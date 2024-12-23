NFL news, injury updates: Jalen Hurts knocked out of Week 16 loss with concussion, Josh Allen loses feeling in throwing hand

The NFC playoff chase took a dynamic turn when the Washington Commanders claimed a statement victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, 36-33 in Week 16. The win kept Washington in the hunt for an NFC East title and the loss all-but dashed any hopes Philadelphia had of the NFC's No. 1 seed. But they may have lost more than that with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts knocked out of the game with a concussion, and backup Kenny Pickett suffering a rib injury in the loss. Losing Hurts for any amount of time would be a massive blow to the Eagles, but Pickett missing time also could put a division title — and possible more — in serious jeopardy.

Elsewhere around the league on the injury front, Josh Allen siffered a hand injury in the Bills' win over the Patriots and looking forward to the Christmas Day, Wednesday start to Week 17, the Steelers could get George Pickens back, just in time for a visit from the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs, who'll be looking to lock down the AFC's No. 1 seed with a yuletide win.

Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett injuries cause questions at QB in Philadelphia

As you may recall, Carson Wentz had the inside track to the 2017 NFL MVP award when a late-season injury cost him the rest of the year. A couple of unlikely wins and a "Philly Special" later, and backup Nick Foles was to toast of the town, helping to bring the Eagles their first an only Super Bowl title. After Jalen Hurts went down on Sunday in Washington, Kenny Pickett filled in, and almost helped Philly run thier win streak to 10. Now a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Eagles' quarterback room coming out of Week 16.

Coach Nick Siriani didn't have an update on Hurts' condition after the game, but he'd need to clear the five-step concussion protocol to play in Week 17 against the Cowboys. Pickett did have x-rays after the game, and while he didn't reveal what they found, he told reporters that he thinks he'll be ready for next week.

Josh Allen lost feeling in his throwing hand in win over Patriots

After Buffalo improved to 12-3 with their comeback over the Patriots, Josh Allen told CBS Sports that he had "no feeling" in his right hand during the game after taking a helmet to his throwing elbow. He did finish the game 16-for-29 for 154 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. The Bills have already won the AFC East, and would need two Chiefs losses to have a chance at the No. 1 seed that Kansas City can lock up on Christmas Day with a win, while the Bills don't play (vs. Jets) until Sunday in Week 17.

"Got a helmet to the funny bone. I went to throw the next one, and I had no feeling in the hand. Came out a little wobbly."



- Josh Allen to @EvanWashburn on what happened to his throwing hand pic.twitter.com/bA312VmkU9 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 23, 2024

George Pickens could be back for Steelers vs. Chiefs

What a Christmas present it would be in Pittsburgh. The Steelers' leading receiver has missed the team's past three games with a hamstring injury, and the club has dropped two of three, including a loss on Saturday to Baltimore. Pittsburgh could have won the AFC North in that game, but now the path is a little trickier. If the Steelers win out, they'll take the division, meaning taking down the two-time defending champions who also have the best record in the NFL. Having Pickens back — and also possibly Larry Ogunjobi, Donte Jackson and DeShon Elliott — could go a long way toward winning the division for an eighth time under Mike Tomlin.