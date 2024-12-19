NFL news, injury updates: Trevor Lawrence has shoulder surgery, Seahawks QB Geno Smith gets positive update

Three more teams officially clinched playoff berths on Sunday, leaving just a handful of open spots left across the board for teams as the NFL regular season starts to wrap up.
The Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings all earned postseason spots on Sunday despite the Steelers actually losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Vikings not playing. The Vikings then rolled over the Bears in one of two games on Monday night to officially end Week 15.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had shoulder surgery earlier this week, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Wednesday. The surgery was to repair an injury to the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder, and he's expected to be ready to go sometime in spring 2025.
Lawrence was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 4, but not due to his shoulder. In Week 13 he sustained a major concussion after taking a brutal hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence left the game immediately and Al-Shaair was ejected and subsequently suspended three games for the hit. Lawrence was able to have surgery after he cleared concussion protocol on Sunday.
Pederson said the surgery was successful and that Lawrence "is on the road to recovery."
Dolphins WR Grant DuBose is headed home
After spending the last three days at a Houston area hospital, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose is expected to return home to South Florida on Wednesday, head coach Mike McDaniel said.
DuBose left their loss to the Texans early on Sunday after a scary head injury. He remained down on the field for several minutes after being hit by Texans safety Calen Bullock while trying to make a catch. DuBose was eventually taken off on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose.
He was taken to a local hospital immediately, and he’s been there ever since. DuBose was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, too, which officially ended his season. He appeared in three games for the Dolphins, and had two catches for 11 yards on the year.
Geno Smith's knee 'structurally' intact
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was optimistic Monday when discussing quarterback Geno Smith's knee injury from Sunday night. Smith left with the injury in the third quarter and didn't return to the game that the Packers won, 30-13.
Geno Smith went down with what looks to be a lower leg injury after this play. He was able to walk off of the field with help from trainers. pic.twitter.com/0Hgv7YK4WK
MacDonald didn't offer clarity on a specific diagnosis, but said that "structurally, it's all there." He believes that Smith will practice this week and has a chance to play in Week 16 against the Vikings.
"A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests, MacDonald said. "Geno's a beast, man. He's in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he's still feeling it. But this guy's tough as nails.
"Hopefully we'll see him practice throughout the week. Optimistic that he'll be ready for the game."
Smith was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, so that's a good sign.
Smith didn't return to the game after he went down with the injury, and the Seahawks went with Sam Howell the rest of the way. Smith's status is key as the Seahawks dropped into a first-place tie with the Rams in and NFC West where the second-place team isn't projected to make the playoffs.
Lions facing even more injuries
The Detroit Lions lost a shootout to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which snapped an 11-game win streak for what could very easily be the best team the city has seen in decades.
Running back David Montgomery is out for the season, according to head coach Dan Campbell, with a torn MCL that will require surgery.
Those injuries come after a string of injuries elsewhere that have already plagued their defense, including to defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker Alex Anzalone, to name just a few.
Signs point to Patrick Mahomes starting vs. Texans
Mahomes injured his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but has participated in practice this week. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes will "most likely end up playing" but first wants to see how he responds following Thursday's practice.
The Chiefs host the Houston Texans on Saturday.
Patrick Mahomes will “most likely end up playing” on Saturday, per Coach Reid.
There’s also a “good chance” Hollywood Brown will play.
49ers RB Isaac Guerendo (hamstring) 'unlikely' to play vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo has a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Patrick Taylor Jr. and Israel Abanikanda are the other running backs on the 49ers' depth chart.
Guerendo has 381 rushing yards on 73 carries and four touchdowns this season. He assumed the No. 1 role following injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell.
After losing RBs Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell to season-ending injuries, it now looks as if the 49ers will be without RB Isaac Guerendo for Sunday’s game vs. Miami. Guerendo is dealing with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play, per source. pic.twitter.com/PyqyBCqPoT
Will Levis has lost his starting job again. The Tennessee Titans, who are well out of the playoff race, will turn to quarterback Mason Rudolph for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Levis was benched in last week's loss after he committed four turnovers.
Drew Lock starting for Giants
Drew Lock will get the start on Sunday for the New York Giants.
The Giants, who are well out of the playoff race and have been bouncing back and forth between quarterbacks ever since releasing Daniel Jones earlier this year, will go with Lock on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't play last week due to heel and elbow injuries, but he should be good to go for Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence has successful surgery on non-throwing shoulder
Coach Doug Pederson announces that QB Trevor Lawrence had shoulder surgery yesterday and is now focused on his rehab. He'll make a full recovery with plenty of time for next season. https://t.co/A0OF2zjyxl
After a flight home from Las Vegas, Morris was asked on Monday if Cousins will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New York Giants. Here's what he had to say:
"We just got back, man," Morris said via ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "We've still got to go through all that process like we always do. Obviously getting back late last night, getting a big-time win."
Morris then acknowledged that the Falcons need better play at quarterback.
"It's always going to be those question marks when it comes to head coach, when it comes to the quarterback," Morris continued, per the Falcons' team website. "And you got to be really transparent about it. We got to play better.
The transaction ends DuBose's season. DuBose suffered the frightening head injury on a helmet-to-helmet hit. He required emergency medical treatment on the field before being transported to a Houston hospital.
Chiefs confident in Carson Wentz if Patrick Mahomes (ankle) can't play vs. Texans
The Chiefs expect Patrick Mahomes to be healthy enough to play on Saturday against the Houston Texas as he deals with a "mild" high-ankle sprain. But should the two-time NFL MVP be unable to go, they are prepared to have Carson Wentz start.
"We have full confidence in Carson,'' head coach Andy Reid said on Tuesday. "If he has to step in and play, then I think everybody, coaches and players, has full confidence that he can go in and do a nice job. "He's started in the league and been successful. He's got a great feel for this offense. Very smart, big arm. I like the way he carries himself. I like everything about him. He should be starting in this league somewhere, so he's a heck of a player.''
With a busy schedule featuring Saturday's game against Houston and then the Steelers on Christmas Day, there was some belief the Chiefs would choose to rest Mahomes for the matchup with Pittsburgh. While Mahomes said the injury is not as severe as the one he suffered in the 2022 divisional round game against the Jaguars, he's pleased with his progress so far,
"I'm not going to put our team in a bad position," Mahomes said. "If I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I'll play. And if I don't feel like that's the best-case scenario, I'll let guys like Carson play. He's a guy that's winning this league as well, so it's just about pushing it this week, seeing where I'm at and making the best decision.''
Week 16 playoff scenarios
AFC
CLINCHED:
Buffalo Bills (11-3) – AFC East
Houston Texans (9-5) – AFC South
Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) – AFC West
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) – playoff berth
Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) vs. Houston Texans (9-5); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC
Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
KC win + BUF loss or tie
KC tie + BUF loss
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
PIT win
Baltimore Ravens (9-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:
BAL win or tie
MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie
Denver Broncos (9-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Denver clinches a playoff berth with:
DEN win or tie
MIA loss or tie + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Denver Broncos (9-5); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:
LAC win + MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie
LAC tie + MIA loss + IND loss + CIN loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
Detroit Lions (12-2) – playoff berth
Minnesota Vikings (12-2) – playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) – playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) at Washington Commanders (9-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
PHI win or tie
Green Bay Packers (10-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
GB win or tie
ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie
ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie
Washington Commanders (9-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Washington clinches a playoff berth with:
WAS win + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie
WAS win + ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie
WAS tie + ATL loss + ARI loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + SEA loss or tie (as long as LAR and SEA both don't tie)
Saints QB Derek Carr's season may be over
Carr injured his hand against the New York Giants in Week 14 and miss Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders.
With the Saints 5-9 and out of the playoff picture, there's no need to rush him back into the lineup.
Sources: #Saints QB Derek Carr underwent further examination recently and he’s at least a few weeks away from being able to withstand contact. With 3 weeks remaining, a return this season is described as very unlikely.
Carr ran to scramble for a first down late in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and dove over three other players to try and do so. As he fell down to the turf out of bounds just shy of the first down marker, however, Carr landed directly on his left wrist and arm.
The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft
There are three weeks left in the NFL regular season and the draft order picture is shaping up.
The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders sit atop the draft order through Week 15 and both will likely be looking at future franchise quarterbacks for their first-round picks. The New England Patriots could see some protects for quarterback Drake Maye, while the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns could seek help at wide receiver or on defense.
The 2025 NFL Draft order as Week 16 begins:
1. New York Giants 2. Las Vegas Raiders 3. New England Patriots 4. Carolina Panthers 5. Tennessee Titans 6. Jacksonville Jaguars 7. Cleveland Browns 8. New York Jets 9. Chicago Bears 10. New Orleans Saints
"Love ya KC!" Edwards-Helaire wrote. "A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true! To Chiefs Kingdom, its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love!"
Edwards-Helaire has not played in a game this season. He previously announced on July 29 that he's been living with PTSD related to a fatal self-defense shooting he was involved in while he was in college. He was placed on the non-football illness list prior to Week 1.
Ravens, WR Diontae Johnson 'mutually' agree to 'excuse' him from team activities
Diontae Johnson and the Baltimore Ravens are taking a break.
The Ravens announced Monday that Johnson has been excused from team activities in the aftermath of a one-game suspension for his refusal to enter a game. The Ravens announced Johnson's status in a one-sentence statement.
"We have mutually agreed with Diontae Johnson to excuse him from team activities this week," the statement reads.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs could miss eight months following knee surgery
The Cowboys are hoping cornerback Trevon Diggs' recovery will allow him to return for the start of the 2025 season.
Diggs will miss the rest of this season with a knee injury and according to executive vice president Stephen Jones it's “a new injury that has to do with cartilage.”
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that recovery time could be around eight months.
Diggs will need surgery and he's not expected to take part in training camp, Jones said.
“I don’t think he’ll be a player during training camp. I think his timeline is going to be right about the start of the season."
Browns potentially facing another QB change for Week 16
Jameis Winston has thrown eight interceptions in the last three games, which has led Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to ponder whether to make a change at quarterback.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered Cleveland's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs on in the fourth quarter and went 4-for-9 for 18 yards and an interception. He has yet to start a game this season and has made three appearances.
Stefanski said Monday he wasn't ready to name a starter for their Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Panthers WR Xavier Legette could be out for season with groin injury
Legette injured his groin during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie wide receiver is considered "week-to-week," according to Panthers head coach Dave Canales.
Legette will not play this week and could possibly be done for the season.
"We're still doing all the work-up on that, we'll give you a better picture on that in the next couple of days," Canales said.
An injury update Monday..
Dave Canales said WR Xavier Legette is week-to-week right now with a groin injury.
Legette is likely out this week, but says he'd love to see him finish out the season #Panthers
"We have suspended De'Vondre Campbell Sr. for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team," Lynch said in the statement. "We will have no further comment on the matter."
The reason the 49ers have suspended Campbell instead of cutting him is to block him from joining any other team for the rest of this season. Teams can suspend players up to four games for detrimental conduct.
Raiders set to start Desmond Ridder vs. Falcons on MNF: Report
Raiders QB Desmond Ridder is expected to start tonight vs. the Falcons, per sources. Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell is listed as questionable and is expected to work out pregame to see if he can play, but Ridder is expected to start for now.
Lions lose DL Alim McNeill (ACL), CB Carlton Davis (jaw) to injury
Dan Campbell's suspicion was correct and the Detroit Lions will be missing two key pieces of their defense following injuries to defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Carlton Davis III during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
McNeill is out for the year after tearing his ACL while running after Bills quarterback Josh Allen and landing awkwardly on his knee. Davis will be out indefinitely following surgery for a fractured jaw. The injury was suffered while tackling Bills running back Ray Davis. After leaving the game, he was evaluated and did not return.
McNeill appeared in 14 games this season, recording 25 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks. Davis had two interceptions and 56 total tackles in 13 games this season, his first in Detroit.
The Lions' defense has already been without Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Marcus Davenport, and Derrick Barnes.
The challenges keep coming for the #Lions defense: — DL Alim McNeill has suffered a torn ACL, ending his season. — CB Carlton Davis has fractured his jaw and is out 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/qHPq1gkvPN
Thankfully, the Dolphins shared a positive update on Monday morning.
An update on the status of Dolphins WR Grant DuBose:
After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight. He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains…
Bills need Josh Allen playing at MVP level after giving up 40+ points again
Here are Yahoo Sports senior NFL analyst Nate Tice and NFL writer Charles McDonald reacting to the Bills' 48-42 win over the Lions, Buffalo's second straight game scoring 40+ points while also allowing 40+ points. QB Josh Allen's play is more important to the Bills than ever before, since their defense can't seem to stop opposing teams from scoring.
Bills' win over Lions highlights strengths and issues for both teams
The Bills and Lions facing off on Sunday was perhaps the most anticipated game of Week 15. Two of the top teams in the NFL and their high-powered offenses going toe-to-toe? That's a must-watch.
Buffalo emerged with the 48-42 win, but the matchup showed that even the best teams have problems that can (and likely will) hamper them as both seek the first Super Bowl victory in their respective franchise histories.
The Bills won on the back of another Josh Allen superhero performance, but they gave up 42 points — 21 of which were scored in the 4th quarter. Their defense couldn't stop a late onslaught from the Lions, which is definitely a problem.
They had no easy buttons with Pickens out and really no downfield presence. If the Steelers aren’t running the ball well, which is most weeks, and they don’t have Pickens, they don’t really have much going on.