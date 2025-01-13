NFL playoff news, coaching updates: Mike McCarthy out in Dallas, Commanders advance after doinked-in FG

Troy Aikman rips Cowboys after Mike McCarthy decision
Troy Aikman doesn't quite agree with the Dallas Cowboys' decision to part ways with Mike McCarthy. The longtime Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer ripped the organization on ESPN on Monday night.
"It suggests that there's not a real plan ... To say that it's a coveted job, I'm not sure I would necessarily agree with that."
For championship-starved Cowboys fans, the news was a bit infuriating — why the delay of a week, if not months, in making a coaching change? That's a time period when top potential candidates have either come off the market or gone far down the road in the interview process with more aggressive franchises.
Then came the truly baffling, if telling, news. The reason for the parting was that after a week of meetings between McCarthy and team owner Jerry Jones, “the two sides could not come to terms on an agreement on the length of a new contract.”
The length of a new contract?
The length of a contract, from the ownership side, is twofold. One is to keep a coach from leaving if he is successful. The second is it sets the initial terms of a potential buyout if he needs to be fired early (either pay it all or perhaps negotiate down).
It’s a money equation.
Any consideration on the length of the deal suggests that Jones believed McCarthy was the best guy for the Cowboys job in 2025, but was prohibitively concerned about potentially doling out millions if he was wrong about it.
The Cowboys finished 7-10 with several blowout losses, including a 41-7 defeat against the rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 as Saquon Barkley surpassed 2,000 yards rushing for the season. McCarthy helped turn things around late in the, with winning four of five games after falling to 3-7. But it was time for a change.
Mike McCarthy could become free agent as negotiations with Cowboys stall: Report
The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly haven't begun negotiations on a new deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCarthy's contract expires after midnight on Tuesday, when he'll be free to talk to any team that wishes to interview him.
The Chicago Bears had requested to interview McCarthy for their vacant head coaching job, but the Cowboys denied that request last week. Schefter reported the New Orleans Saints are also expected to be interested if McCarthy does become a free agent. Both teams fired their coaches during the season.
Eagles lose LB Nakobe Dean for playoffs with torn patellar tendon
The Eagles won their wild card game over the Packers on Sunday, but they lost an important member of their defense during the action: linebacker Nakobe Dean.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Dean tore his patellar tendon while trying to bring down Packers TE Tucker Kraft early in the second quarter. He left the game and was taken to the locker room on a cart, and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
The injury looked bad on sight, and the reality could be even worse as it's possible the recovery could cause Dean to miss the start of the 2025 season.
#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean, at the tail end of a breakout season, suffered torn patellar tendon in his knee and is out for the playoffs, per me and @MikeGarafolo.
A tough blow for Philly and for Dean, who has a long road to recovery. He’ll likely miss the start of next season. pic.twitter.com/xtNdv5ttEQ
How will a neutral site impact Vikings-Rams matchup?
Frank Schwab
Commanders pull off thrilling wild-card win over Bucs
Generations went by in the NFL and one thing held true for all but a few outliers: Rookie quarterbacks struggled, they didn’t carry their teams to the playoffs and they surely didn’t go on the road in the playoffs and win.
There were some rookie QBs who started for very good teams and were parts of playoff appearances and even some wins. Few were the driving force behind those clubs. Not many rookie quarterbacks throughout NFL history have been Jayden Daniels.
He helped the Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Bucs 23-20 on a Zane Gonzalez field goal that bounced off the upright and in as time expired in Sunday's wild-card playoff game.
Daniels looks nothing like a rookie and hasn’t since very early this season. He looks like a superstar already. Daniels was a key, yet again, in the Commanders’ win that sent Washington to the divisional round where they'll face top-seeded Detroit on Saturday night. Daniels completed a fourth-down pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the lead, and after the Buccaneers tied the game 20-20 with 4:41 left, he calmly led a drive for the win. As was the case all season, Daniels was completely unaffected in pressure situations.