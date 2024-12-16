NFL playoff picture, clinching scenarios for Week 15: Commanders ensure Eagles can't wrap NFC East

Every week for the duration of the 2024 NFL regular season, USA TODAY Sports will provide timely updates to the league's ever-evolving playoff picture − typically starting after Sunday afternoon's late games and then moving forward for the remainder of the week (through Monday's and Thursday's games or Saturday's, if applicable).

What just happened? What does it mean? What are the pertinent factors (and, perhaps, tiebreakers) prominently in play as each conference's seven-team bracket begins to crystallize? All will be explained and analyzed up to the point when the postseason field is finalized on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Here's where things stand with Week 15 of the 2024 season underway:

NFC playoff picture

x – 1. Detroit Lions (12-1), NFC North leaders: For the first time in their 95-season history, they've won 12 games in successive seasons – and snatching Week 14's night's nail biter from the Packers officially qualified the Lions for the 2024 postseason. Big game with Buffalo on Sunday afternoon in Motown, but – given its interconference nature – one that shouldn't necessarily be crucial in the tiebreaker department if Detroit and its depleted defense stumble. Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Bears, at 49ers, vs. Vikings

x – 2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2), NFC East leaders: Winners of nine straight, they cannot clinch the division Sunday following Washington's victory in New Orleans. Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Commanders, vs. Cowboys, vs. Giants

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-5), NFC West leaders: A loss Sunday night would drop them out of the division lead due to their Week 9 loss to the Rams. Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, vs. Vikings, at Bears, at Rams

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6), NFC South leaders: Their weak schedule down the stretch, plus Atlanta's ongoing collapse, has finally done what many saw coming – the Bucs vaulting into first place last week by beating the Raiders as the Falcons crumbled in Minneapolis. Atlanta's season sweep of Tampa does mean the Buccaneers, who most recently finished out of first place in 2020, need to remain plus one in the win column. Remaining schedule: at Chargers, at Cowboys, vs. Panthers, vs. Saints

5. Minnesota Vikings (11-2), wild card No. 1: Minnesota can clinch a spot by beating Chicago on Monday night – though a Seattle loss would secure it first. Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Seahawks, vs. Packers, at Lions

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

6. Green Bay Packers (9-4), wild card No. 2: Getting swept by Detroit pretty much relegates the Pack to wild-card status, but they'll have to wait at least another week to clinch. Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Saints, at Vikings, vs. Bears

7. Washington Commanders (9-5), wild card No. 3: They barely survived the Saints, but it was enough to keep them alive one more week with the NFC East still technically up for grabs. Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, vs. Falcons, at Cowboys

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

8. Los Angeles Rams (8-6), in the hunt: Win out, and the Rams – now a half-game behind Seattle – are NFC West champs. LA, which is also in the wild-card hunt, moves into first place in its division Sunday night if Seattle loses. Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the game at Levi's Stadium on December 12, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

9. Arizona Cardinals (7-7), in the hunt: They broke a three-game skid by beating the Patriots but, at this point, need the NFC West field to come back to them. Remaining schedule: at Panthers, at Rams, vs. 49ers

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7), in the hunt: Their margin for error is gone and so is first place in the NFC South after their losing streak extended to four in Week 14. Their season sweep of the Bucs means they only need to pull even with Tampa Bay to reclaim the division lead ... but the first-place Buccaneers are not cooperating so far. Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Giants, at Commanders, vs. Panthers

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-8), in the hunt: Thursday's loss to the Rams was a near-fatal blow to the reigning NFC champs, who have better than a 99% probability of missing postseason, per NFL.com. Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Cardinals

13. Dallas Cowboys (6-8), in the hunt: Like the Niners, whom they lost to in Week 8, their postseason hopes are on life support despite Sunday's win in Charlotte. Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Eagles, vs. Commanders

AFC playoff picture

y – 1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1), AFC West champions: A 21-7 win in Cleveland on Sunday keeps them in driver's seat for home-field advantage ... provided QB Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury isn't overly serious. Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Steelers, at Broncos

y – 2. Buffalo Bills (10-3), AFC East champions: That potentially pivotal tiebreaker against the Chiefs isn't worth a whole heckuva lot if the Bills, losers of that entertaining show with the Rams last Sunday, can't keep up with the reigning champs. Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3), AFC North leaders: They remain relevant in the discussion for home-field advantage. The strength-of-victory tiebreaker currently keeps Pittsburgh looking up at Buffalo. Remaining schedule: at Eagles, at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Bengals

4. Houston Texans (9-5), AFC South leaders: An Indianapolis loss at Denver wraps up a second straight division crown for Houston. Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Ravens, at Titans

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5), wild card No. 1: Cruised past sleepwalking Giants, but now the Ravens really need the Eagles to win in order to bring Pittsburgh, the Ravens' opponent in Week 16, back into focus as it pertains to the AFC North throne. Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Browns

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5), wild card No. 2: Despite getting dunked (and doinked) by the Chiefs again, they'll have to do a lot of "Charger-ing" to cough up a golden opportunity in Year 1 under HC Jim Harbaugh ... though they will face additional playoff-caliber squads the next two weeks. Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, vs. Broncos, at Patriots, at Raiders

7. Denver Broncos (8-5), wild card No. 3: They've got a great shot at their first postseason trip since winning Super Bowl 50 nine years ago. But messing around with Indianapolis could get them into trouble. Losses to the Ravens and Chargers currently keep them suppressed as the seventh seed. Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Chargers, at Bengals, vs. Chiefs

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-7), in the hunt: Win in Denver in Week 15, and they'd be one game out of a postseason slot. Remaining schedule: at Broncos, vs. Titans, at Giants, vs. Jaguars

9. Miami Dolphins (6-8), in the hunt: After Sunday's loss at Houston, it's basically over. Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Browns, at Jets

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8), in the hunt: They won in Nashville on Sunday, meaning there's still a faint pulse. They remain behind Miami due to an inferior record in AFC games. Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, vs. Broncos, at Steelers

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

▶ Colts loss

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

Win or tie Colts loss or tie

Minnesota clinches playoff berth with:

Win or tie Seahawks loss or tie

NFL teams eliminated from playoff contention in 2024

▶ New York Giants

▶ Las Vegas Raiders

▶ New England Patriots

▶ Jacksonville Jaguars

▶ Tennessee Titans

▶ Cleveland Browns

▶ New York Jets

▶ Chicago Bears

▶ Carolina Panthers

x – clinched playoff berth

y – clinched division

***

