NFL to move Rams-Vikings game out of Los Angeles area to Arizona if wildfires force shift

As immensely destructive wildfires continue to rage through the greater Los Angeles area, the NFL has already put together an alternate plan in the event Monday night's game between the NFC West champion Rams and Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium, which is in neighboring Inglewood, cannot be safely played.

"The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires," read a statement distributed by the league Wednesday night.

"We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA."

Rams players have offered their support on social media, wideout Cooper Kupp posting Wednesday on X: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires. Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances."

Thank you to all of the first responders! God bless the families impacted! — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) January 8, 2025

If a change is necessary, it wouldn't be the first time the NFL had moved a Monday night game out of the Southern California region due to wildfires. A contest between the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins in October of 2003 had to be shifted to Tempe, Arizona, then the home of the Cardinals. The displaced Chargers lost 26-10.

join us in supporting our community » https://t.co/bCAjrAmhxf pic.twitter.com/Ev4BayFzsO — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 8, 2025

The Bolts, who left San Diego in 2017 and are now based in LA, could again experience a disruption ahead of their wild-card game Saturday afternoon in Houston against the AFC South champion Texans.

