NFL mock draft roundup: Where experts say Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward will be drafted

ayrton ostly, usa today
Thanksgiving week is upon us in the NFL. As the calendar nears December, fans and teams have a solid understanding of where their season is heading. Some franchises are sure-fire postseason contenders, others are in the hunt, and another group has their focus mostly on the offseason.

For that last group, one of the more exciting aspects of the offseason every year is the NFL draft. Over three days every year, the next crop of college football standouts make their way to the professional league and provide another group of potential stars.

The 2024 NFL draft spoiled a lot of fans with a quarterback-heavy first round, four of which are seeing significant playing time, as well as early standouts at wide receiver and offensive line. The 2025 class may not meet that standard but there are plenty of intriguing prospects.

Here's a look at what NFL draft experts at USA TODAY Sports, Pro Football Focus, 33rd Team, and CBS Sports are predicting for the first round.

2025 NFL mock draft roundup

Order is current entering Week 13 games.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • USA TODAY Sports: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

  • Pro Football Focus: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

  • 33rd Team: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

  • CBS Sports: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

2. New York Giants

  • USA TODAY Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

  • Pro Football Focus: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

  • 33rd Team: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

  • CBS Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

3. Las Vegas Raiders

  • USA TODAY Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

  • Pro Football Focus: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

  • 33rd Team: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

  • CBS Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

4. New England Patriots

  • USA TODAY Sports: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

  • Pro Football Focus: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

  • 33rd Team: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

  • CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

5. Carolina Panthers

  • USA TODAY Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

  • Pro Football Focus: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

  • 33rd Team: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

  • CBS Sports: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

6. Tennessee Titans

  • USA TODAY Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

  • Pro Football Focus: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

  • 33rd Team: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

  • CBS Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

7. New York Jets

  • USA TODAY Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

  • Pro Football Focus: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

  • 33rd Team: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

  • CBS Sports: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

8. Cleveland Browns

  • USA TODAY Sports: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

  • Pro Football Focus: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

  • 33rd Team: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

  • CBS Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

9. New Orleans Saints

  • USA TODAY Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

  • Pro Football Focus: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

  • 33rd Team: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

  • CBS Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

10. Cincinnati Bengals

  • USA TODAY Sports: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

  • Pro Football Focus: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

  • 33rd Team: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

  • CBS Sports: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

11. Dallas Cowboys

  • USA TODAY Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

  • Pro Football Focus: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

  • 33rd Team: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

  • CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

12. Chicago Bears

  • USA TODAY Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

  • Pro Football Focus: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

  • 33rd Team: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

  • CBS Sports: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

13. Indianapolis Colts

  • USA TODAY Sports: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

  • Pro Football Focus: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

  • 33rd Team: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

  • CBS Sports: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

14. Miami Dolphins

  • USA TODAY Sports: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

  • Pro Football Focus: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

  • 33rd Team: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

  • CBS Sports: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • USA TODAY Sports: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

  • Pro Football Focus: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

  • 33rd Team: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

  • CBS Sports: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

16. Los Angeles Rams

  • USA TODAY Sports: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

  • Pro Football Focus: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

  • 33rd Team: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

  • CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

17. San Francisco 49ers

  • USA TODAY Sports: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

  • Pro Football Focus: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

  • 33rd Team: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

  • CBS Sports: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

18. Arizona Cardinals

  • USA TODAY Sports: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

  • Pro Football Focus: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

  • 33rd Team: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

  • CBS Sports: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

19. Atlanta Falcons

  • USA TODAY Sports: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

  • Pro Football Focus: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

  • 33rd Team: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

  • CBS Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

20. Seattle Seahawks

  • USA TODAY Sports: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

  • Pro Football Focus: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

  • 33rd Team: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

  • CBS Sports: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

21. Washington Commanders

  • USA TODAY Sports: Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M

  • Pro Football Focus: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

  • 33rd Team: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

  • CBS Sports: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

22. Houston Texans

  • USA TODAY Sports: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

  • Pro Football Focus: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

  • 33rd Team: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

  • CBS Sports: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

23. Denver Broncos

  • USA TODAY Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

  • Pro Football Focus: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

  • 33rd Team: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

  • CBS Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

24. Los Angeles Chargers

  • USA TODAY Sports: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

  • Pro Football Focus: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

  • 33rd Team: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

  • CBS Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

25. Baltimore Ravens

  • USA TODAY Sports: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

  • Pro Football Focus: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

  • 33rd Team: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

  • CBS Sports: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • USA TODAY Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

  • Pro Football Focus: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

  • 33rd Team: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

  • CBS Sports: Daylen Everette, DB, Georgia

27. Green Bay Packers

  • USA TODAY Sports: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

  • Pro Football Focus: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

  • 33rd Team: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

  • CBS Sports: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

28. Minnesota Vikings

  • USA TODAY Sports: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

  • Pro Football Focus: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

  • 33rd Team: Mansoor Delane, CB, Virginia Tech

  • CBS Sports: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

29. Philadelphia Eagles

  • USA TODAY Sports: Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina

  • Pro Football Focus: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

  • 33rd Team: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

  • CBS Sports: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

30. Buffalo Bills

  • USA TODAY Sports: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

  • Pro Football Focus: Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss

  • 33rd Team: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

  • CBS Sports: LT Overton, DL, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs

  • USA TODAY Sports: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

  • Pro Football Focus: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

  • 33rd Team: Cameron Williams, OL, Texas

  • CBS Sports: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona

32. Detroit Lions

  • USA TODAY Sports: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

  • Pro Football Focus: LT Overton, DL, Alabama

  • 33rd Team: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

  • CBS Sports: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

2025 NFL draft: No. 1 overall pick odds

These mock drafts agree on the top pick but BetMGM's latest draft odds show a close trio of players at the top who could go first overall.

  1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (+165)

  2. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado (+300)

  3. Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (+900)

  4. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama (+2000)

  5. Will Campbell, OL, LSU (+2200)

