NFL playoff picture, draft order Week 16: Cowboys, 49ers both eliminated from postseason race

The Ravens clinched a playoff spot with their win over the Steelers on Saturday, too

The playoff picture is getting clearer after several notable teams were eliminated from the postseason race on Sunday.

Both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were knocked out of playoff contention before either of them took the field on Sunday. While both franchises would have needed a lot of help and a perfect finish in order to make the playoffs after their disappointing starts to the season, any hope of that happening is now officially gone.

The 49ers, who reached the Super Bowl last season, have dealt with several injuries throughout the year — including from star running back Christian McCaffrey. He ended up playing in just four games this season while dealing with first an Achilles injury and then a knee injury. San Francisco entered Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins having lost four of its past five and sat last in the NFC West standings.

The Cowboys aren’t in last in the NFC East — the New York Giants have that position locked down — but their season hasn’t been much better. They will enter Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just a 6-8 record. Even though they’ve won three of their past four despite losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury, their push came too late. The Cowboys, who lost five straight games earlier this fall and their first five home games, will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

The Baltimore Ravens also secured a playoff spot, their third straight, with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. That win also stopped the Steelers from clinching the AFC North.

Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise in the middle of Week 16 of the NFL season.

NFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 22, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC. Teams with an asterisk have yet to play in Week 16. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot.

1. Detroit Lions (13-2)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) vs. 7. Washington Commanders (10-5)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)* vs. 6. Green Bay Packers (10-4)*

4. Los Angeles Rams (9-6) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)*

On the bubble

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)*

10. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

AFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 22, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC. Teams with an asterisk have yet to play in Week 16. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (11-3)* vs. 7. Denver Broncos (9-6)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) vs. 6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

4. Houston Texans (9-6) vs. 5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

On the bubble

8. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

10. Miami Dolphins (6-8)*

Full NFC standings

As of Dec. 22 here’s where things stand in the NFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs. Teams with an asterisk have yet to play in Week 16.

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

2. Washington Commanders (10-5)

3. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)*

4. New York Giants (2-13)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (13-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)*

3. Green Bay Packers (10-4)*

4. Chicago Bears (4-11)

NFC South

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)*

2. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

3. New Orleans Saints (5-9)*

4. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)*

2. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

4. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)*

Full AFC standings

As of Dec. 22 here’s where things stand in the AFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs. Teams with an asterisk have yet to play in Week 16.

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)*

2. Miami Dolphins (6-8)*

3. New York Jets (4-11)

4. New England Patriots (3-11)*

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

2. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

4. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (9-6)

2. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)*

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

2. Denver Broncos (9-6)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)*

NFL Draft order

While there will likely be plenty of movement here in the weeks to come, the Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 1 pick in the draft next spring.

Here's what the top of the draft order looks like after Week 15. This will be updated ahead of "Sunday Night Football" between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)

2. New York Giants (2-12)

3. New England Patriots (3-11)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)

5. Carolina Panthers (3-11)

6. Tennessee Titans (3-11)

7. Cleveland Browns (3-11)

8. New York Jets (4-10)

9. Chicago Bears (4-10)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

11. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

12. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

13. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

14. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

15. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-7)

17. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

18. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

—

19. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

21. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

22. Washington Commaners (9-5)

23. Denver Broncos (9-5)

24. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

25. Houston Texans (9-5)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

27. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

28. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)

29. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

31. Detroit Lions (12-2)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)