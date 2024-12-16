NFL playoff picture, draft order Week 15: Texans clinch AFC South, Vikings get in and Bears eliminated from postseason

The Giants and Raiders are in a race for the No. 1 overall draft pick

The Houston Texans have won their division for a second straight year.

The Texans clinched the AFC South on Sunday afternoon. They beat the Miami Dolphins 20-12, which pushed the Dolphins to the brink of postseason elimination, and then officially won their division after the Denver Broncos came back to beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-13.

The Colts completely fell apart against the Broncos, both after Jonathan Taylor fumbled on what should've been a touchdown and the team threw an awful interception on a trick play in the fourth quarter.

The Texans are the fourth team to officially land a spot in the AFC playoffs, following the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

On the other side of the league, the Chicago Bears were officially knocked out of the playoff race without playing a game on Sunday. The Bears were eliminated from the postseason after the Washington Commanders’ narrow 20-19 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Bears will wrap up Week 15 on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, who clinched a playoff berth after the Packers defeated the Seahawks on Sunday night.

The Bears are 4-9 entering Monday’s game in Minneapolis, so this isn’t much of a surprise based on how the year has gone for them. They fired head coach Matt Eberflus earlier this season in a rare in-season personnel change for the organization. Chicago, after starting the season 4-2, has lost seven straight games. The Bears have missed the playoffs for a fourth straight campaign. They’ve not won a playoff game since the 2010 season.

The Bears are the third NFC team to be eliminated from the playoff race, along with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

With their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Giants took over the No. 1 draft pick from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders, however, will also play on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons. They could reclaim the top pick with a loss.

Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise as Week 15 of the NFL season wraps up.

NFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 15, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC

1. Detroit Lions (12-2)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) vs. 7. Washington Commanders (9-5)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) vs. 6. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

4. Los Angeles Rams (8-6) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)*

On the bubble

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

9. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)*

11. San Francisco (6-8)

12. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

13. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

AFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 15, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (11-3) vs. 7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) vs. 6. Denver Broncos (9-5)

4. Houston Texans (9-5) vs. 5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

On the bubble

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

9. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

Full NFC standings

As of Dec. 15, here’s where things stand in the NFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

2. Washington Commanders (9-5)

3. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

4. New York Giants (2-12)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (12-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

4. Chicago Bears (4-9)*

NFC South

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

2. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)*

3. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-11)

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

2. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

4. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

Full AFC standings

As of Dec. 15 here’s where things stand in the AFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

2. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

3. New York Jets (4-10)

4. New England Patriots (3-11)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

2. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

4. Cleveland Browns (3-11)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (9-5)

2. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-11)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

2. Denver Broncos (9-5)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)*

NFL Draft order

While there will likely be plenty of movement here in the weeks to come, the New York Giants currently hold the No. 1 pick in the draft next spring.

Here's what the top of the draft order looks like as Week 15 wraps up:

1. New York Giants (2-12)

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)*

3. New England Patriots (3-11)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)

5. Carolina Panthers (3-11)

6. Tennessee Titans (3-11)

7. Cleveland Browns (3-11)

8. New York Jets (4-10)

9. Chicago Bears (4-9)*

10. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

11. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

12. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

13. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

14. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

15. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

16. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)*

17. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

18. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

—

19. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

21. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

22. Washington Commaners (9-5)

23. Denver Broncos (9-5)

24. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

25. Houston Texans (9-5)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

27. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

28. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)*

29. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

31. Detroit Lions (12-2)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

*There are two Monday night games this week. The Chicago Bears will take on the Minnesota Vikings, and the Atlanta Falcons will take on the Las Vegas Raiders.