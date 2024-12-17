Advertisement
NFL news, injury updates: Seahawks QB Geno Smith gets positive update as Lions are decimated by injuries

The Lions fell in a shootout to the Bills on Sunday while losing three more defensive players

ryan young
Staff writer

Three more teams officially clinched playoff berths on Sunday, leaving just a handful of open spots left across the board for teams as the NFL regular season starts to wrap up.

The Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings all earned postseason spots on Sunday despite the Steelers actually losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Vikings not playing. The Vikings will wrap up Week 15 of the season in one of two games on Monday night.

While the playoff picture is starting to come together, some teams — including both the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks — may be in trouble.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was optimistic Monday when discussing quarterback Geno Smith's knee injury from Sunday night. Smith left with the injury in the third quarter and didn't return to the game that the Packers won, 30-13.

MacDonald didn't offer clarity on a specific diagnosis, but said that "structurally, it's all there." He believes that Smith will practice this week and has a chance to play in Week 16 against the Vikings.

"A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests, Macdonald said. "Geno's a beast, man. He's in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he's still feeling it. But this guy's tough as nails.

"Hopefully we'll see him practice throughout the week. Optimistic that he'll be ready for the game."

Smith suffered the injury on an awkward hit to his lower leg while he was in the air.

Smith didn't return to the game, and the Seahawks went with Sam Howell the rest of the way. Smith's status is key as the Seahawks dropped into a first-place tie with the Rams in and NFC West where the second-place team isn't projected to make the playoffs.

The Detroit Lions lost a shootout to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which snapped an 11-game win streak for what could very easily be the best team the city has seen in decades.

But it wasn't the loss that was the tough part for the Lions. It was the injuries that kept piling up. The Lions lost both cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Khalil Dorsey to injuries in the game. Davis went down with a jaw injury that will have him out six weeks, and defensive lineman Alim McNeill tore his ACL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Running back David Montgomery is out for the season, according to head coach Dan Campbell, with a torn MCL that will require surgery.

Those injuries come after a string of injuries elsewhere that have already plagued their defense, including to defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker Alex Anzalone, to name just a few.

The team, whether Campbell wants to admit it's a factor or not, is incredibly beaten up. With the regular season winding down and the Lions vying for the top spot in the NFC, injuries just keep coming.

  • Jason Owens

  • Jason Owens

    Chiefs waive former 1st-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

    The Kansas City Chiefs have waived running back and former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

    The Chiefs announced the decision Monday afternoon. Shortly before the announcement, Edwards-Helaire released a statement on social media addressing the Chiefs, Kansas City and the team's fans.

    "Love ya KC!" Edwards-Helaire wrote. "A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true! To Chiefs Kingdom, its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love!"

    Edwards-Helaire has not played in a game this season. He previously announced on July 29 that he's been living with PTSD related to a fatal self-defense shooting he was involved in while he was in college. He was placed on the non-football illness list prior to Week 1.

    For more, read here.

  • Jason Owens

    Ravens, WR Diontae Johnson 'mutually' agree to 'excuse' him from team activities

    Diontae Johnson and the Baltimore Ravens are taking a break.

    The Ravens announced Monday that Johnson has been excused from team activities in the aftermath of a one-game suspension for his refusal to enter a game. The Ravens announced Johnson's status in a one-sentence statement.

    "We have mutually agreed with Diontae Johnson to excuse him from team activities this week," the statement reads.

    For more, read here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs could miss eight months following knee surgery

    The Cowboys are hoping cornerback Trevon Diggs' recovery will allow him to return for the start of the 2025 season.

    Diggs will miss the rest of this season with a knee injury and according to executive vice president Stephen Jones it's “a new injury that has to do with cartilage.”

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that recovery time could be around eight months.

    Diggs will need surgery and he's not expected to take part in training camp, Jones said.

    “I don’t think he’ll be a player during training camp. I think his timeline is going to be right about the start of the season."

    Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) during a Monday night NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
  • Sean Leahy

    Browns potentially facing another QB change for Week 16

    Jameis Winston has thrown eight interceptions in the last three games, which has led Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to ponder whether to make a change at quarterback.

    Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered Cleveland's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs on in the fourth quarter and went 4-for-9 for 18 yards and an interception. He has yet to start a game this season and has made three appearances.

    Stefanski said Monday he wasn't ready to name a starter for their Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Sean Leahy

    Panthers WR Xavier Legette could be out for season with groin injury

    Legette injured his groin during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie wide receiver is considered "week-to-week," according to Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

    Legette will not play this week and could possibly be done for the season.

    "We're still doing all the work-up on that, we'll give you a better picture on that in the next couple of days," Canales said.

  • Sean Leahy

    Colts WR Alec Pierce enters concussion protocol

    Pierce did not catch any balls on four targets during Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

    Pierce was injured in the second quarter after an incomplete pass in the end zone. He headed straight to the locker room as was later ruled out.

    Thorugh 14 games, Pierce has 645 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 29 receptions.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    49ers suspend LB De'Vondre Campbell for rest of season

    The 49ers have decided to suspend Campbell for three games, which would finish his season. The team announced the decision on Monday afternoon with a statement from general manager John Lynch.

    "We have suspended De'Vondre Campbell Sr. for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team," Lynch said in the statement. "We will have no further comment on the matter."

    The reason the 49ers have suspended Campbell instead of cutting him is to block him from joining any other team for the rest of this season. Teams can suspend players up to four games for detrimental conduct.

    Read more here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Bengals DE Sam Hubbard out for season after injuring PCL during TD catch

    According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard will miss the rest of the season after injuring his PCL during a touchdown catch in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Tennessee Titans.

    Hubbard's two-yard reception came during his sixth offensive snap of the season with the Bengals in a third-and-goal situation.

    “Obviously I'm disappointed the way the play turned out physically for him, but just happy for him to go out there and help the team by any means necessary,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

    Hubbard recorded 41 total tackles, two sacks and an interception in 14 games this season for the Bengals.

    Per SI's Jay Morrison, that moment could also be the final one of Hubbard's seven-year Bengals career. He is due $9.5 million next season and if the team cuts him the Bengals would save $7.5 million.

  • Detroit RB David Montgomery reportedly out indefinitely with MCL injury

    The Lions can't catch a break: After a slew of defensive injuries, Detroit has added running back David Montgomery to the list of players who were hurt in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

    Montgomery will reportedly be out indefinitely after suffering an MCL tear on Sunday. The 27-year-old running back will undergo additional testing and will get a second opinion about the injury, but it's possible that his season is over.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Raiders set to start Desmond Ridder vs. Falcons on MNF: Report

  • Sean Leahy

    Lions lose DL Alim McNeill (ACL), CB Carlton Davis (jaw) to injury

    Dan Campbell's suspicion was correct and the Detroit Lions will be missing two key pieces of their defense following injuries to defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Carlton Davis III during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

    McNeill is out for the year after tearing his ACL while running after Bills quarterback Josh Allen and landing awkwardly on his knee. Davis will be out indefinitely following surgery for a fractured jaw. The injury was suffered while tackling Bills running back Ray Davis. After leaving the game, he was evaluated and did not return.

    McNeill appeared in 14 games this season, recording 25 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks. Davis had two interceptions and 56 total tackles in 13 games this season, his first in Detroit.

    The Lions' defense has already been without Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Marcus Davenport, and Derrick Barnes.

  • Liz Roscher

    Positive update from Dolphins on Grant DuBose after scary head injury

    Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose took scary hit to the head against the Texans on Sunday. He was down on the field for several minutes and paramedics had to cut his jersey off him before he was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

    Thankfully, the Dolphins shared a positive update on Monday morning.

  • Liz Roscher

    49ers reportedly plan to suspend De'Vondre Campbell for rest of season

    Niners linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who refused to go into Thursday night's 12-6 loss to the Rams, will reportedly be suspended for the final three games of the season.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bills need Josh Allen playing at MVP level after giving up 40+ points again

  • Liz Roscher

    Bills' win over Lions highlights strengths and issues for both teams

    The Bills and Lions facing off on Sunday was perhaps the most anticipated game of Week 15. Two of the top teams in the NFL and their high-powered offenses going toe-to-toe? That's a must-watch.

    Buffalo emerged with the 48-42 win, but the matchup showed that even the best teams have problems that can (and likely will) hamper them as both seek the first Super Bowl victory in their respective franchise histories.