NFL playoff picture: Projected AFC, NFC bracket wild card matchups before Week 18

The final week of the NFL regular season is here. Nearly four months after the Chiefs and Ravens played a thrilling opening game, we're just over a week away from the start of the postseason.

The last 17 weeks of NFL action have seen some good and bad surprises. The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders far outplayed expectations and have clinched playoff berths, the former with a shot at the No. 1 seed. The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets have both disappointed with injuries and subpar performances.

Now, each of the 32 NFL teams has one game left to finish the 2024 regular season. Fourteen teams will continue to the postseason and have a shot at the Super Bowl.

Here's how the playoff picture looks ahead of Week 18.

NFL playoff picture

*=team has clinched a playoff berth.

AFC playoff picture

In the hunt: Miami Dolphins (8-8), Cincinnati Bengals (8-8).

The Chiefs, Bills, and Texans are all locked into their respective playoff seeds. All of the others could change depending on Week 18 results.

NFC playoff picture

In the hunt: Atlanta Falcons (8-8).

The Eagles and Rams are the only teams locked into their seeds. Week 18 results could change the rest of the standings.

NFL wild-card matchups, full bracket

Here are the wild card round games in each conference entering Week 18.

AFC wild-card matchups

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs: BYE

Thanks to their win on Christmas over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs secured the top seed in the conference. They'll have home-field advantage throughout the postseason as they vie for a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 7 Denver Broncos

The Bills will be the No. 2 seed regardless of the outcome of Week 18's games. However, their opponent is less certain. The AFC's final wild card spot is the only open seed in the AFC bracket, and the Broncos currently hold it.

If Denver beats Kansas City, who will play at least a couple of backups at key positions in Week 18, they're in. A loss to the Chiefs opens up opportunities for the Dolphins or Bengals to take the spot.

No. 3 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers

The AFC North is the lone division in the conference that will come down to Week 18 to decide the winner. The Ravens sit one game ahead of the Steelers, but if they lose to the Browns and Pittsburgh beats Cincinnati, they would flip-flop.

For now, Baltimore hosts Los Angeles in a rematch of Week 12's "Monday Night Football" game between the two teams. The Ravens won 30-23 in a battle between the Harbaugh brothers.

Jim's Chargers could jump to the No. 5 seed with a win over Las Vegas and a Pittsburgh loss to Cincinnati. In that scenario, they'd avoid John's Ravens for at least one round.

No. 4 Houston Texans vs. No. 5 Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston is locked into the No. 4 seed as the division winner with the worst win-loss record. Regardless of the outcome in Week 18 against Tennessee, it will host at least one playoff game.

If the season ended today, Houston would host Pittsburgh, which enters Week 18 as the top wild-card seed. The Steelers have lost three in a row and face a Cincinnati team fighting for their slim playoff chances. Pittsburgh could be the No. 3 seed and division winner with a win and a Baltimore loss. At worst, with a loss and a Los Angeles win, Pittsburgh could be the No. 6 seed.

NFC wild-card matchups

No. 1 Detroit Lions: BYE

The Lions have the top seed entering Week 18 and can keep it with a win or tie at home against the Vikings on "Sunday Night Football." If they lose, they'll drop down to the No. 5 seed.

No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers

No matter what happens in Week 18, the Eagles will host at least one game in the NFC playoffs. Philadelphia is currently set to host a rematch of the season opener.

Green Bay has the same record as Washington (11-5) but is the lower seed due to its conference record. The Packers could move up to the No. 6 seed if they beat the Bears and the Commanders lose to the Cowboys.

Philadelphia won the first game between these two teams this season, 34-29.

No. 3 Los Angeles Rams vs. No. 6 Washington Commanders

Detroit's win over San Francisco on "Monday Night Football" in Week 17 clinched the NFC West title for Los Angeles. The Rams are division winners for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning 2021 campaign and will host a wild-card game. They will be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Washington's clinched a playoff spot and enter Week 18 as the No. 6 seed. They'll keep it with a win over Dallas but could lose it and drop to the No. 7 seed with a loss and a Green Bay win.

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 5 Minnesota Vikings

The NFC South title is still up for grabs between Tampa Bay and Atlanta. Unlike the NFC North title, which is still to be decided between Detroit and Minnesota, the team that does not win the division will miss the playoffs.

The Buccaneers hold the lead now at 9-7 to the Falcons at 8-8 but Atlanta holds the tiebreaker over them due to head-to-head wins. Tampa Bay must beat New Orleans in Week 18 to clinch their fifth consecutive division title.

Minnesota enters Week 18 as a 14-win No. 5 seed due to a head-to-head loss to Detroit earlier this season. If they win, they'll jump up to the No. 1 seed with home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. They'll have to go on the road for at least two rounds if they lose or tie.

