NFL: National Football League roundup

FILE PHOTO: Dec 13, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) tries to avoid the sack by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman (77) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

(The Sports Xchange) - Former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman was suspended six games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Hageman is being disciplined for a March 2016 arrest on domestic violence charges involving his then-girlfriend.

He was placed on the commissioner's exempt list on the day of the league-wide cutdown to 53 players and then waived by the Falcons two days later.

Hageman, a second-round pick in 2014, had 18 tackles and two sacks last season.

- - -

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hold a hearing on Oct. 2 to hear arguments on the NFL emergency motion in the case of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott received a preliminary injunction on Sept. 18 that allowed him to continue to play despite the NFL handing him a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The NFL is seeking to have Elliott serve his suspension immediately. The hearing will take place in New Orleans.

The date of the hearing assures that the running back can play against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday and against the Los Angeles Rams the following Sunday.

- - -

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans but insists he will play.

Gronkowski has been bothered by a groin injury and declared it was "nothing serious."

Receiver Danny Amendola is also listed as questionable. He missed last Sunday's game against New Orleans due to a concussion.

Running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) was ruled out of the contest.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion), receivers Phillip Dorsett (knee) and Chris Hogan (knee), cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (groin) and Eric Rowe (groin), middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower, outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (thumb), safety Nate Ebner (shoulder) and special teams ace Matthew Slater (hamstring) are also questionable.

- - -

Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford will miss his second consecutive game due to an injury to his left knee when the Vikings host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

- - -

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams did not make the trip to London because of a lingering foot injury, coach John Harbaugh said.

The injury kept Williams out of practice this week in preparation for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

- - -

Defensive end Myles Garrett is doubtful and outside linebacker Jamie Collins is out for Week 3 when the Cleveland Browns visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Collins suffered a concussion against the Ravens last week and did not clear the head injury protocol during the past week of practice.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, is likely to miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury.

- - -

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a back injury.

- - -

Atlanta Falcons right tackle Ryan Schraeder has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions due to a concussion.

Players previously ruled out for the Falcons include linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring) and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw (ankle). Running back Terron Ward (neck, shoulder) also was declared out.

- - -

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Kalil is bothered by a neck injury, and center Tyler Larsen will make his second consecutive start.

- - -

Philadelphia Eagles safety Corey Graham was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury, halting his streak of playing in 159 consecutive games.

Starting cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle), safety Jaylen Waktins (hamstring) and defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao (wrist) also were ruled out of the contest.

- - -

The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Matt Jones to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Friday and waived guard Ian Silberman.