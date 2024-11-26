NFL mock draft roundup: Where experts say Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward will be drafted
Thanksgiving week is upon us in the NFL. As the calendar nears December, fans and teams have a solid understanding of where their season is heading. Some franchises are sure-fire postseason contenders, others are in the hunt, and another group has their focus mostly on the offseason.
For that last group, one of the more exciting aspects of the offseason every year is the NFL draft. Over three days every year, the next crop of college football standouts make their way to the professional league and provide another group of potential stars.
NFL power rankings Week 13: Ravens fly again, Chargers drop after loss
The 2024 NFL draft spoiled a lot of fans with a quarterback-heavy first round, four of which are seeing significant playing time, as well as early standouts at wide receiver and offensive line. The 2025 class may not meet that standard but there are plenty of intriguing prospects.
Here's a look at what NFL draft experts at USA TODAY Sports, Pro Football Focus, 33rd Team, and CBS Sports are predicting for the first round.
NFL Week 12 winners, losers: Giants headed for overhaul as misery multiplies?
2025 NFL mock draft roundup
Order is current entering Week 13 games.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
Pro Football Focus: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
33rd Team: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
CBS Sports: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
2. New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Pro Football Focus: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
33rd Team: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
CBS Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
3. Las Vegas Raiders
USA TODAY Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Pro Football Focus: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
33rd Team: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
CBS Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
4. New England Patriots
USA TODAY Sports: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Pro Football Focus: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
33rd Team: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
5. Carolina Panthers
USA TODAY Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Pro Football Focus: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
33rd Team: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
CBS Sports: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
6. Tennessee Titans
USA TODAY Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Pro Football Focus: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
33rd Team: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
CBS Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
7. New York Jets
USA TODAY Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Pro Football Focus: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
33rd Team: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
CBS Sports: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
8. Cleveland Browns
USA TODAY Sports: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Pro Football Focus: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
33rd Team: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
CBS Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
9. New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Pro Football Focus: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
33rd Team: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
CBS Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
10. Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Pro Football Focus: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
33rd Team: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
CBS Sports: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
11. Dallas Cowboys
USA TODAY Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Pro Football Focus: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
33rd Team: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
12. Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
Pro Football Focus: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
33rd Team: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
CBS Sports: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
13. Indianapolis Colts
USA TODAY Sports: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
Pro Football Focus: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
33rd Team: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
CBS Sports: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
14. Miami Dolphins
USA TODAY Sports: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Pro Football Focus: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
33rd Team: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
CBS Sports: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
USA TODAY Sports: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
Pro Football Focus: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
33rd Team: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
CBS Sports: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
16. Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
Pro Football Focus: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
33rd Team: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
17. San Francisco 49ers
USA TODAY Sports: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
Pro Football Focus: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
33rd Team: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
CBS Sports: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
18. Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Pro Football Focus: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
33rd Team: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
CBS Sports: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
19. Atlanta Falcons
USA TODAY Sports: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Pro Football Focus: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
33rd Team: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
CBS Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
20. Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
Pro Football Focus: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
33rd Team: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota
CBS Sports: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
21. Washington Commanders
USA TODAY Sports: Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M
Pro Football Focus: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota
33rd Team: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
CBS Sports: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota
22. Houston Texans
USA TODAY Sports: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
Pro Football Focus: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
33rd Team: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
CBS Sports: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
23. Denver Broncos
USA TODAY Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Pro Football Focus: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
33rd Team: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
CBS Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
24. Los Angeles Chargers
USA TODAY Sports: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Pro Football Focus: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
33rd Team: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
CBS Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
25. Baltimore Ravens
USA TODAY Sports: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Pro Football Focus: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
33rd Team: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
CBS Sports: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
26. Pittsburgh Steelers
USA TODAY Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Pro Football Focus: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
33rd Team: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
CBS Sports: Daylen Everette, DB, Georgia
27. Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Pro Football Focus: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
33rd Team: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
CBS Sports: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
28. Minnesota Vikings
USA TODAY Sports: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Pro Football Focus: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
33rd Team: Mansoor Delane, CB, Virginia Tech
CBS Sports: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
29. Philadelphia Eagles
USA TODAY Sports: Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina
Pro Football Focus: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
33rd Team: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
CBS Sports: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
30. Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Pro Football Focus: Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss
33rd Team: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
CBS Sports: LT Overton, DL, Alabama
31. Kansas City Chiefs
USA TODAY Sports: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
Pro Football Focus: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
33rd Team: Cameron Williams, OL, Texas
CBS Sports: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
32. Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
Pro Football Focus: LT Overton, DL, Alabama
33rd Team: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
CBS Sports: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
2025 NFL draft: No. 1 overall pick odds
These mock drafts agree on the top pick but BetMGM's latest draft odds show a close trio of players at the top who could go first overall.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (+165)
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado (+300)
Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (+900)
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama (+2000)
Will Campbell, OL, LSU (+2200)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL mock draft roundup: Where QBs Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward could go