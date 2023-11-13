NFL playoff picture: Which teams are looking good after Week 10?

Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks with Week 10 of the 2023 season underway:

AFC playoff picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2), AFC West leaders: Coming out of their bye week awaits a Super Bowl 57 rematch with Philadelphia. Get that win, and K.C. looks very well positioned to lay the groundwork for a sixth consecutive AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium. Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Raiders, at Packers, vs. Bills, at Patriots, vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-3), AFC North leaders: Very tough loss Sunday to the Browns, Cleveland and Pittsburgh now a half-game back for the division lead. Two games against LA’s teams seem like the easiest left on the Ravens’ docket ... and, not that easy. Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Chargers, BYE, vs. Rams, at Jaguars, at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3), AFC South leaders: They were embarrassed by the Niners on Sunday, but interconference defeats are the least penal at tiebreaker time. But, with three AFC North opponents left, the schedule looks fairly penal. The strength-of-victory tiebreaker keeps them ahead of Miami. Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Texans, vs. Bengals, at Browns, vs. Ravens, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans

4. Miami Dolphins (6-3), AFC East leaders: They might have to wait a while for their next shot to beat a winning team. Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Jets, at Commanders, vs. Titans, vs. Jets, vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3), wild card No. 1: Another ugly win Sunday against Green Bay, but they’ll take it – especially ahead of two daunting divisional road games. Remaining schedule: at Browns, at Bengals, vs. Cardinals, vs. Patriots, at Colts, vs. Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

6. Cleveland Browns (6-3), wild card No. 2: The optics say they’re better than the Steelers. A Week 2 loss at Pittsburgh says otherwise, but the Browns can negate that with a win in Week 11. Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Broncos, at Rams, vs. Jaguars, vs. Bears, at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals

Story continues

7. Houston Texans (5-4), wild card No. 3: They knocked the Bengals out of this spot with Sunday’s win at Cincinnati. However the Buffalo Bills will reclaim it with a win Monday night. Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Jaguars, vs. Broncos, at Jets, at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1), NFC East leaders: They own the best record in the league … for now anyway. But a foreboding five-week gauntlet initiates in Week 11 at Arrowhead. Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Bills, vs. 49ers, at Cowboys, at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

2. Detroit Lions (7-2), NFC North leaders: They’ve never hosted a playoff game at Ford Field. Very good chance they could have two or three in Detroit this postseason. Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, vs. Packers, at Saints, at Bears, vs. Broncos, at Vikings, at Cowboys, vs. Vikings

3. San Francisco 49ers (6-3), NFC West leaders: Two big games with Seattle ahead but, for now, the Niners’ superior record in divisional games gives them the tiebreaker over the ‘Hawks. Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Seahawks, at Eagles, vs. Seahawks, at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

4. New Orleans Saints (5-5), NFC South leaders: Battered QB Derek Carr can certainly use the week off, though it will also present Tampa Bay an opportunity to retake first place in the division. Remaining schedule: BYE, at Falcons, vs. Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Giants, at Rams, at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

5. Seattle Seahawks (6-3), wild card No. 1: They’ve got work to do to wrest divisional control from the Niners. A superior conference record keeps Seattle ahead of Dallas, but that will eventually get trumped by their Week 13 head-to-head result. Remaining schedule: at Rams, vs. 49ers, at Cowboys, at 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

6. Dallas Cowboys (6-3), wild card No. 2: They’ve won three of four and should have an opportunity to catch Philadelphia atop the NFC East in the near term. Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Commanders, vs. Seahawks, vs. Eagles, at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Arlington, TX.

7. Minnesota Vikings (6-4), wild card No. 3: Crazy to think they were 1-4 five weeks ago. Now, the Vikes are 1½ games clear of the eighth-place Tampa Bay in the conference standings. Remaining schedule: at Broncos, vs. Bears, BYE, at Raiders, at Bengals, vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on X, formerly Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff picture: Which AFC, NFC teams look good after Week 10?