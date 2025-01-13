NFL playoff news, coaching updates: Mike McCarthy out in Dallas, Commanders advance after doinked-in FG

NFL wild-card Sunday ended with a bang — or rather, a doink — as the Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and became the only wild-card team over the weekend to win on the road.

Otherwise, thanks to home-team dominance, the Texans, Ravens, Bills and Eagles all advanced, ending the seasons of the Chargers, Steelers, Broncos and Packers, respectively.

But there's still one more game to be played, as the Vikings and Rams face off Monday night in Glendale, Arizona due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Here's a look at next weekend's divisional-round matchups:

Saturday, Jan. 18

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders: 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 19

Rams/Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 3 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: 6 p.m. ET

Meanwhile, the coaching carousel is still going round, with the Patriots being first off the board with the hiring of Mike Vrabel on Sunday. The Jets, Bears, Raiders, Saints and Jaguars are still interviewing candidates, while Mike McCarthy is reportedly out as Cowboys head coach.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track the latest coaching news and look toward the divisional round.