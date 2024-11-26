NFL mock draft roundup: Where experts say Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward will be drafted

Thanksgiving week is upon us in the NFL. As the calendar nears December, fans and teams have a solid understanding of where their season is heading. Some franchises are sure-fire postseason contenders, others are in the hunt, and another group has their focus mostly on the offseason.

For that last group, one of the more exciting aspects of the offseason every year is the NFL draft. Over three days every year, the next crop of college football standouts make their way to the professional league and provide another group of potential stars.

NFL power rankings Week 13: Ravens fly again, Chargers drop after loss

The 2024 NFL draft spoiled a lot of fans with a quarterback-heavy first round, four of which are seeing significant playing time, as well as early standouts at wide receiver and offensive line. The 2025 class may not meet that standard but there are plenty of intriguing prospects.

Here's a look at what NFL draft experts at USA TODAY Sports, Pro Football Focus, 33rd Team, and CBS Sports are predicting for the first round.

NFL Week 12 winners, losers: Giants headed for overhaul as misery multiplies?

2025 NFL mock draft roundup

Order is current entering Week 13 games.

USA TODAY Sports: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Pro Football Focus: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

33rd Team: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

CBS Sports: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

USA TODAY Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Pro Football Focus: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

33rd Team: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

CBS Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

USA TODAY Sports: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Pro Football Focus: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

33rd Team: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

CBS Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

USA TODAY Sports: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Pro Football Focus: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

33rd Team: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

USA TODAY Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Pro Football Focus: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

33rd Team: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

CBS Sports: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

USA TODAY Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Pro Football Focus: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

33rd Team: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

CBS Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

USA TODAY Sports: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Pro Football Focus: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

33rd Team: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

CBS Sports: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

USA TODAY Sports: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Pro Football Focus: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

33rd Team: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

CBS Sports: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

USA TODAY Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Pro Football Focus: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

33rd Team: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

CBS Sports: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

USA TODAY Sports: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Pro Football Focus: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

33rd Team: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

CBS Sports: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

USA TODAY Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Pro Football Focus: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

33rd Team: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

USA TODAY Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

Pro Football Focus: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

33rd Team: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

CBS Sports: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

USA TODAY Sports: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Pro Football Focus: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

33rd Team: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

CBS Sports: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

USA TODAY Sports: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Pro Football Focus: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

33rd Team: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

CBS Sports: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

USA TODAY Sports: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

Pro Football Focus: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

33rd Team: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

CBS Sports: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

USA TODAY Sports: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Pro Football Focus: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

33rd Team: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

USA TODAY Sports: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

Pro Football Focus: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

33rd Team: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

CBS Sports: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

USA TODAY Sports: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

Pro Football Focus: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

33rd Team: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

CBS Sports: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

USA TODAY Sports: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Pro Football Focus: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

33rd Team: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

CBS Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

USA TODAY Sports: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

Pro Football Focus: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

33rd Team: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

CBS Sports: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

USA TODAY Sports: Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M

Pro Football Focus: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

33rd Team: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

CBS Sports: Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

USA TODAY Sports: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

Pro Football Focus: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

33rd Team: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

CBS Sports: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

USA TODAY Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Pro Football Focus: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

33rd Team: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

CBS Sports: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

USA TODAY Sports: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Pro Football Focus: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

33rd Team: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

CBS Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

USA TODAY Sports: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Pro Football Focus: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

33rd Team: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

CBS Sports: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

USA TODAY Sports: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Pro Football Focus: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

33rd Team: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

CBS Sports: Daylen Everette, DB, Georgia

USA TODAY Sports: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Pro Football Focus: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

33rd Team: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

CBS Sports: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

USA TODAY Sports: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Pro Football Focus: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

33rd Team: Mansoor Delane, CB, Virginia Tech

CBS Sports: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

USA TODAY Sports: Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina

Pro Football Focus: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

33rd Team: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

CBS Sports: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

USA TODAY Sports: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Pro Football Focus: Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss

33rd Team: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

CBS Sports: LT Overton, DL, Alabama

USA TODAY Sports: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Pro Football Focus: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

33rd Team: Cameron Williams, OL, Texas

CBS Sports: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona

USA TODAY Sports: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Pro Football Focus: LT Overton, DL, Alabama

33rd Team: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

CBS Sports: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

2025 NFL draft: No. 1 overall pick odds

These mock drafts agree on the top pick but BetMGM's latest draft odds show a close trio of players at the top who could go first overall.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (+165) Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado (+300) Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (+900) Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama (+2000) Will Campbell, OL, LSU (+2200)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL mock draft roundup: Where QBs Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward could go