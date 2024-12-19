Advertisement
Live

NFL news, injury updates: Trevor Lawrence has shoulder surgery, Seahawks QB Geno Smith gets positive update

The Lions fell in a shootout to the Bills on Sunday while losing three more defensive players

ryan young
Staff writer

Three more teams officially clinched playoff berths on Sunday, leaving just a handful of open spots left across the board for teams as the NFL regular season starts to wrap up.

The Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings all earned postseason spots on Sunday despite the Steelers actually losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Vikings not playing. The Vikings then rolled over the Bears in one of two games on Monday night to officially end Week 15.

While the playoff picture is starting to come together, some teams — including both the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks — may be in trouble.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had shoulder surgery earlier this week, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Wednesday. The surgery was to repair an injury to the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder, and he's expected to be ready to go sometime in spring 2025.

Lawrence was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 4, but not due to his shoulder. In Week 13 he sustained a major concussion after taking a brutal hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence left the game immediately and Al-Shaair was ejected and subsequently suspended three games for the hit. Lawrence was able to have surgery after he cleared concussion protocol on Sunday.

Pederson said the surgery was successful and that Lawrence "is on the road to recovery."

After spending the last three days at a Houston area hospital, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose is expected to return home to South Florida on Wednesday, head coach Mike McDaniel said.

DuBose left their loss to the Texans early on Sunday after a scary head injury. He remained down on the field for several minutes after being hit by Texans safety Calen Bullock while trying to make a catch. DuBose was eventually taken off on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose.

He was taken to a local hospital immediately, and he’s been there ever since. DuBose was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, too, which officially ended his season. He appeared in three games for the Dolphins, and had two catches for 11 yards on the year.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was optimistic Monday when discussing quarterback Geno Smith's knee injury from Sunday night. Smith left with the injury in the third quarter and didn't return to the game that the Packers won, 30-13.

MacDonald didn't offer clarity on a specific diagnosis, but said that "structurally, it's all there." He believes that Smith will practice this week and has a chance to play in Week 16 against the Vikings.

"A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests, MacDonald said. "Geno's a beast, man. He's in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he's still feeling it. But this guy's tough as nails.

"Hopefully we'll see him practice throughout the week. Optimistic that he'll be ready for the game."

Smith was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, so that's a good sign.

Smith didn't return to the game after he went down with the injury, and the Seahawks went with Sam Howell the rest of the way. Smith's status is key as the Seahawks dropped into a first-place tie with the Rams in and NFC West where the second-place team isn't projected to make the playoffs.

The Detroit Lions lost a shootout to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which snapped an 11-game win streak for what could very easily be the best team the city has seen in decades.

But it wasn't the loss that was the tough part for the Lions. It was the injuries that kept piling up. The Lions lost both cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Khalil Dorsey to injuries in the game. Davis went down with a jaw injury that will have him out six weeks, and defensive lineman Alim McNeill tore his ACL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Running back David Montgomery is out for the season, according to head coach Dan Campbell, with a torn MCL that will require surgery.

Those injuries come after a string of injuries elsewhere that have already plagued their defense, including to defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker Alex Anzalone, to name just a few.

The team, whether Campbell wants to admit it's a factor or not, is incredibly beaten up. With the regular season winding down and the Lions vying for the top spot in the NFC, injuries just keep coming.

Live32 updates
  • Sean Leahy

    Signs point to Patrick Mahomes starting vs. Texans

    Mahomes injured his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but has participated in practice this week. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes will "most likely end up playing" but first wants to see how he responds following Thursday's practice.

    The Chiefs host the Houston Texans on Saturday.

  • Sean Leahy

    49ers RB Isaac Guerendo (hamstring) 'unlikely' to play vs. Dolphins

    San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo has a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

    Patrick Taylor Jr. and Israel Abanikanda are the other running backs on the 49ers' depth chart.

    Guerendo has 381 rushing yards on 73 carries and four touchdowns this season. He assumed the No. 1 role following injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell.

  • Ryan Young

    Geno Smith a full participant

    Geno Smith appears to be fine. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after his knee injury on Sunday night.

  • Ryan Young

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the Saints

    Just days after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is headed to New Orleans.

    For more on CEHs' release from Kansas City, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    Titans returning to Mason Rudolph

    Will Levis has lost his starting job again. The Tennessee Titans, who are well out of the playoff race, will turn to quarterback Mason Rudolph for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Levis was benched in last week's loss after he committed four turnovers.

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Mason Rudolph #11 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field after a gameagainst the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
    Mason Rudolph will start for the Titans on Sunday against the Colts. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Drew Lock starting for Giants

    Drew Lock will get the start on Sunday for the New York Giants.

    The Giants, who are well out of the playoff race and have been bouncing back and forth between quarterbacks ever since releasing Daniel Jones earlier this year, will go with Lock on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't play last week due to heel and elbow injuries, but he should be good to go for Sunday.

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 08: Drew Lock #2 of the New York Giants in action during the game against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Drew Lock will start against the Falcons on Sunday. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

  • Mike McDaniel says Grant DuBose is expected to come home Wednesday

    The good news for Grant DuBose keeps coming: The Dolphins wide receiver is expected to return home to Miami today, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. DuBose has been at a hospital in Houston for several days after a scary head injury during Sunday's game against the Texans.

    In a press conference on Wednesday, McDaniel said that he hadn't seen or talked to DuBose yet, but that he was "very excited" to see him. McDaniel added that DuBose is doing well and "taking it a day at a time."

    "He's been on the constant mind of a lot of people," McDaniel said.

    The Dolphins officially placed DuBose on IR on Monday, effectively ending his season.

  • Liz Roscher

    Trevor Lawrence has successful surgery on non-throwing shoulder

  • Jason Owens

    Falcons coach Raheem Morris declines to commit to Kirk Cousins as starting QB: Is it Michael Penix Jr. time?

    Less than 24 hours after a tepid performance in a close win over a two-win Raiders team, Falcons coach Raheem Morris is not ready to commit to Kirk Cousins moving forward.

    After a flight home from Las Vegas, Morris was asked on Monday if Cousins will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New York Giants. Here's what he had to say:

    "We just got back, man," Morris said via ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "We've still got to go through all that process like we always do. Obviously getting back late last night, getting a big-time win."

    Morris then acknowledged that the Falcons need better play at quarterback.

    "It's always going to be those question marks when it comes to head coach, when it comes to the quarterback," Morris continued, per the Falcons' team website. "And you got to be really transparent about it. We got to play better.

    For more, read here.

  • Jason Owens

    Dolphins place WR Grant DuBose on season-ending injured reserve after blow to head sent him to hospital

    The Miami Dolphins placed wide receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after a blow to the head sent him to a hospital in Miami's 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans.

    The transaction ends DuBose's season. DuBose suffered the frightening head injury on a helmet-to-helmet hit. He required emergency medical treatment on the field before being transported to a Houston hospital.

    For more, read here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Chiefs confident in Carson Wentz if Patrick Mahomes (ankle) can't play vs. Texans

    The Chiefs expect Patrick Mahomes to be healthy enough to play on Saturday against the Houston Texas as he deals with a "mild" high-ankle sprain. But should the two-time NFL MVP be unable to go, they are prepared to have Carson Wentz start.

    "We have full confidence in Carson,'' head coach Andy Reid said on Tuesday. "If he has to step in and play, then I think everybody, coaches and players, has full confidence that he can go in and do a nice job. "He's started in the league and been successful. He's got a great feel for this offense. Very smart, big arm. I like the way he carries himself. I like everything about him. He should be starting in this league somewhere, so he's a heck of a player.''

    With a busy schedule featuring Saturday's game against Houston and then the Steelers on Christmas Day, there was some belief the Chiefs would choose to rest Mahomes for the matchup with Pittsburgh. While Mahomes said the injury is not as severe as the one he suffered in the 2022 divisional round game against the Jaguars, he's pleased with his progress so far,

    "I'm not going to put our team in a bad position," Mahomes said. "If I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I'll play. And if I don't feel like that's the best-case scenario, I'll let guys like Carson play. He's a guy that's winning this league as well, so it's just about pushing it this week, seeing where I'm at and making the best decision.''

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
  • Sean Leahy

    Week 16 playoff scenarios

    AFC

    CLINCHED:

    Buffalo Bills (11-3) – AFC East

    Houston Texans (9-5) – AFC South

    Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) – AFC West

    Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) – playoff berth

    Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) vs. Houston Texans (9-5); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC

    Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

    1. KC win + BUF loss or tie

    2. KC tie + BUF loss

    Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

    Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

    1. PIT win

    Baltimore Ravens (9-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

    Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:

    1. BAL win or tie

    2. MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

    Denver Broncos (9-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

    Denver clinches a playoff berth with:

    1. DEN win or tie

    2. MIA loss or tie + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie

    Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Denver Broncos (9-5); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

    Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:

    1. LAC win + MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

    2. LAC tie + MIA loss + IND loss + CIN loss or tie

    NFC

    CLINCHED:

    Detroit Lions (12-2) – playoff berth

    Minnesota Vikings (12-2) – playoff berth

    Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) – playoff berth

    Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) at Washington Commanders (9-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

    Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

    1. PHI win or tie

    Green Bay Packers (10-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

    Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

    1. GB win or tie

    2. ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie

    3. ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie

    Washington Commanders (9-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

    Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

    1. WAS win + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie

    2. WAS win + ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie

    3. WAS tie + ATL loss + ARI loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + SEA loss or tie (as long as LAR and SEA both don't tie)

  • Sean Leahy

    Saints QB Derek Carr's season may be over

    Carr injured his hand against the New York Giants in Week 14 and miss Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders.

    With the Saints 5-9 and out of the playoff picture, there's no need to rush him back into the lineup.

    Carr ran to scramble for a first down late in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and dove over three other players to try and do so. As he fell down to the turf out of bounds just shy of the first down marker, however, Carr landed directly on his left wrist and arm.

  • Sean Leahy

    The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

    There are three weeks left in the NFL regular season and the draft order picture is shaping up.

    The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders sit atop the draft order through Week 15 and both will likely be looking at future franchise quarterbacks for their first-round picks. The New England Patriots could see some protects for quarterback Drake Maye, while the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns could seek help at wide receiver or on defense.

    The Giants and Raiders are both 2-12, while the Titans, Patriots, Jaguars, Browns, and Panthers are all 3-11.

    More 2025 NFL draft reading material:

    Nate Tice's latest NFL Draft Big Board

    Latest Yahoo Sports NFL Mock Draft

  • Liz Roscher

    Playoff picture after Week 15: Vikings in, Bears out, Texans clinch AFC South

    Now that Week 15 is officially over, let's take a look at where things stand for the playoffs, which are inching closer and closer every day.

    NFC playoff picture

    As of Dec. 16, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC

    1. Detroit Lions (12-2)

    2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) vs. 7. Washington Commanders (9-5)

    3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) vs. 6. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

    4. Los Angeles Rams (8-6) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)

    On the bubble

    8. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

    9. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

    10. Atlanta Falcons (7-7)

    11. San Francisco (6-8)

    12. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

    13. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

    AFC playoff picture

    As of Dec. 16, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC

    1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

    2. Buffalo Bills (11-3) vs. 7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

    3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) vs. 6. Denver Broncos (9-5)

    4. Houston Texans (9-5) vs. 5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

    On the bubble

    8. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

    9. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

    10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

    d

  • Ryan Young

    Vikings honor Randy Moss on MNF

    The Vikings found the perfect way to honor Randy Moss on Monday night amid his cancer battle.

    For more on Randy Moss and the Vikings' tribute on Monday night, click here.

  • Jason Owens

    Seahawks optimistic about Geno Smith's status for next week

    Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was optimistic Monday when discussing quarterback Geno Smith's knee injury from Sunday night. Smith left with the injury in the third quarter and didn't return to the game that the Packers won, 30-13.

    MacDonald didn't offer clarity on a specific diagnosis, but said that "structurally, it's all there." He believes that Smith will practice this week and has a chance to play in Week 16 against the Vikings.

    "A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests, Macdonald said. "Geno's a beast, man. He's in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he's still feeling it. But this guy's tough as nails.

    "Hopefully we'll see him practice throughout the week. Optimistic that he'll be ready for the game."

  • Jason Owens

    Chiefs waive former 1st-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

    The Kansas City Chiefs have waived running back and former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

    The Chiefs announced the decision Monday afternoon. Shortly before the announcement, Edwards-Helaire released a statement on social media addressing the Chiefs, Kansas City and the team's fans.

    "Love ya KC!" Edwards-Helaire wrote. "A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true! To Chiefs Kingdom, its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love!"

    Edwards-Helaire has not played in a game this season. He previously announced on July 29 that he's been living with PTSD related to a fatal self-defense shooting he was involved in while he was in college. He was placed on the non-football illness list prior to Week 1.

    For more, read here.

  • Jason Owens

    Ravens, WR Diontae Johnson 'mutually' agree to 'excuse' him from team activities

    Diontae Johnson and the Baltimore Ravens are taking a break.

    The Ravens announced Monday that Johnson has been excused from team activities in the aftermath of a one-game suspension for his refusal to enter a game. The Ravens announced Johnson's status in a one-sentence statement.

    "We have mutually agreed with Diontae Johnson to excuse him from team activities this week," the statement reads.

    For more, read here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs could miss eight months following knee surgery

    The Cowboys are hoping cornerback Trevon Diggs' recovery will allow him to return for the start of the 2025 season.

    Diggs will miss the rest of this season with a knee injury and according to executive vice president Stephen Jones it's “a new injury that has to do with cartilage.”

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that recovery time could be around eight months.

    Diggs will need surgery and he's not expected to take part in training camp, Jones said.

    “I don’t think he’ll be a player during training camp. I think his timeline is going to be right about the start of the season."

    Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) during a Monday night NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) during a Monday night NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
  • Sean Leahy

    Browns potentially facing another QB change for Week 16

    Jameis Winston has thrown eight interceptions in the last three games, which has led Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to ponder whether to make a change at quarterback.

    Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered Cleveland's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs on in the fourth quarter and went 4-for-9 for 18 yards and an interception. He has yet to start a game this season and has made three appearances.

    Stefanski said Monday he wasn't ready to name a starter for their Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Sean Leahy

    Panthers WR Xavier Legette could be out for season with groin injury

    Legette injured his groin during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie wide receiver is considered "week-to-week," according to Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

    Legette will not play this week and could possibly be done for the season.

    "We're still doing all the work-up on that, we'll give you a better picture on that in the next couple of days," Canales said.

  • Sean Leahy

    Colts WR Alec Pierce enters concussion protocol

    Pierce did not catch any balls on four targets during Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

    Pierce was injured in the second quarter after an incomplete pass in the end zone. He headed straight to the locker room as was later ruled out.

    Thorugh 14 games, Pierce has 645 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 29 receptions.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    49ers suspend LB De'Vondre Campbell for rest of season

    The 49ers have decided to suspend Campbell for three games, which would finish his season. The team announced the decision on Monday afternoon with a statement from general manager John Lynch.

    "We have suspended De'Vondre Campbell Sr. for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team," Lynch said in the statement. "We will have no further comment on the matter."

    The reason the 49ers have suspended Campbell instead of cutting him is to block him from joining any other team for the rest of this season. Teams can suspend players up to four games for detrimental conduct.

    Read more here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Bengals DE Sam Hubbard out for season after injuring PCL during TD catch

    According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard will miss the rest of the season after injuring his PCL during a touchdown catch in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Tennessee Titans.

    Hubbard's two-yard reception came during his sixth offensive snap of the season with the Bengals in a third-and-goal situation.

    “Obviously I'm disappointed the way the play turned out physically for him, but just happy for him to go out there and help the team by any means necessary,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

    Hubbard recorded 41 total tackles, two sacks and an interception in 14 games this season for the Bengals.

    Per SI's Jay Morrison, that moment could also be the final one of Hubbard's seven-year Bengals career. He is due $9.5 million next season and if the team cuts him the Bengals would save $7.5 million.

  • Detroit RB David Montgomery reportedly out indefinitely with MCL injury

    The Lions can't catch a break: After a slew of defensive injuries, Detroit has added running back David Montgomery to the list of players who were hurt in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

    Montgomery will reportedly be out indefinitely after suffering an MCL tear on Sunday. The 27-year-old running back will undergo additional testing and will get a second opinion about the injury, but it's possible that his season is over.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Raiders set to start Desmond Ridder vs. Falcons on MNF: Report

  • Sean Leahy

    Lions lose DL Alim McNeill (ACL), CB Carlton Davis (jaw) to injury

    Dan Campbell's suspicion was correct and the Detroit Lions will be missing two key pieces of their defense following injuries to defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Carlton Davis III during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

    McNeill is out for the year after tearing his ACL while running after Bills quarterback Josh Allen and landing awkwardly on his knee. Davis will be out indefinitely following surgery for a fractured jaw. The injury was suffered while tackling Bills running back Ray Davis. After leaving the game, he was evaluated and did not return.

    McNeill appeared in 14 games this season, recording 25 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks. Davis had two interceptions and 56 total tackles in 13 games this season, his first in Detroit.

    The Lions' defense has already been without Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Marcus Davenport, and Derrick Barnes.

  • Liz Roscher

    Positive update from Dolphins on Grant DuBose after scary head injury

    Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose took scary hit to the head against the Texans on Sunday. He was down on the field for several minutes and paramedics had to cut his jersey off him before he was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

    Thankfully, the Dolphins shared a positive update on Monday morning.

  • Liz Roscher

    49ers reportedly plan to suspend De'Vondre Campbell for rest of season

    Niners linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who refused to go into Thursday night's 12-6 loss to the Rams, will reportedly be suspended for the final three games of the season.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bills need Josh Allen playing at MVP level after giving up 40+ points again

    Here are Yahoo Sports senior NFL analyst Nate Tice and NFL writer Charles McDonald reacting to the Bills' 48-42 win over the Lions, Buffalo's second straight game scoring 40+ points while also allowing 40+ points. QB Josh Allen's play is more important to the Bills than ever before, since their defense can't seem to stop opposing teams from scoring.

    Hear the full conversation on “Football 301” - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bills' win over Lions highlights strengths and issues for both teams

    The Bills and Lions facing off on Sunday was perhaps the most anticipated game of Week 15. Two of the top teams in the NFL and their high-powered offenses going toe-to-toe? That's a must-watch.

    Buffalo emerged with the 48-42 win, but the matchup showed that even the best teams have problems that can (and likely will) hamper them as both seek the first Super Bowl victory in their respective franchise histories.