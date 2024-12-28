NFL playoff picture, draft order entering Week 17 weekend: Chiefs lock down No. 1 seed in AFC, several division titles remain in play

There is plenty of maneuvering in the standings to come in the final two weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Five of the seven playoff spots are taken in the AFC, with the Kansas City Chiefs clinching the conference's overall top seed with a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. In the NFC, four teams have earned tickets to the postseason, but all four division titles remain in play.

The playoff picture should become clearer in both conferences after this weekend.

A win or tie by the Denver Broncos over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday would put them in the playoffs for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50. The Los Angeles Chargers could join them if they beat or tie the New England Patriots or get help should the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts both lose or tie their Week 17 games.

The NFC North title is up for grabs and down to the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. The 13-2 Lions get the first chance to grab the division crown should the Vikings lose to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon and Detroit defeats the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Another division that could crown a champion is the NFC East if the Philadelphia Eagles win or tie versus the Dallas Cowboys, or the Washington Commanders lose or tie against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

The Commanders can't win the NFC East unless they win out and the Eagles lose out, but they can ensure their return to the playoffs for the first time since winning the division in 2020 if they win or tie against the Falcons, or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose or tie the Carolina Panthers.

Speaking of the Falcons, they could win the NFC South if they beat the Commanders and the Panthers win over the Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams can wrap up the NFC West after Week 17 if they beat the Arizona Cardinals and get the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Seahawks with 3.5 or more wins by Minnesota, Buffalo, San Francisco, Washington, Cincinnati or Cleveland.

Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise as we enter the weekend of the Week 17 schedule of the NFL season.

NFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 26, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot.

1. Detroit Lions (13-2)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) vs. 7. Washington Commanders (10-5)

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-6) vs. 6. Green Bay Packers (11-4)

4. Atlanta Falcons (8-7) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

On the bubble

8. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

AFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 26, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. 7. Denver Broncos (9-6)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) vs. 6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

4. Houston Texans (9-7) vs. 3. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

On the bubble

8. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

9. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

Full NFC standings

As of Dec. 26 here’s where things stand in the NFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

2. Washington Commanders (10-5)

3. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

4. New York Giants (2-13)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (13-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (11-4)

4. Chicago Bears (4-12)

NFC South

1. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

3. New Orleans Saints (5-10)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

4. San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

Full AFC standings

As of Dec. 26 here’s where things stand in the AFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

2. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

3. New York Jets (4-11)

4. New England Patriots (3-12)

AFC North

1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

4. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (9-7)

2. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

3. Denver Broncos (9-6)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (3-12)

NFL Draft order

There is still movement to come with two weeks remaining in the regular season. As of now, the New York Giants currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here's what the top of the draft order looks like as we enter Week 17.

1. New York Giants (2-13)

2. New England Patriots (3-12)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

4. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

5. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (3-12)

7. Chicago Bears (4-12)

8. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

9. New York Jets (4-11)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-10)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

12. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

14. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

15. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

16. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

18. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

—

19. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

20. Houston Texans (9-7)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

22. Denver Broncos (9-6)

23. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

24. Washington Commaners (10-5)

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

26. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

27. Green Bay Packers (11-4)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

29. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

30. Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

31. Detroit Lions (13-2)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)