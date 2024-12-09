NFL news, injury updates: Derek Carr, Aidan O'Connell both leave early with injuries as Eagles clinch playoff spot

The playoff field is starting to take shape as Week 14 of the NFL season winds down.

The Philadelphia Eagles officially earned a postseason spot on Sunday afternoon after their win against the Carolina Panthers. That made them the second NFC team to make it in, along with the Detroit Lions. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs — who won their ninth consecutive division title on Sunday night with a bank-in kick — have earned spots in the AFC already.

Several teams were eliminated on Sunday, too, including the New York Jets. They’ve not been to the playoffs now since 2010, which is the longest active drought in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLB.

The Cowboys and Bengals, both of whom could use a win if they’re going to salvage their seasons, will officially wrap up Week 14 on Monday night.

Saints’ Derek Carr leaves early with hand injury

Derek Carr’s season may be over.

The Saints quarterback left their win over the New York Giants early on Sunday after he landed directly on his left wrist and arm. Carr was scrambling for a first down when he hurdled over three other players, and he remained down on the field clearly in a lot of pain before he walked off.

Carr didn’t return, and the Saints fear he fractured his hand. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined, or if he will be able to make a return to the field later this season.

While the Saints have won three of their last four games, they sit at just 5-8 on the season. Without Carr down the stretch, securing a playoff berth will likely be incredibly difficult.

Aidan O’Connell carted off

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell was carted off the field in their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with a leg injury. While we’re still waiting on more information and tests to come back, coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that it “doesn’t look good.”

O’Connell was shoved in the back late by Bucs defensive end Calijah Kancey while scrambling. Kancey hit O’Connell two steps after O’Connell got rid of the ball, but he somehow didn’t draw a penalty.

Gene Steratore says Calijah Kancey should have been flagged for an obvious roughing the passer penalty. Tough look for the Bucs.



Aiden O’Connell was carted off after this hit. Desmond Ridder is in at QB. pic.twitter.com/NUtndxHFrS — The Pewter Plank (@ThePewterPlank) December 8, 2024

O’Connell’s leg was put into an air cast and he was carted off the field. Desmond Ridder came in to replace him.

The injury is just the latest for the Raiders at quarterback this season. On the bright side, though, they are currently on track to earn the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next spring. That has to count for something.