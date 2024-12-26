Advertisement
NFL news, injury updates: Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol, Josh Allen loses feeling in throwing hand

Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also suffered a rib injury in loss to the Commanders

yahoo sports staff

The NFC playoff chase took a dynamic turn when the Washington Commanders claimed a statement 36-33 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The win kept Washington in the hunt for an NFC East title and the loss all but dashed any hopes Philadelphia had of the NFC's No. 1 seed.

But the Eagles may have lost more than that after starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was knocked out of the game with a concussion, and backup Kenny Pickett suffering a rib injury in the loss. Losing Hurts for any amount of time would be a massive blow to the Eagles, but Pickett missing time also could put a division title — and possibly more — in serious jeopardy.

As of Thursday, Hurts remains in concussion protocol, Pickett remains limited in practice and quarterback Ian Book has been signed from the practice squad.

Elsewhere around the league on the injury front, Josh Allen suffered a hand injury in the Bills' win over the Patriots, and looking forward to Christmas Day, the Steelers could get George Pickens back, just in time for a visit from the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who'll be looking to lock down the AFC's No. 1 seed with a yuletide win.

As you may recall, Carson Wentz had the inside track to the 2017 NFL MVP award when a late-season injury cost him the rest of the year. A couple of unlikely wins and a "Philly Special" later, and backup Nick Foles was the toast of the town, helping to bring the Eagles their first and only Super Bowl title. After Jalen Hurts went down on Sunday in Washington, Kenny Pickett filled in, and almost helped Philly run their win streak to 10. Now a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Eagles' quarterback room coming out of Week 16.

Coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday that Hurts remains in concussion protocol, leaving his status in doubt as the Cowboys look ahead to Week 17 against the Cowboys. Pickett did have X-rays after the game, and while he didn't reveal what they found, he told reporters that he thinks he'll be ready for next week.

After Buffalo improved to 12-3 with its comeback win over the Patriots, Josh Allen told CBS Sports that he had "no feeling" in his right hand during the game after taking a helmet to his throwing elbow. He finished the game 16-for-29 for 154 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. The Bills have already won the AFC East, and would need two Chiefs losses to have a chance at the No. 1 seed that Kansas City can lock up on Christmas Day with a win, while the Bills don't play until Sunday in Week 17 (vs. Jets).

What a Christmas present it will be in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers' leading receiver has missed the team's past three games with a hamstring injury, and the club has dropped two of three, including a loss on Saturday to Baltimore. He was officially taken off the injury report on Tuesday, so he will play against the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh could have won the AFC North in that game, but now the path is a little trickier. If the Steelers win out, they'll take the division, but that'd mean knocking off the back-to-back defending champion Chiefs. Having Pickens back — and also possibly Larry Ogunjobi, Donte Jackson and DeShon Elliott — will go a long way toward winning the division for an eighth time under Mike Tomlin.

  • Featured
    Sean Leahy

    Week 17 NFL playoff clinching scenarios

    AFC

    CLINCHED:

    Buffalo Bills (12-3) – AFC East

    Houston Texans (9-6) – AFC South

    Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) – AFC West

    Baltimore Ravens (10-5) – playoff berth

    Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) – playoff berth

    Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5); Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix

    Kansas City clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

    1. KC win or tie

    2. BUF loss or tie

    Denver Broncos (9-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

    Denver clinches a playoff berth with:

    1. DEN win or tie

    Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at New England Patriots (3-12); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

    Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:

    1. LAC win or tie

    2. MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

    NFC

    CLINCHED:

    Detroit Lions (13-2) – playoff berth

    Green Bay Packers (11-4) – playoff berth

    Minnesota Vikings (13-2) – playoff berth

    Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) – playoff berth

    Detroit Lions (13-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

    Detroit clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

    1. DET win + MIN loss

    Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

    Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

    1. PHI win or tie

    2. WAS loss or tie

    Atlanta Falcons (8-7) at Washington Commanders (10-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

    Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:

    1. ATL win + TB loss

    Los Angeles Rams (9-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-8); Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

    Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

    1. LAR win + SEA loss or tie

    2. LAR win + LAR clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over SEA

    3. LAR tie + SEA loss

    (Note: LAR clinches strength of victory over SEA with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE)

    Washington Commanders (10-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (8-7); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

    Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

    1. WAS win or tie

    2. TB loss or tie

  • Sean Leahy

    QB Teddy Bridgewater re-joining Lions

    The veteran quarterback, who retired after last season and coached his alma mater to a Florida state title this month, is signing back with the Lions, who he played for last season.

    "To be able to add somebody back here that's got experience," said Lions head coach DanCampbell on Thursday. "He's staying in shape, he's throwing. It just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that's great for our team, he's great for the position. Doesn't mean we're disappointed in [Hendon] Hooker. That's not what this means. It just means this gives us somebody that's played a lot in the NFL. It'll be good to get him back in the fold with us."

    Bridgewater has been signed to the active roster and will join Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker in the Lions' quarterback room.

    Read more on Bridgewater's NFL return here.

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 16: Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) recently told the press that he would retire at the end of the season. Bridgewater talks with teammate during the second half of the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 16, 2023. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
  • Sean Leahy

    Eagles QB Jalen Hurts still in concussion protocol

    Backup Kenny Pickett has been limited with a rib injury. The Eagles have signed quarterback Ian Book to the practice squad.

  • Sean Leahy

    Dolphins edge rusher Shaq Barrett waived, could be eligible to play if he goes unclaimed

    Veteran edge rusher Shaq Barrett, who announced his retirement before the 2024 season, but expressed a desire to play again last month, has been waived by the Dolphins, opening the door for him to return to the field should he sign on with another team.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barrett is being waived from the Reserve Retired List and should he clear waivers on Friday, he'll be free to play this season. But if a team claims him, he will be ineligible to return this season.

    “We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL,” said Barrett’s agent Drew Rosenhaus to Schefter. “Hopefully he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”

    Barrett signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February. He was due to be paid a $15.04 million option bonus if the Bucs hadn't cut him before the new league year began in March. Miami signed him two weeks later.

    In his five seasons with the Bucs, Barrett was named to two Pro Bowls, played on four playoff teams and won Super Bowl LV (2021) in Tampa Bay's home stadium. During the 2020 postseason, he had three sacks against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship and added one more versus the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

    Barrett led the NFL with 19 1/2 sacks in 2019, adding 58 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits. He reached double-digit sacks in one more season, compiling 10 in 2021.

    TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaq Barrett (7) looks out towards the field during the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 26, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Sean Leahy

    Bills' offensive line gifts QB Josh Allen monogrammed necklace

  • Sean Leahy

    Inactives for Bears, Seahawks

    Several players will be missing Thursday Night Football this week.

  • Ryan Young

    Russell Wilson's gift to his offensive line

    Russell Wilson went all out for his offensive line this Christmas. He got them:

    • A $10,000 Airbnb gift card

    • A Louis Vuitton duffel bag in Steelers colors

    • Custom Steelers Good Man Brand shoes

    • A bottle of his wife Ciara’s TenToOne Rum

  • Ryan Young

    George Pickens good to go vs. Chiefs

    George Pickens is good to go for tomorrow's game against the Chiefs. He's officially off the Steelers' injury report after dealing with a hamstring injury.

    Justin Fields, however, is questionable with an abdominal injury.

  • Ryan Young

    Chase Brown wins Salvation Army appeal

    Chase Brown won't be fined for his Salvation Army jump after all. The NFL tried to fine Brown more than $5,000 for jumping into the iconic kettle after he scored a touchdown against the Cowboys earlier this month.

    Brown didn't know he was going to get hit with a fine, either.

    "Do I really?" Brown responded when told by reporters. "I hope not... Like big fine?"

    When asked if the fine would be worth it, Brown joked, "No! Definitely not. I don't make enough money for that s**t."

  • Ryan Young

    Christian Watson could play vs. Vikings

    After leaving last night's win over the Saints early, the Packers got some good news on Christian Watson. The wide receiver is dealing with "just a bruise" in his left knee, and could play on Sunday against the Vikings.

    That game will be critical in both the NFC North and NFC playoff race.

  • Ryan Young

    Jets OT Olu Fashanu avoids surgery

    His season is already over, but this is a very positive update for Olu Fashanu.

  • Sean Leahy

    Chiefs rule out two, DL Chris Jones questionable vs. Steelers

    DB Chamarri Conner and T D.J. Humphries will miss the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Steelers after being ruled out on Tuesday.

    T Jawaan Taylor and DL Chris Jones are listed as questionable.

    Jones suffered a calf injury during Kansas City's win over the Houston Texans on Saturday. Taylor left the Texans game with a knee injury and did not return in the third quarter.

  • Sean Leahy

    No concerns for Patrick Mahomes' ankle for Steelers game

    Despite the short week and an early game on Christmas Day, the Kansas City Chiefs aren't concerned about the status of Mahomes for the game against the Steelers.

    Mahomes injured his ankle in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, but showed no signs of it affecting his play during a win over the Houston Texans six days later where he went 28-for-41 for 260 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes also picked up 33 yards on the ground and scored on a 15-yard scamper.

    "Obviously the body's going to be sore just with a short week and everything like that, but I think the ankle should be in a better place," Mahomes said Monday. "We'll see in practice [Monday], but as far as how I felt after this game compared to the one before, I'm definitely in a lot better place.''

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from Houston Texans pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Texans, 27-19. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from Houston Texans pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Texans, 27-19. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Sean Leahy

    49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) out for rest of season

    Out of playoff contention, 49ers LT Trent Williams will miss the final two games of the season as he deals with an ankle injury.

    "(He) hasn't been able to improve enough to get him out there," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "We don't see that happening enough in these two weeks, especially the situation we're in."

    The 49ers have been without Williams, an 11-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-team All-Pro, for their last five games.

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers runs onto the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
  • Sean Leahy

    Steelers WR George Pickens a full participant in Monday's practice

    Pickens has missed the past two games due to a hamstring injury. He leads the team in receptions (55), targets (90), receiving yards (850) and has scored three touchdowns this season.

    The Steelers have a quick turnaround following Saturday's defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. They will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, Christmas Day, at home at 1 p.m. ET.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Nick Sirianni confirms that Jalen Hurts is in concussion protocol

    Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn't have any medical updates regarding injured quarterback Jalen Hurts after Sunday's loss to the Commanders, but confirmed on Monday that Hurts remains in concussion protocol after injuring his head against Washington.

    The Eagles finished the game with backup Kenny Pickett at quarterback and lost to fall a game behind the Lions and Vikings in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Hurts' status will remain of significant interest as the Eagles prepare to face the Cowboys on Sunday.

  • Ryan Young

    NFL flexes Cowboys-Eagles out for Vikings-Packers

    While it's America's Team that is getting the boot, the NFL made the right move here. The Cowboys-Eagles game set for Sunday will now kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The Packers-Vikings matchup — which will have serious playoff and NFC North implications — will take it's place in the 4:35 p.m. ET slot.

  • Ryan Young

    Tank Dell suffered dislocated knee, torn ACL

    After his gruesome injury in their loss to the Chiefs, Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is set for surgery and a long recovery. He dislocated his knee, tore his ACL and more, head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed on Monday.

    He's out for the rest of the year, and will now start working toward recovering in time for the start of next season. Dell, who is in his second season in the league, finished with 667 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 51 receptions.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Packers activating TE Luke Musgrave from IR for Monday's game vs. Saints

    Tight end Luke Musgrave, who hasn't played since Week 4, is being activated by the Green Bay Packers for their Monday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

    Musgrave, 24, injured his ankle when it was pinned underneath players during a tackle and eventually required surgery for a torn ligament.

    Last season, the tight end appeared in 11 games (starting nine), catching 34 passes (on 46 targets) for 352 yards and one touchdown. Before his injury, Musgrave had five receptions for 22 yards.

  • Liz Roscher

    Lions players were ecstatic after Eagles lost to Commanders

    Following the Lions win over the Bears on Sunday, Detroit players in the locker room turned their attention to the Eagles-Commanders matchup, which was coming to an end shortly after they finished their game.

    How do we know? Just listen to what happens in this clip of head coach Dan Campbell speaking to the media. You can hear Lions players celebrating in the background as the Eagles lost on a last-minute Commanders touchdown. With a win, the Eagles could have clinched the NFC East and made solid strides toward securing the No. 1 seed (and getting that all-important bye).

    But Philly's 36-33 loss makes it far easier for Detroit to sew up that No. 1 seed, and their players weren't shy about expressing their joy.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bears OT Braxton Jones has fractured ankle

    Braxton Jones of the Bears was carted off on Sunday during their loss to the Lions. According to Ian Rapoport, the offensive tackle has a fractured fibula, though luckily he avoided also fracturing his tibia. He should be back "long before training camp.

  • Liz Roscher

    What did Joe Burrow think of his unlikely TD pass to Tee Higgins?

    Joe Burrow talked about that incredible pass after the Bengals' 24-6 win over the Browns, and he had no idea how he'd pulled it off.

    "I was parallel. I don't know how I threw it, but that one was pretty cool," said Burrow.

    Then he followed up by giving all the credit to Tee Higgins for getting so open.

    "I need to do a better job at just picking my feet up in pocket," he said. "I don't know how Tee got so open. I'll have to see it on tape, but he obviously ran a great route and saw him open enough to try that throw and was able to execute it."

  • Liz Roscher

    Tee Higgins: Joe Burrow 'looked like Superman' when he threw wild TD pass

    One of the more incredible touchdowns on Sunday came from Bengals QB Joe Burrow. He threw — or tossed? — a pass to Tee Higgins as he was falling down, which Higgins caught for a TD.

    Higgins was asked about that TD after the game, but first let's take a look at that wild play.

    So what did Higgins say about Burrow and that touchdown pass?

    "Motherf****r looked like Superman when he threw it. I’m calling him Superman from this point forward. F*** Batman. Superman.”