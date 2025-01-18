Which NFL playoff game is Tom Brady calling in the 2025 divisional round? Here's the answer.

We've seen Tom Brady the GOAT NFL QB. We've seen him have the spotlight on him off the field.

And now? We got Tom Brady the announcer, now that's in the top announcing team on Fox with Kevin Burkhardt. We'll see how it goes for him as a voice in the booth after a rough first week, although he did better since then. Now there are questions about whether he'll make it to Year 2 given his role with the Raiders.

If you're here, maybe you're wondering: which game is Tom Brady calling this week? Here's your answer!

In the NFL wild-card round, he'll be on the mic for Saturday's Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions game.

That's it! Enjoy.

