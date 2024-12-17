NFL news, injury updates: Seahawks QB Geno Smith gets positive update as Lions are decimated by injuries

Three more teams officially clinched playoff berths on Sunday, leaving just a handful of open spots left across the board for teams as the NFL regular season starts to wrap up.
The Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings all earned postseason spots on Sunday despite the Steelers actually losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Vikings not playing. The Vikings will wrap up Week 15 of the season in one of two games on Monday night.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was optimistic Monday when discussing quarterback Geno Smith's knee injury from Sunday night. Smith left with the injury in the third quarter and didn't return to the game that the Packers won, 30-13.
MacDonald didn't offer clarity on a specific diagnosis, but said that "structurally, it's all there." He believes that Smith will practice this week and has a chance to play in Week 16 against the Vikings.
"A lot of positive, optimistic signs coming out of the tests, Macdonald said. "Geno's a beast, man. He's in here working out in the morning, working through it. I know he's still feeling it. But this guy's tough as nails.
"Hopefully we'll see him practice throughout the week. Optimistic that he'll be ready for the game."
Smith suffered the injury on an awkward hit to his lower leg while he was in the air.
Smith suffered the injury on an awkward hit to his lower leg while he was in the air.
Smith didn't return to the game, and the Seahawks went with Sam Howell the rest of the way. Smith's status is key as the Seahawks dropped into a first-place tie with the Rams in and NFC West where the second-place team isn't projected to make the playoffs.
Lions facing even more injuries
The Detroit Lions lost a shootout to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which snapped an 11-game win streak for what could very easily be the best team the city has seen in decades.
Running back David Montgomery is out for the season, according to head coach Dan Campbell, with a torn MCL that will require surgery.
Those injuries come after a string of injuries elsewhere that have already plagued their defense, including to defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker Alex Anzalone, to name just a few.

Edwards-Helaire has not played in a game this season. He previously announced on July 29 that he's been living with PTSD related to a fatal self-defense shooting he was involved in while he was in college. He was placed on the non-football illness list prior to Week 1.
Edwards-Helaire has not played in a game this season. He previously announced on July 29 that he's been living with PTSD related to a fatal self-defense shooting he was involved in while he was in college. He was placed on the non-football illness list prior to Week 1.
Ravens, WR Diontae Johnson 'mutually' agree to 'excuse' him from team activities
Diontae Johnson and the Baltimore Ravens are taking a break.
The Ravens announced Monday that Johnson has been excused from team activities in the aftermath of a one-game suspension for his refusal to enter a game. The Ravens announced Johnson's status in a one-sentence statement.
"We have mutually agreed with Diontae Johnson to excuse him from team activities this week," the statement reads.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs could miss eight months following knee surgery
The Cowboys are hoping cornerback Trevon Diggs' recovery will allow him to return for the start of the 2025 season.
Diggs will miss the rest of this season with a knee injury and according to executive vice president Stephen Jones it's “a new injury that has to do with cartilage.”
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that recovery time could be around eight months.
Diggs will need surgery and he's not expected to take part in training camp, Jones said.
“I don’t think he’ll be a player during training camp. I think his timeline is going to be right about the start of the season."
Sean Leahy
Browns potentially facing another QB change for Week 16
Jameis Winston has thrown eight interceptions in the last three games, which has led Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to ponder whether to make a change at quarterback.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered Cleveland's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs on in the fourth quarter and went 4-for-9 for 18 yards and an interception. He has yet to start a game this season and has made three appearances.
Stefanski said Monday he wasn't ready to name a starter for their Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sean Leahy
Panthers WR Xavier Legette could be out for season with groin injury
Legette injured his groin during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie wide receiver is considered "week-to-week," according to Panthers head coach Dave Canales.
Legette will not play this week and could possibly be done for the season.
"We're still doing all the work-up on that, we'll give you a better picture on that in the next couple of days," Canales said.
An injury update Monday..
Dave Canales said WR Xavier Legette is week-to-week right now with a groin injury.
Legette is likely out this week, but says he'd love to see him finish out the season #Panthers
"We have suspended De'Vondre Campbell Sr. for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team," Lynch said in the statement. "We will have no further comment on the matter."
The reason the 49ers have suspended Campbell instead of cutting him is to block him from joining any other team for the rest of this season. Teams can suspend players up to four games for detrimental conduct.
Raiders set to start Desmond Ridder vs. Falcons on MNF: Report
Raiders QB Desmond Ridder is expected to start tonight vs. the Falcons. Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell is listed as questionable and is expected to work out pregame to see if he can play, but Ridder is expected to start for now.
Lions lose DL Alim McNeill (ACL), CB Carlton Davis (jaw) to injury
Dan Campbell's suspicion was correct and the Detroit Lions will be missing two key pieces of their defense following injuries to defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Carlton Davis III during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
McNeill is out for the year after tearing his ACL while running after Bills quarterback Josh Allen and landing awkwardly on his knee. Davis will be out indefinitely following surgery for a fractured jaw. The injury was suffered while tackling Bills running back Ray Davis. After leaving the game, he was evaluated and did not return.
McNeill appeared in 14 games this season, recording 25 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks. Davis had two interceptions and 56 total tackles in 13 games this season, his first in Detroit.
The Lions' defense has already been without Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Marcus Davenport, and Derrick Barnes.
The challenges keep coming for the #Lions defense: — DL Alim McNeill has suffered a torn ACL, ending his season. — CB Carlton Davis has fractured his jaw and is out 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/qHPq1gkvPN
Thankfully, the Dolphins shared a positive update on Monday morning.
An update on the status of Dolphins WR Grant DuBose:
After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight. He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains…
Bills need Josh Allen playing at MVP level after giving up 40+ points again
Here are Yahoo Sports senior NFL analyst Nate Tice and NFL writer Charles McDonald reacting to the Bills' 48-42 win over the Lions, Buffalo's second straight game scoring 40+ points while also allowing 40+ points. QB Josh Allen's play is more important to the Bills than ever before, since their defense can't seem to stop opposing teams from scoring.
Bills' win over Lions highlights strengths and issues for both teams
The Bills and Lions facing off on Sunday was perhaps the most anticipated game of Week 15. Two of the top teams in the NFL and their high-powered offenses going toe-to-toe? That's a must-watch.
Buffalo emerged with the 48-42 win, but the matchup showed that even the best teams have problems that can (and likely will) hamper them as both seek the first Super Bowl victory in their respective franchise histories.
The Bills won on the back of another Josh Allen superhero performance, but they gave up 42 points — 21 of which were scored in the 4th quarter. Their defense couldn't stop a late onslaught from the Lions, which is definitely a problem.
They had no easy buttons with Pickens out and really no downfield presence. If the Steelers aren’t running the ball well, which is most weeks, and they don’t have Pickens, they don’t really have much going on.