NFL playoff picture Week 14: Cowboys, Eagles have massive stakes at top of NFC

Every week for the duration of the 2023 NFL regular season, USA TODAY Sports will provide real-time updates to the league's ever-evolving playoff picture − starting after Sunday afternoon's late games and then moving forward for the remainder of the week (through Thursday's game or Saturday's, if applicable).

What just happened? What does it mean? What are the pertinent factors (and, perhaps, tiebreakers) prominently in play as each conference's seven-team bracket begins to crystallize? All will be explained and analyzed up to the point when the postseason field is finalized on Sunday night, Jan. 7.

Here's where things stand with Week 14 of the 2023 season heading into Sunday night's Eagles-Cowboys game:

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2), NFC East leaders: They still own the best record in the league, but Week 13's convincing loss to the Niners could leave them exposed − starting with the head-to-head tiebreaker ceded to San Francisco. But even more concerning? A loss at Dallas will knock Philly out of first place in the division and well down the conference ladder. However a victory will secure a postseason spot for the Eagles. Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-3), NFC West leaders: With wins in hand against the Eagles and Cowboys, the Niners will move into the top seed if Dallas wins Sunday night. After completing a season sweep of Seattle, San Francisco just needs Green Bay to lose Monday night to officially sew up a playoff berth. Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

3. Detroit Lions (9-4), NFC North leaders: Sunday's loss in Chicago probably won't haunt them in terms of winning the division, but any hopes of quietly snagging the conference's No. 1 seed are quickly slipping away after a second loss in the past three games. Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Vikings, at Cowboys, vs. Vikings

Story continues

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7), NFC South leaders: Sunday's win at Atlanta vaults the Bucs to the top of the division thanks to a very slim lead over the Falcons in the common games tiebreaker given their season split and identical 3-1 mark in NFC South games. Still hardly time to relax given both Atlanta and New Orleans are also 6-7. Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Jaguars, vs. Saints, at Panthers

5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3), wild card No. 1: First place in the NFC East is now in sight. They won their 14th consecutive home game in Week 13, outlasting Seattle 41-35. Dallas solidified its hold on its current position – which will likely afford a matchup with a not-so-daunting NFC South champ in the wild-card round. Yet the Cowboys can claim first place in their division by beating the Eagles on Sunday night – and that would mean playing at least one postseason game at home for a team that's excelled at AT&T Stadium. Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott works out prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6), wild card No. 2: Winning 3-0 is still a win and strengthened the Vikes' prospects on a day when the Rams and Seahawks lost. Minnesota could also still make a run at the NFC North given both dates with Detroit are ahead. Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions

7. Green Bay Packers (6-6), wild card No. 3: They play Monday night and could also create some breathing room while navigating the league's easiest remaining schedule entering Week 14. Remaining schedule: at Giants, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Vikings, vs. Bears

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-7), out of playoff field: Heartbreaking loss in Baltimore on Sunday, but they're still knocking the door .... though the Week 9 loss at Green Bay without QB Matthew Stafford could ultimately hurt quite a bit. Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, vs. Saints, at Giants, at 49ers

9. Seattle Seahawks (6-7), out of playoff field: That's five defeats in their past six outings, Sunday's loss at San Francisco coming with QB1 Geno Smith unable to play. Dropping both games to the Rams could be a lingering issue. And they're only ahead of Atlanta by virtue of a very slim lead in NFC games, Seattle's 5-5 mark a half-game better. Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7), out of playoff field: They plummeted from fourth in the conference Sunday after losing at home to the Bucs. But the NFC South remains eminently winnable. Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Colts, at Bears, at Saints

11. New Orleans Saints (6-7), out of playoff field: They didn't make up any ground Sunday despite blowing out the Panthers. But the NFC South remains eminently winnable. Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Rams, at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

AFC playoff picture

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-3), AFC North leaders: The first AFC club to 10 wins, they assume the conference's top spot – for now – but will surrender it back to Miami if the Dolphins win Monday night due to the Fins' superior record in AFC games. Baltimore's next three contests will come against division leaders. Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

2. Miami Dolphins (9-3), AFC East leaders: Miami's record in AFC games (6-2) currently gives them an advantage over idle Baltimore (6-3). And the Dolphins' penchant for lapping sub-.500 opponents doesn't bode well for Tennessee on Monday night. Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, vs. Jets, vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs (8-5), AFC West leaders: A 6-2 record in AFC games and wins over Miami and Jacksonville keep K.C. viable to play a sixth consecutive AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium. Sunday's loss to Buffalo was damaging to that aim, but the final four games shouldn't be. Remaining schedule: at Patriots, vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5), AFC South leaders: On the plus side, QB Trevor Lawrence was able to play through his ankle injury Sunday and survived the game. Even better, on a day when the Jags lost, so did their closest division pursuers, Houston and Indianapolis. But two setbacks in six days pretty much eliminates any hopes of home-field advantage. Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans

5. Cleveland Browns (8-5), wild card No. 1: Things are looking up by Lake Erie. The Browns not only vanquished the Jaguars, they gladly settled on their new QB1, deserving Joe Flacco, for the rest of the season. Throw in the fact Cleveland picked up a game on Houston, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in the wild-card race, and the Factory of Sadness could be grinding to a halt. Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6), wild card No. 2: Despite consecutive losses to previously two-win teams and falling out of the field following Thursday night's loss to New England, they're back in after watching so much of their competition trip Sunday ... though staying there won't be easy considering Pittsburgh's remaining opponents. A win over Cincinnati, a common-games tiebreaker against Indianapolis – Week 15's opponent – and a 5-4 record in AFC games give the Steelers the desired tiebreaker combo ... for now. Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

7. Indianapolis Colts (7-6), wild card No. 3: Beat Pittsburgh on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Colts pick up a crucial tiebreaker here ... or else suffer a potentially crippling setback amid this jumbled field after Indianapolis coughed up its four-game winning streak Sunday in Cincinnati. Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

8. Houston Texans (7-6), out of playoff field: Damaging loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, perhaps primarily due to rookie QB C.J. Stroud landing in concussion protocol. A 4-4 record in AFC competition keeps them this high ... for whatever it's worth at this juncture, when that wider tiebreaker takes precedence with so many compressed teams. Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts

9. Denver Broncos (7-6), out of playoff field: Sunday's defeat of the Chargers helps. Last week's loss at Houston and a 4-5 mark in the AFC don't. Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders

10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), out of playoff field: QB Jake Browning's impressive performances the past two weeks have restored them to the fringes of relevance ... though a 3-6 record in conference matchups will likely be tough to overcome, even after knocking off Indianapolis on Sunday. Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Steelers, at Chiefs, vs. Browns

11. Buffalo Bills (7-6), out of playoff field: Despite all the adversity this season, on and off the field, there's a strong heartbeat there – especially after knocking off the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium again. But Buffalo isn't turning recent wins into playoff progress yet, losses to Cincinnati and Denver keeping them suppressed here for the time being. Big game in Week 15 with Dallas coming to Orchard Park. Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Dolphins

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on X, formerly Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff picture: Cowboys, Eagles have massive stakes in Week 14