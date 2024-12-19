NFL news, injury updates: Trevor Lawrence has shoulder surgery, Seahawks QB Geno Smith gets positive update

The Lions fell in a shootout to the Bills on Sunday while losing three more defensive players

Three more teams officially clinched playoff berths on Sunday, leaving just a handful of open spots left across the board for teams as the NFL regular season starts to wrap up.

The Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings all earned postseason spots on Sunday despite the Steelers actually losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Vikings not playing. The Vikings then rolled over the Bears in one of two games on Monday night to officially end Week 15.

While the playoff picture is starting to come together, some teams — including both the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks — may be in trouble.

Trevor Lawrence has shoulder surgery

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had shoulder surgery earlier this week, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Wednesday. The surgery was to repair an injury to the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder, and he's expected to be ready to go sometime in spring 2025.

Lawrence was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 4, but not due to his shoulder. In Week 13 he sustained a major concussion after taking a brutal hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence left the game immediately and Al-Shaair was ejected and subsequently suspended three games for the hit. Lawrence was able to have surgery after he cleared concussion protocol on Sunday.

Pederson said the surgery was successful and that Lawrence "is on the road to recovery."

Dolphins WR Grant DuBose is headed home

After spending the last three days at a Houston area hospital, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose is expected to return home to South Florida on Wednesday, head coach Mike McDaniel said.

DuBose left their loss to the Texans early on Sunday after a scary head injury. He remained down on the field for several minutes after being hit by Texans safety Calen Bullock while trying to make a catch. DuBose was eventually taken off on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose.

He was taken to a local hospital immediately, and he’s been there ever since. DuBose was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, too, which officially ended his season. He appeared in three games for the Dolphins, and had two catches for 11 yards on the year.

Geno Smith's knee 'structurally' intact

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was optimistic Monday when discussing quarterback Geno Smith's knee injury from Sunday night. Smith left with the injury in the third quarter and didn't return to the game that the Packers won, 30-13.

Geno Smith went down with what looks to be a lower leg injury after this play. He was able to walk off of the field with help from trainers. pic.twitter.com/0Hgv7YK4WK — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 16, 2024

MacDonald didn't offer clarity on a specific diagnosis, but said that "structurally, it's all there." He believes that Smith will practice this week and has a chance to play in Week 16 against the Vikings.

"A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests, MacDonald said. "Geno's a beast, man. He's in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he's still feeling it. But this guy's tough as nails.

"Hopefully we'll see him practice throughout the week. Optimistic that he'll be ready for the game."

Smith was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, so that's a good sign.

Smith didn't return to the game after he went down with the injury, and the Seahawks went with Sam Howell the rest of the way. Smith's status is key as the Seahawks dropped into a first-place tie with the Rams in and NFC West where the second-place team isn't projected to make the playoffs.

Lions facing even more injuries

The Detroit Lions lost a shootout to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which snapped an 11-game win streak for what could very easily be the best team the city has seen in decades.

But it wasn't the loss that was the tough part for the Lions. It was the injuries that kept piling up. The Lions lost both cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Khalil Dorsey to injuries in the game. Davis went down with a jaw injury that will have him out six weeks, and defensive lineman Alim McNeill tore his ACL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Running back David Montgomery is out for the season, according to head coach Dan Campbell, with a torn MCL that will require surgery.

Those injuries come after a string of injuries elsewhere that have already plagued their defense, including to defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker Alex Anzalone, to name just a few.

The team, whether Campbell wants to admit it's a factor or not, is incredibly beaten up. With the regular season winding down and the Lions vying for the top spot in the NFC, injuries just keep coming.