Playoff schedule: BYE

y – 2. Buffalo Bills (13-3), AFC East champions: They've locked up the No. 2 seed, meaning the road to Super Bowl 59 could go through Western New York if the Chiefs lose their playoff opener. Remaining schedule: at Patriots

y – 3. Baltimore Ravens (12-5), AFC North champions: Catching fire? Probably an understatement as they blazed their way to the division crown and No. 3 seed Saturday afternoon by smoking Cleveland. Playoff schedule: vs. Chargers or Steelers

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball while defended by Winston Reid #59 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

y – 4. Houston Texans (9-7), AFC South champions: They rule a weak division for the second straight year and are cemented them as the fourth seed ... which will likely mean a tough wild-card matchup, albeit in Houston. Remaining schedule: at Titans Playoff schedule: vs. Steelers or Chargers

x – 5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6), wild card No. 1: They've lost three in a row by an average of 16.7 points, a skid that knocked them off the AFC North perch. There's little argument they need to start playing better Saturday night even though the division title is no longer a possibility. Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals Playoff schedule: at Texans or Ravens

x – 6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6), wild card No. 2: Having lost to the Ravens and Steelers earlier this season, the Chargers will most likely remain the sixth seed – and probably head to Baltimore for a rematch in the wild-card round. But another win combined with a Steelers loss in Week 18 could slot Los Angeles as the fifth seed. Remaining schedule: at Raiders Playoff schedule: at Texans or Ravens

7. Denver Broncos (9-7), wild card No. 3: They've had win-and-in scenarios in their past two games and lost both times. Still, one more victory – or tie – will advance Denver to the playoffs for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning and Von Miller nearly nine years ago. The Broncos' Week 18 game against Kansas City means basically nothing to the Chiefs – and that should be a real advantage for Denver, which can do no better than the seventh seed. Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs

8. Miami Dolphins (8-8), in the hunt: After handling the Browns on the road in Week 17 – and without injured QB Tua Tagovailoa, who seems likely to sit again against the Jets – they qualify if they win in Week 18 and the Broncos lose. Miami's record in AFC games (6-5) is one better than both Denver and Cincinnati. Remaining schedule: at Jets

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8), in the hunt: Still alive thanks to a four-game winning streak. Though they appear like the best team outside the postseason field, the Bengals still need the most help to get in, including a loss by the Dolphins. Cincinnati must also beat Pittsburgh in Week 18 and hope Denver falters again. Probably doesn't hurt that the Ravens sewed up the AFC North on Saturday afternoon, leaving the Steelers little to regain aside from their mojo. Remaining schedule: at Steelers

x – clinched playoff berth

y – clinched division

z – clinched home-field advantage, first-round bye

NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

▶ Win + Denver loss + Miami loss or tie

Denver clinches playoff berth with:

Win or tie Miami loss or tie + Cincinnati loss or tie

Miami clinches playoff berth with:

▶ Win + Denver loss

Detroit clinches NFC North and NFC's No. 1 seed (first-round bye and home-field advantage) with:

▶ Win or tie

Minnesota clinches NFC North and NFC's No. 1 seed (first-round bye and home-field advantage) with:

▶ Win

Atlanta clinches NFC South with:

▶ Win + Tampa Bay loss

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South with:

Win or tie Atlanta loss or tie

First-round order for 2025 NFL draft (projected)

(Team records in parentheses)

(Note: Spots 19 through 32 determined by playoff results)

***

