NFL playoff picture, clinching scenarios for Week 16: Broncos fail to clinch by losing to Chargers

Every week for the duration of the 2024 NFL regular season, USA TODAY Sports will provide timely updates to the league's ever-evolving playoff picture − typically starting after Sunday afternoon's late games and then moving forward for the remainder of the week (through Monday's and Thursday's games or Saturday's, if applicable).

What just happened? What does it mean? What are the pertinent factors (and, perhaps, tiebreakers) prominently in play as each conference's seven-team bracket begins to crystallize? All will be explained and analyzed up to the point when the postseason field is finalized on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Here's where things stand with Week 16 of the 2024 season underway:

NFC playoff picture

x – 1. Detroit Lions (12-2), NFC North leaders: After getting stomped by Buffalo on Sunday, they're now in a three-way tie atop the conference and deadlocked for the division lead following the Vikings' win Monday night. A Week 7 win over Minnesota and conference record (8-1) that's one game better than Philly are the tiebreakers currently serving the Lions, who may still need to win out to keep their divisional throne. Remaining schedule: at Bears, at 49ers, vs. Vikings

x – 2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2), NFC East leaders: Winners of 10 straight, they could not clinch the division following Washington's victory in New Orleans but can do so by ousting the Commanders on Sunday afternoon. Still, the Iggles did pull even with Detroit, but they'll need another Lions slip-up to move into the conference's top spot. Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Cowboys, vs. Giants

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6), NFC South leaders: They embarrassed the Chargers in Week 15, which means – regardless of Atlanta's triumph Monday night – the Bucs remain atop the division. Seattle's loss pushed them up a spot, Tampa Bay with a better record (6-3) in conference games than the Rams (5-5). Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Panthers, vs. Saints

4. Los Angeles Rams (8-6), NFC West leaders: Win out, and they are division champs. LA overtook the Seahawks on Sunday night by virtue of their Week 9 victory at Seattle. Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

x – 5. Minnesota Vikings (12-2), wild card No. 1: They clinched a spot Sunday night thanks to Seattle's loss. Monday's victory over Chicago means the Vikes control their own fate in the NFC North – win out, and the division is theirs ... and, perhaps, the No. 1 seed, too. Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Packers, at Lions

6. Green Bay Packers (10-4), wild card No. 2: Getting swept by Detroit and losing once already to Minnesota pretty much relegates the Pack to wild-card status. Win this Monday, and they lock into the postseason field ... unless other circumstances put them in sooner. Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Vikings, vs. Bears

7. Washington Commanders (9-5), wild card No. 3: They barely survived the Saints, but it was enough to keep them alive one more week in the division with the NFC East still technically up for grabs. With a win and some help, the Commanders can punch their playoff ticket Sunday. Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, vs. Falcons, at Cowboys

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-6), in the hunt: Sunday night's loss to Green Bay dropped them not only out of the NFC West lead but from the projected field entirely. But, like the Rams, winning out would put Seattle atop the division. Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Bears, at Rams

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-7), in the hunt: Their four-game losing streak is over after they labored past the Raiders on Monday, though it did necessitate a quarterback change. Catch the Bucs, whom the Dirty Birds swept, and they're back atop the NFC South. A 6-3 mark in NFC games puts them three games ahead of Arizona as it pertains to that tiebreaker. Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Commanders, vs. Panthers

10. Arizona Cardinals (7-7), in the hunt: They broke a three-game skid by beating the Patriots but, at this point, probably need the NFC West field to come back to them. Remaining schedule: at Panthers, at Rams, vs. 49ers

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-8), in the hunt: The reigning NFC champs have less than a 1% chance to qualify for postseason, per NFL.com. Been that kind of season. Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Cardinals

12. Dallas Cowboys (6-8), in the hunt: Like the Niners, whom they lost to in Week 8, their postseason hopes are on life support despite Sunday's win in Charlotte. Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Eagles, vs. Commanders

AFC playoff picture

y – 1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1), AFC West champions: They're in the driver's seat for home-field advantage, QB Patrick Mahomes healthy enough to play this Saturday against Houston. Two more wins will lock in the No. 1 seed K.C. currently holds, though another Buffalo loss would ease the requirement to one win. Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Steelers, at Broncos

y – 2. Buffalo Bills (11-3), AFC East champions: Sunday's win in Detroit probably does more for their collective psyche than it really does for their playoff positioning right now. Pittsburgh's loss makes the Bills' second-place standing in the conference more comfortable ... as does a very inviting closing stretch. Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Patriots

x – 3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4), AFC North leaders: Decidedly mixed bag Sunday. The Colts' loss (combined with Miami's) clinched a postseason berth for the Steelers. However they're backing up to the Ravens, this week's opponent, in the division and probably now out of the running for the No. 1 seed. Still, beat Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, and the Steelers put a bow on the division. Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Bengals

y – 4. Houston Texans (9-5), AFC South champions: Sunday's win combined with Indianapolis' loss assured they'll rule a weak division for the second straight year. Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Ravens, at Titans

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5), wild card No. 1: They cruised past the sleepwalking Giants and picked up a game on Pittsburgh, the Ravens' opponent in Week 16. Maybe the AFC North throne isn't out of sight, though Baltimore can't resume the top spot Saturday even by defeating the Steelers. One more win secures a wild card, at minimum. Victories over the Chargers and Broncos add another layer of security. Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Browns

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6), wild card No. 2: By sweeping the Broncos for the first time in 14 years, they prevented Denver from clinching on Thursday night while leapfrogging their division rivals and picking up the tiebreaker (by virtue of the sweep). One more win locks Bolts into the field ... unless the Colts and Dolphins do it for them by both losing on Sunday afternoon. Remaining schedule: at Patriots, at Raiders

7. Denver Broncos (9-6), wild card No. 3: They had a win-and-in scenario Thursday night to stamp their first postseason trip since winning Super Bowl 50 nine years ago. Now, they can't get in this weekend unless the Colts, Dolphins and Bengals all lose. Still, one more win, and the Broncos advance to the playoffs ... though much could be at stake when they head to Cincinnati in Week 17. Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Chiefs

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-8), in the hunt: After Week 15's loss at Denver, it's basically over. Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Giants, vs. Jaguars

9. Miami Dolphins (6-8), in the hunt: After Week 15's loss at Houston, it's basically over. Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Browns, at Jets

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8), in the hunt: They won in Nashville on Sunday, meaning there's still a faint pulse. A 3-6 conference mark keeps them buried behind Fins and Colts. Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, vs. Broncos, at Steelers

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 16

Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed with:

Win + Buffalo loss or tie Tie + Buffalo loss

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North with:

▶ Win

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

Win or tie Miami loss or tie + Indianapolis loss or tie

Denver clinches playoff berth with:

▶ Miami loss or tie + Cincinnati loss or tie + Indianapolis loss or tie

Los Angeles Chargers clinch playoff berth with:

▶ Miami loss or tie + Indianapolis loss or tie

Philadelphia clinches NFC East with:

▶ Win or tie

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

Win or tie Atlanta loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie Atlanta loss or tie + Seattle loss or tie

Washington clinches playoff berth with:

Win + Atlanta loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie Win + Atlanta loss or tie + Seattle loss or tie Tie + Atlanta loss + Arizona loss or tie + LA Rams loss or tie + Seattle loss or tie (as long as Rams and Seahawks both don't tie)

NFL teams eliminated from playoff contention in 2024

▶ New York Giants

▶ Las Vegas Raiders

▶ New England Patriots

▶ Jacksonville Jaguars

▶ Tennessee Titans

▶ Cleveland Browns

▶ New York Jets

▶ Chicago Bears

▶ Carolina Panthers

x – clinched playoff berth

y – clinched division

