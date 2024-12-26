NFL news, injury updates: Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol, Josh Allen loses feeling in throwing hand

Week 17 NFL playoff clinching scenarios
AFC
CLINCHED:
Buffalo Bills (12-3) – AFC East
Houston Texans (9-6) – AFC South
Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) – AFC West
Baltimore Ravens (10-5) – playoff berth
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) – playoff berth
Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5); Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix
Kansas City clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
KC win or tie
BUF loss or tie
Denver Broncos (9-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Denver clinches a playoff berth with:
DEN win or tie
Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at New England Patriots (3-12); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:
LAC win or tie
MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
Detroit Lions (13-2) – playoff berth
Green Bay Packers (11-4) – playoff berth
Minnesota Vikings (13-2) – playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) – playoff berth
Detroit Lions (13-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Detroit clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
DET win + MIN loss
Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
PHI win or tie
WAS loss or tie
Atlanta Falcons (8-7) at Washington Commanders (10-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:
ATL win + TB loss
Los Angeles Rams (9-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-8); Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:
LAR win + SEA loss or tie
LAR win + LAR clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over SEA
LAR tie + SEA loss
(Note: LAR clinches strength of victory over SEA with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE)
Washington Commanders (10-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (8-7); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Washington clinches a playoff berth with:
WAS win or tie
TB loss or tie